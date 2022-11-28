Evansville woman charged with rape and other charges set to stand trial

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville woman charged with rape and other charges from a 2021 investigation is set to stand trial starting Monday.

Heidi Carted was arrested last year after Evansville Police say they found a woman shackled and raped inside a home in the 1800 block of Stinson Avenue.

Police also found a body in the home.

EPD says after officers surrounded the home, Carter’s boyfriend, Carey Hammond exited the home and was shot and killed by police.

