El Monte, CA

KTLA.com

Violent 3-car crash in West Covina

Authorities in West Covina were on the scene of a violent three-car crash Thursday night. Aerial footage from Sky5 showed the wreckage of the three vehicles near the intersection of West Cameron Avenue and South Sunset Avenue. It is unclear what led to the crash or how many injuries there...
WEST COVINA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Walnut Man Intentionally Struck by Car and Killed, Sheriff Says

A 30-year-old man intentionally struck and killed a man on a sidewalk in a parking lot at Mt. SAC in Walnut Thursday, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide investigators said. Investigators arrived near Mt. San Antonio College in the 1100 block of N. Grand Avenue in Walnut at 7:30 a.m....
WALNUT, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Pursuit Ends in Chino Hills With Car on Fire, Two in Custody

Officers with the Pomona Police Department were in pursuit of a vehicle in the San Gabriel Valley Thursday night. The driver of a white vehicle was seen on the northbound 71 freeway in the area of Pomona and Chino Hills. They were traveling at high speeds of over 100 mph.
CHINO HILLS, CA
CBS LA

Man fatally shot in unincorporated Florence area

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the unincorporated Florence area on Wednesday. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the shooting occurred at around noon in the 5800 block of Compton Avenue.When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not immediately known. Investigators did not provide information on either a suspect or motive in the shooting. Anyone with information about the fatal shooting was encouraged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

DUI, pursuit suspect arrested after crashing into fire hydrant in Compton

A suspected DUI driver who led authorities on a brief pursuit Wednesday evening was arrested after they crashed into a fire hydrant in Compton. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies, the pursuit began at around 8:40 p.m. The pursuit only lasted for a short while, approximately 30 seconds or so, before coming to a sudden stop at the intersection of E. Alondra Boulevard and S. Essey Avenue when the suspect sheared off a fire hydrant when they crashed into it head-on. There was only one person inside of the vehicle at the time of the crash. The occupant was taken to a nearby hospital but it was unclear if they suffered any injuries. 
COMPTON, CA
CBS LA

Family of local doctor killed in hit-and-run crash sues city of LA

The Arts District is always full of people. It's a bustling part of downtown Los Angeles, packed with restaurants and lofts. But on a half-mile stretch of Sante Fe Avenue, people want change."I had to literally check for cars and bolt across," said Emily Locke. "I've seen multiple people do it and it doesn't feel good."Locke, like many pedestrians, struggles to get around, as the east side of the road has no sidewalk, with parallel parking and speeding cars, and most people walk in the bike path. "It is just alarming in this area because there's so much pedestrian traffic," Locke...
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlypress.com

Two in custody for robbery on La Brea Avenue

Two male suspects were arrested on Nov. 26 for allegedly robbing a victim near Sixth Street and La Brea Avenue and stealing a Rolex watch. The robbery, captured on a video, shows two men wearing ski masks and black clothing robbing a victim on the sidewalk before running to a silver car and driving away. Patrol officers located the vehicle nearby and began a pursuit, police said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Watch: Pursuit Ends in Flames on Chino Hills Freeway

A pursuit on two Southern California freeways ended Thursday night when the car caught fire in the Chino Hills area. Officers with the Pomona Police Department were in pursuit of a vehicle in the San Gabriel Valley Thursday night. The driver of a white sedan was seen on the northbound 71 freeway in the area of Pomona and Chino Hills.
CHINO HILLS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pomona shooting leaves one dead

POMONA, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in an alley in Pomona and the shooter is still at large. The shooting took place at about 1 a.m. Monday near 600 Karesh Ave., according to Pomona police. The man died at the scene. His name will be withheld...
POMONA, CA
CBS LA

Pedestrian killed on I-5 on-ramp in Boyle Heights

CHP officers responded to a call of a pedestrian stuck and killed by a tractor-trailer on the southbound Interstate 5 Freeway on-ramp at Mission Road in Boyle Heights at 3:53 a.m. Thursday.L.A. Fire Dept. personnel declared the person dead at the scene.A Sigalert was issued for the on-ramp while authorities investigated. The Sigalert remained in effect as of 6 a.m.The Sigalert was canceled at 6:22 a.m.

