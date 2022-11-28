CCRES Staff Recognized by Board Members for Outstanding Service

Ron, a CCRES Behavior Analyst, is shown with his family. He was one of four staffers recognized for outstanding service. Photo by CCRES

Four CCRES staff members were recognized last June and four more were recognized in September for their outstanding contributions. They were nominated by administrators, customers, and the community for their continued dedication to their work and to the clients.

CCRES, based in Downingtown, specializes in providing over 1,500 professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of children and adults challenged by autism, behavioral health issues, mental illness, intellectual/developmental disabilities, and physical disabilities .

It works with school districts, intermediate units, and community organizations.

The CCRES board approved resolutions at its board meetings in June and September highlighting those staff members who were nominated.

Recognized in June were:

Maggie Photo by CCRES

Maggie has been part of the CCRES team since 2020 at Hillside Elementary School in Tredyffrin-Easttown School District as a Science Paraprofessional.

She has made an impact on her students by setting up fun, hands-on science labs. She also supervises the after-school program.

Maggie received her Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education and Music Studies from Rider University.

Jennifer Photo by CCRES

Jennifer has worked with CCRES in the CCIU (Chester County Intermediate Unit) Home & Community Services Program for over 21 years. She first started in Therapeutic Staff Support and became a Behavior Health Technician, providing her the work/life balance she needed.

Jennifer maintained a positive and professional attitude and has assisted dozens of children and families over the years to achieve a higher level of independence.

Ron has a combined total of eight years with CCRES. He started as a Therapeutic Support Staff in 2012 and now supports the Kennett Consolidated School District after receiving his Master’s Degree as a Board-Certified Behavior Analyst.

He consistently demonstrates strong training and consulting skills, and is an asset to his colleagues, and is instrumental to the success of his students.

“I’ve been a school-based BCBA for about nine years supporting districts across Chester County through CCRES and the CCIU. As a BCBA in Kennett Consolidated School District, I’ve had so many wonderful opportunities to not only teach, but also learn from our students, staff, and families every single day,” Ron said.

“I am so grateful for CCRES, CCIU/ACS, and KCSD for supporting a genuine work-life balance as well as the opportunities that I’ve been afforded during my tenure here. I can honestly say I have the best job!”

Kristin Photo by CCRES

Kristin joined CCRES four years ago as a Personal Care Assistant working in the Avon Grove School District and provided exceptional care to students in need.

In August of 2021, Kristin was promoted to the CCRES administration as a Human Resources Recruiter who immediately made a positive impact on our team.

Kristin consistently demonstrates credibility in the field through her diligence, compassion, and support of her colleagues.

Awards are extended to staff throughout the CCRES divisions, including the main administrative office, Home and Community Services, Advanced Clinical Services and District Services.

The main office includes the executive leadership team, CCRES recruiters and administrative staff who work together to hire and provide ongoing support for team members in the field.

Look for a second post next week recognizing CCRES team members for September.

CCRES services

Through the CCRES partnership with the Chester County Intermediate Unit. CCRES provides team members in Home & Community Services (H&CS) and Advanced Clinical Services (ACS) programs.

They assist clients in increasing socially appropriate behaviors that will maximize their potential, independence, and self-advocacy while promoting healthy, functional relationships.

Services extend into Chester, Cumberland, Delaware, Montgomery, Lancaster, Lebanon, York, and Bucks Counties.

The Advanced Clinical Services (ACS) division, also through the CCIU, features comprehensive, evidence-based services to assess, diagnose and treat students with complex behaviors and related mental health disorders.

ACS is led by a team of highly trained professionals including licensed psychologists, board-certified behavior analysts, mental health specialists, and case managers.

The continuum of services addresses the needs of students presenting with extreme behavioral challenges.

The District Services division partners with local school districts in Southeastern PA to provide staff to support regular and special education programs.

CCRES provides instructional aides, paraprofessionals, reading specialists, eligibility specialists, and a variety of other staff that works in close partnership with district staff to assist students with educational and behavioral health needs.