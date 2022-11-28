Read full article on original website
What Happened When I Lost My Son On The Mountain
We were on spring break in Santa Fe and the local ski hill decided to stay open for an extra week because late storms brought an abundance of snow. The locals must have missed the memo, however, since there were only a handful of other skiers and riders up there with us. That was just the way we liked it.
Game & Fish Officers Free Buck Of Hammock Headgear!
View of the buck spotted by a local resident this morning on Sandia still tangled in hammock headgear. After seeing the announcement asking for the community’s help published this morning in the Los Alamos Daily Post, New Mexico Game & Fish Conservation Officers Perraglio and Otero were notified by the resident of the location of the buck which was hanging out with four does grazing in a yard on Sandia. The officers tranquilized the buck and removed the hammock tangled in its antlers. The buck was revived and observed for a period of time until it wondered off in search of his does. Photo by Marc Bailey.
New Mexico’s Winter Wonderland starting Dec. 2
Expo New Mexico is hosting it’s annual Winter Wonderland from December 2 to January 1 but will be closed Christmas Day of course. A portion of every ticket sold from this event will be donated to the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation , Ronald McDonald House Charities-New Mexico and the Assistance League of Albuquerque.
New Mexico Manhattan Project featured in new passport stamp set
LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The history of the Manhattan Project is front and center in the 2023 “Passport to your National Parks” stamp set. The stamps are a collector’s item designed to help educate and inspire U.S. National Park visitors. Since 1986, the “Passport to your National Parks” commemorative stamps have been a family favorite for […]
New Mexico Game & Fish Is In Los Alamos And Asks Public’s Help To Locate Buck With Antlers Tangled Up In Hammock!
This buck tangled up in a hammock was spotted last Thursday on Orange Street. Officers from New Mexico Game & Fish are in Los Alamos today asking the public to help locate the buck. Anyone spotting the buck is urged to call 505.412.8796 immediately. Photo by Maria Mojica. COMMUNITY News:
Restaurant Spotlight: La Boca in Santa Fe, N.M.
Housed in an adobe building in Santa Fe, N.M., the Wine Specatator Award of Excellence–winning La Boca ties the cuisine of Spain into the culture of the American Southwest. Opened in 2006, the restaurant is owned by regionally celebrated chef James Campbell Caruso, who grew up enjoying the Italian and Basque cooking of his grandmother and mother. Trained as an anthropologist, Caruso traveled throughout Mexico and Spain, researching and cooking the local fare while tying together traditional and contemporary Hispanic gastronomy in Iberia to that of the Americas.
Buck Spotted Hiding In Plain Sight At Los Alamos Home
A buck (known in certain circles only as ‘Bob’) is spotted hiding in plain sight among yard decorations Sunday in front of a Los Alamos residence at 37th and Villa streets near Aspen Elementary School. Photo by Tina Lynn Platte. ‘Bob’ attempts to blend in with yard decorations...
Tumbleweed Snowman makes its 2022 debut
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You know the holiday season has officially begun in the metro when you see the Tumbleweed Snowman go up on the Big-I. Every year since 1995, the Albuquerque Metropolitan Arroyo Flood Control Authority has put up the iconic display outside of their office. While there is a lot of speculation about what they […]
New tradition for Albuquerque Old Town tree lighting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new tradition begins Friday at the Old Town Christmas tree lighting. Last year, the Aceves family bid farewell to “Henry’s Tree,” a tradition that started in 1994. This year, a 30-foot sequoia will be decorated and lit. Things were going to change with a new owner of the plaza and many […]
Cooler temps north, some wind begins overnight
Morning clouds cleared away across northern New Mexico after a brief cold front grazed the state. It brought a couple inches of snow to the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, giving ski resorts some fresh powder. While skies have cleared, another more powerful storm is already on the horizon. Wind gusts over the northern mountains will begin strengthening overnight tonight into Monday morning. Abundant winter weather advisories and warnings are posted throughout the Intermountain West and Pacific Northwest. New Mexico will mainly catch the windier side of the storm with potentially damaging gusts Tuesday.
New Mexico restaurants featured in Yelp’s Top 100 Tacos Spots in America
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you love tacos, you might want to check out two taco restaurants in New Mexico named in Yelp’s Top 100 Tacos Spots in America. Yelp reviewers have spoken, ranking these two New Mexico restaurants in the top 100. El Paisa in Albuquerque was...
DALA Premieres ‘Sugar Plum On The Hill’ Friday Night
Dance Arts Los Alamos dancers rehearse for ‘Sugar Plum on the Hill’. Courtesy/DALA. Dance Arts Los Alamos dancers rehearse for ‘Sugar Plum on the Hill’. Courtesy/DALA. Dance Arts Los Alamos (DALA) concludes its Nutcracker on the Hill trilogy this weekend. The final chapter, Sugar Plum on the Hill, will premiere at 7 p.m. Friday at Duane Smith Auditorium. The show will continue at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
What’s next for the time capsule buried under the Santa Fe obelisk?
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is a continued mystery on the Santa Fe Plaza. Aside from questions about what will happen to the remaining piece of the Soldiers Monument, better known as the obelisk, there are also questions about a 155-year-old time capsule thought to be underneath it. KRQE News 13 Investigative Reporter Larry Barker […]
Here's what you need to know about today's strong winds in New Mexico
Strong winds are expected throughout New Mexico today, some winds gusting as high as 70 miles per hour. Strong winds are also expected in Albuquerque, but no wind warnings or advisories have been issued for the metro. Here's what you need to know. Watches and warnings. High wind warnings have...
State asks for public input about Fenton Lake
The state is conducting a survey for a New Mexico lake.
Letter To The Editor: Consumers & Waste Disposal
I saw an internet article recently about Chile’s Atacama Desert (the driest desert in the world) serving as the world’s dumping ground. For example, tons of “fast fashion” clothing and automobiles are discarded there. I don’t see an economical way to ship a used Chevy fender to the US from Chile. Locals in Chile find a way to obtain (pilfer?) clothing and sell it in various market locations. China has mountains of discarded plastic beverage bottles. Vietnamese workers sit around pots of molten solder and remove electronic components from discarded printed circuit boards. Chinese workers sift through piles of electronics components to extract valuable tantalum capacitors. Workers in India sort through tailings piles to find rubies. Coal-fired power plants create mountains of discarded coal-ash debris.
Betty Ehart Senior Center Renovations Begin Thursday
White Rock Senior Center. Photo by Bernadette Lauritzen. The Los Alamos and White Rock senior center lunches will look a little different Thursday, as an upcoming renovation plan is scheduled for the Betty Ehart Senior Center (BESC) location. The BESC staff will be moving their meal staff from Los Alamos...
Taos restaurant featured on Food Network show
TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A family-owned restaurant in Taos was recently featured in the Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. The owner of Ranchos Plaza Grill learned in late September the restaurant would be the first Taos restaurant ever featured on the show. Filming took three days and the owner was able to showcase two […]
Holiday Munchies Festival to be Held at the Plaza in Las Cruces
The Munchies Festival, born in Albuquerque, is headed to Las Cruces Dec. 17. Tell ABQ has taken the festival on the road, with a holiday flair, to southern New Mexico. The event is set 4-9 p.m. for Plaza de Las Cruces, Saturday, Dec. 17. Organizer Tierna Unruh Enos went to...
Buttigieg gets an earful about tribal roads during trip to Southwest
Feds aren’t meeting their obligations to Indigenous communities, leaders say, and instead put up roadblocks to building and
