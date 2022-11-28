Read full article on original website
Former police officer accused of catfishing a 15-year-old girl online and then killing her entire familycreteRiverside, CA
California man arrested months after allegedly stabbing his elderly mother
SAN JACINTO, Calif. (TCD) -- A 51-year-old man was arrested after allegedly stabbing his 74-year-old mother, leaving her in critical condition. According to a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, on the morning of Sept. 28, deputies responded to the 300 block of South Kirby Street to a report of a domestic assault. At the scene, authorities reportedly found the female victim suffering from several severe stab sounds.
Man charged with pimping woman, teen in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 32-year-old man pleaded not guilty Friday to pimping a 14-year-old girl and a 21-year-old woman in Orange County. Donald David Jr. is charged with single felony counts each of human trafficking of a minor, pandering with a minor younger than 16, pimping, and pandering.
Felon charged with stabbing mom at her San Jacinto home
A felon who allegedly attacked his 74-year-old mother at her San Jacinto home, inflicting nearly fatal stab wounds, was charged today with attempted murder and other offenses.
One dead, 2 hospitalized after possible fentanyl use at MoVal hotel
A man died and two women were hospitalized today after possibly ingesting fentanyl in a Moreno Valley hotel room. Riverside County sheriff’s deputies and paramedics were sent to the Best Western Hotel & Suites in the 24800 block of Elder Avenue.
Triple Homicide Result of `Inappropriate Romance’ Between Child, Predator
(CNS) – The slaying of three family members in a Riverside home stemmed from an “inappropriate romance between a predator and child” that spun out of control without any warning signs of an imminent threat, the older sister of one of the victims said Wednesday. “Nobody could...
Man who repeatedly harassed Lake Mathews family admits felony allegations
A probationer with a Kim Kardashian fixation who terrorized a Lake Mathews couple by illegally entering and vandalizing their home pleaded guilty Thursday to felony charges and was immediately sentenced to a year in jail and 24 months probation. Nicholas Scott Costanza, 26, of Lake Mathews admitted charges of stalking,...
Victims fatally struck by cars on Thanksgiving night in Oceanside identified
Man jumps in lagoon to avoid police
Suspect arrested in connection to hit-and-run near Carlsbad
A suspect has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run that took place on Interstate 5 near Carlsbad on Sept. 18, said California Highway Patrol.
Autopsy: Woman died of meth overdose on ranch near Idyllwild
SAN DIEGO — Riverside County Sheriff Department homicide detectives have unsealed the autopsy report of Jodi Newkirk, a horse handler who died nearly a year ago under suspicious circumstances on a ranch near Idyllwild. Newkirk was reported to have died in a rollover ATV accident on the ranch two...
Santa Ana third striker charged with murder in Costa Mesa Thanksgiving road rage shooting
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A third striker has been charged with murder and five felony counts of attempted murder after he shot repeatedly into a truck during a road rage incident on Thanksgiving evening with his three-year-old son and his girlfriend in his truck. Lucas Rivera-Velasco, 30, of Costa...
Felons Who Robbed Perris Residents During Sales Exchange Sentenced
Two convicted felons who robbed a pair of Perris residents during a sales transaction involving products advertised via the internet pleaded guilty Tuesday to armed robbery, and each was immediately sentenced to 10 years, four months in state prison. Diamond Franklin Crummie, 30, of Moreno Valley and Airron Deprese Willis,...
San Marcos Teen Missing Since Late November Is Home Safe: SDSO
The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said on Friday that a young teenager from San Marcos who was missing for nearly two weeks had spoken with her mother. The girl, who was last seen on Nov. 20, called her mom on Friday around 1:30 p.m., officials said, and is now back safely with her family.
Police search for missing 13-year-old Manhattan Beach girl
Police are searching for a teenage girl who disappeared in Manhattan Beach Tuesday afternoon. The missing girl, 13-year-old Brianna Lopez, was last seen walking away from her home near the 1600 block of Artesia Blvd. around 3:30 p.m. Lopez is described as a Hispanic female standing 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds. […]
Authorities shoot armed murder suspect after chase ends in Riverside County, video shows
Authorities have released video that captured the dramatic ending to a wild pursuit in Riverside County.
CHP investigates traffic collision and robbery at 405 and 5 Freeway interchange in Irvine
Officials with the California Highway Patrol and the Irvine Police Department closed the southbound 405 HOV transition road to the southbound 5 Freeway Wednesday evening for several hours after a three-vehicle collision resulted in a robbery. After the crash, which occurred around 4:30 p.m., two suspects jumped out of one...
2 pedestrians killed in Thanksgiving crash identified
The OC Sheriff is searching for a male suspect who pointed a gun at a family member
The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is attempting to locate Robert Henry Blalock who is a suspect in an assault with a deadly weapon. At about 7:26 p.m. on Monday night, Nov. 26, Blalock pointed a gun at a family member during an argument, in the City of Lake Forest.
A man wanted on a felony warrant out of Orange County allegedly fled to Carlsbad Tuesday and led officers on a watery pursuit before finally emerging from the estuary and surrendering.
Wanted Man, 53, Jumps into Carlsbad Lagoon in Failed Bid to Evade Arrest
