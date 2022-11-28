Read full article on original website
Dates, new deer hunting seasons announced for 2023-2024
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) set the dates for deer and turkey hunting for the 2023-2024 season. MDC also released some changes for that hunting season. Those changes include two new hunting seasons. 2023 Spring and Fall Turkey Hunting Dates. Spring Youth Portion: April 1 - 2 Regular Spring...
Guns, constitutional amendments among priorities in pre-filed bills
JEFFERSON CITY — Hundreds of bills have been filed between the Missouri House of Representatives and Senate in the first days of pre-filing this week, with gun reform and constitutional amendments among the priorities for several lawmakers. Pre-filing bills opened on December 1, allowing a glimpse at legislators' priorities...
Missouri NORML seeks legislators to sponsor bills during general assembly
Columbia — Missouri NORML, the organization that helped draft and place the use of medical and recreational cannabis on the ballot is seeking out legislators to sponsor several bills during the 2023 prefiling session. Including, the use of medical marijuana on all Missouri college and university campuses. Dan Viets,...
Influenza cases on the rise in Mid-Missouri hospitals
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Cases of influenza are rising at an earlier pace than usual in Missouri, according to the Department of Health and Senior Services, with some hospitals filling up to capacity ahead of the holiday season. According to a spokesperson for DHSS, flu activity is at least four...
Lawsuit raises several allegations of abuse at Missouri Military Academy
MEXICO — Update: this story has been updated to include a statement from the Missouri Military Academy. A lawsuit brought against the Missouri Military Academy alleges school officials did not intervene on several allegations of abuse toward a student, resulting in the student's attempted suicide. The plaintiff, a minor...
Title games set at several area hoops tournaments
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The first full week of high school basketball in the state features several tournaments taking place in mid-Missouri. At Tipton, the host Lady Cardinals and California Lady Pintos will meet in Friday's championship game. Tipton beat Capital City 65-52 on Wednesday while California rolled to a 69-43 win over Eldon. Tipton and California meet Friday night in the title game.
High school basketball highlights and scores, December 2
Lots of boys and girls hoops action around mid-Missouri, with tournament week winding down. See the highlights above.
