Mom shares daughter's kindness in class: "I made a teacher cry today"Amy ChristieTampa, FL
As credit card balances are at record highs, flexible work provides Tampa residents a way to pay down debtInstaworkTampa, FL
Hidden History: Gas Plant DistrictModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
"Plenty of Dead Fish": Fisherman Says Red Tide is Back Again Near TampaUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
tampamagazines.com
Must-Visit Med Spa in the Heart of South Tampa
Luxury med spas have become a staple to South Tampa’s identity. Ēkò Wellness is the area’s newly opened, all-inclusive med spa. Ēkò offers a variety of wellness and aesthetic services, IV hydration and weight management programs. Ēkò Wellness was founded in 2022 by Titi...
tampamagazines.com
Tampa Magazines’ 2022 Holiday Gift Guide
We’re here to make your holiday shopping a breeze this year. Scroll down and get gifting for your friends, family and pets. Our list is organized by interest and includes items that are sure to impress. Plus, they are from Tampa Bay businesses so you can feel good about supporting local.
tampamagazines.com
Tampa Bay’s 2022 Holiday Bars & Festive Drinking Experiences
Nov. 25 – Dec. 31. Miracle at Mezzo brings a festive setting and a selection of holiday cocktails. Featuring drinks like The Christmapolitan and Snowball Old Fashioned, it is sure to get you in the holiday spirit. Guests may even see a surprise visit from Santa Claus to secure their spot on the nice list. Save the date for an ugly sweater party on Dec. 4.
earnthenecklace.com
Cynthia Smoot Leaving WTVT: Is the FOX 13 Tampa Bay Anchor Retiring?
It’s true that some people make a difference, and Cynthia Smoot, a reporter and anchor for Tampa’s WTVT, is one of them. When she appeared on FOX 13 News and viewers chose to watch her, she had an impact. However, Cynthia Smoot is leaving WTVT after 25 long years. Her followers are naturally saddened about the news and have many questions. They especially want to know if the Emmy Award-winning anchor is leaving Tampa, too. Here’s what the veteran reporter had to say about her departure from FOX 13 News.
cltampa.com
The St. Pete home of former Burger King president and UF board member John Dasburg is for sale
Well, you can certainly "have it your way," with this home currently on the market in St. Petersburg. Located at 4987 59th Ave. S, the home belongs to John H. Dasburg and his wife Mary Lou. Dasburg is currently the owner and CEO of Astar Cargo, but has an impressive resume that includes a stint as a board member at the University of Florida, the president of Burger King from 2001-2003, and the CEO of Northwest Airlines though most of the '90s.
995qyk.com
Two Florida Highways Among Most Dangerous Roads In U.S.
Two Florida highways were listed among AAA’s most dangerous roads in the U.S.. We see a lot of accidents here in Florida. One may think it could be because we have drivers from so many different states that are not familiar with our area. Other’s blame it on cell phone usage behind the wheel.
The three least affordable places to live in Florida
money in walletPhoto byPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
Is Florida Becoming the Country’s Largest Parking Lot?
Remember the day when you could drive from Sarasota to Bradenton in about 15 minutes. Or, how about the short drive from Venice, FL to North Port, FL under 20 minutes. For that matter every destination by car in the state of Florida has become a challenge. The simple explanation...
Largo woman becomes millionaire after buying winning lotto ticket from Publix
A Largo woman claimed a big prize after playing Florida Lottery's Cash4Life game on Wednesday, according to a press release.
hernandosun.com
Former MLB star arrested on drug charge
Former Major League Baseball (MLB) player Derek Bell is facing a drug charge after being arrested for allegedly possessing cocaine. During his MLB career, Bell played for the Toronto Blue Jays, the San Diego Padres, Houston Astros, New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates. According to a report from the...
The Daily South
This Tiny Florida Town Has Some Of The Best Greek Food In The U.S.
Sponges first brought Greeks and their culture to Tarpon Springs, Florida. The deep-sea diving suits they wore allowed them to harvest deeper and further from shore. Greeks quickly took over the industry and in short order after arriving in 1905, also became the majority population in the small town on the Gulf of Mexico just north of St. Petersburg.
Burritos for All at Coyote Rojo
A shot of the front entrance of Coyote Rojo in Spring Hill, Florida.Photo byPhoto by J.M. Lesinski. For a festive dining environment and some of the best quality and value Mexican cuisine in Spring Hill, Florida, Coyote Rojo is a must. Featuring a full photo menu complete with descriptions of each plate, Coyote Rojo is the ideal place for folks who like to visualize before they order.
Hillsborough County woman raising 9 children gets help on Giving Tuesday
Habitat for Humanity of Hillsborough County dedicated its "Giving Tuesday" to raise nearly $13,000 for the construction of a large family's new home.
Family says schizophrenic St. Petersburg man missing for 3 days
Chapinski says 56-year-old son, Benjamin Chapinski, III, has been missing for three days. This isn't the first time he's been gone before too. He was missing for about two weeks back in 2017.
iontb.com
Silver Alert issued for Palm Harbor resident
Update****Andrews was located in Dunedin and was reunited with his family. On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, deputies assigned to the Patrol Operations Bureau issued a Silver Alert for 72-year-old Paul Andrews. According to deputies, Andrews was last seen by a family member at approximately 7:20 a.m. on November 29, 2022,...
Jury finds Tampa man guilty for involvement in 2020 double homicide
A man involved in a 2020 double homicide was found guilty, according to an announcement from attorney Robert B. Handberg.
Bay News 9
Case closed: How DNA technology solved a 25-year-old St. Pete murder
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. - In the early morning of August 14, 1997, Michael Scheumeister was found dead near the Mirror Lake Library on 5th Street North in St. Petersburg. Scheumeister, 45, was found lying on his back with his pant pockets turned inside out and the money from his recently cashed paycheck was gone, indicating a robbery motive.
click orlando
TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal crash shuts down lanes on State Road 60 in Polk County, sheriff says
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash involving a car and a motorcycle Saturday morning forced the partial closure of a stretch of State Road 60 near Lake Wales, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. The crash occurred on SR 60 at West Lake Wales Road, Judd said....
Publix Opening a New Location
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
westorlandonews.com
Largest Fentanyl Trafficking Seizure in Polk County History
Recently, detectives with the Central Florida High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force, working together with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, conducted an undercover fentanyl drug trafficking investigation that resulted in three suspects being arrested. It was the largest seizure of fentanyl in the history of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
