Read full article on original website
Related
FBI Director Raises National Security Concerns About TikTok
FBI Director Chris Wray is raising national security concerns about TikTok, warning Friday that control of the popular video sharing app is in the hands of a Chinese government “that doesn't share our values.”. Wray said the FBI was concerned that the Chinese had the ability to control the...
European Markets Lower as Investors Await U.S. Payrolls Data
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets opened lower on Friday as investors closely monitored news from China over its zero-Covid policy and looked ahead to U.S. non-farm payrolls data. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.5% after the open but narrowed losses to 0.1% later in...
Men Participate Less Often in 401(K) Plans Than Women, Unless They Are Automatically Enrolled
In 401(k) plans with voluntary enrollment — meaning employees have to actively sign up — women are more likely to participate than men. The largest difference is in the $50,000-to-$74,999 income range: 81% of women participate versus 67% of men. The House passed a bill in March that...
‘This Is a Crisis.' Why More Workers Need Access to Retirement Savings
Dreams of a comfortable retirement may elude many Americans due to a lack of adequate savings. The problem starts with not having access to retirement plans at work, experts say. Most American workers dream of a comfortable retirement. Yet many find their money falls short of meeting that goal when...
Amazon's Cloud Unit Faces Cost-Sensitive Customers as Economic Fears Mount
With interest rates rising and corporate earnings taking a hit, some companies are looking for ways to cut back on their cloud spending. Amazon Web Services and its partners highlighted ways for companies to get more out of their cloud spending at the AWS Reinvent conference in Las Vegas this week.
The Fed's Path to a ‘Goldilocks' Economy Just Got a Little More Complicated
A higher-than-expected payrolls number and wage reading add to the delicate tightrope walk the Fed has to execute. The numbers would indicate that 3.75 percentage points worth of rate increases have so far had little impact on labor market conditions. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell earlier this week outlined concerns he...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
101K+
Followers
82K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0