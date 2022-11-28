Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mom shares daughter's kindness in class: "I made a teacher cry today"Amy ChristieTampa, FL
As credit card balances are at record highs, flexible work provides Tampa residents a way to pay down debtInstaworkTampa, FL
Hidden History: Gas Plant DistrictModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
"Plenty of Dead Fish": Fisherman Says Red Tide is Back Again Near TampaUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
Mystery Diner: Classical, Classy Columbia
I visited the original Columbia Restaurant in Ybor City when a teen. Dad, born and raised in Tampa, would take our family for a week each summer from Homestead Air Force Base where he was stationed to Tampa to visit relatives. At least one night would be dedicated to munching out Spanish style at Columbia.
Name This Tampa Airport Icon & Win 4 Free Flights For Two
Before Joe and I moved to where we are now, in Orlando FL, we lived in Tampa for about 2 years. We were travelers even back then (we’re talking the very, very early 2000s) and spent more than our share of time at Tampa International Airport. I have to...
earnthenecklace.com
Cynthia Smoot Leaving WTVT: Is the FOX 13 Tampa Bay Anchor Retiring?
It’s true that some people make a difference, and Cynthia Smoot, a reporter and anchor for Tampa’s WTVT, is one of them. When she appeared on FOX 13 News and viewers chose to watch her, she had an impact. However, Cynthia Smoot is leaving WTVT after 25 long years. Her followers are naturally saddened about the news and have many questions. They especially want to know if the Emmy Award-winning anchor is leaving Tampa, too. Here’s what the veteran reporter had to say about her departure from FOX 13 News.
cltampa.com
The St. Pete home of former Burger King president and UF board member John Dasburg is for sale
Well, you can certainly "have it your way," with this home currently on the market in St. Petersburg. Located at 4987 59th Ave. S, the home belongs to John H. Dasburg and his wife Mary Lou. Dasburg is currently the owner and CEO of Astar Cargo, but has an impressive resume that includes a stint as a board member at the University of Florida, the president of Burger King from 2001-2003, and the CEO of Northwest Airlines though most of the '90s.
fox13news.com
FOX 13 celebrates Cynthia Smoot: Telling stories across Tampa Bay for 25 years
TAMPA, Fla. - After 25-years, countless stories and an Emmy Award for her excellence in journalism, Cynthia Smoot is retiring from her position as co-anchor of the 5 and 10 p.m. broadcasts at FOX 13 News. Smoot's last day at the anchor desk will be December 2, 2022. Before her...
tampamagazines.com
Tampa Bay’s 2022 Holiday Bars & Festive Drinking Experiences
Nov. 25 – Dec. 31. Miracle at Mezzo brings a festive setting and a selection of holiday cocktails. Featuring drinks like The Christmapolitan and Snowball Old Fashioned, it is sure to get you in the holiday spirit. Guests may even see a surprise visit from Santa Claus to secure their spot on the nice list. Save the date for an ugly sweater party on Dec. 4.
Local area brothers named among People Magazine's 'Kindest People in America'
It doesn’t take much to spread kindness in your community, but People Magazine recently named some of the kindest people in the country, including a pair of brothers from the Tampa Bay area.
wfla.com
All You Can Eat Oysters in Tampa Bay
Frameworks of Tampa Bay Board Chairman John Wakefiled joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about the 4th Annual Tampa Oyster Fest on December 11, 2022. Tampa Bay Oyster Fest will have all you can eat oysters, unlimited beverages & low country boil...
Tampa Bay's first Sweetgreen opens soon
The “Starbucks of salad” is known for its build-your-own bowls.
WSVN-TV
Teachers find rare mastodon fossils in St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WSVN) — Two teachers made a rare Florida find when they discovered a piece of history that’s thousands of years old. It was a jaw-dropping discovery with the teachers unearthing the jaws and tusks of a species long extinct. You can hear the screams of...
tampamagazines.com
Tampa Magazines’ 2022 Holiday Gift Guide
We’re here to make your holiday shopping a breeze this year. Scroll down and get gifting for your friends, family and pets. Our list is organized by interest and includes items that are sure to impress. Plus, they are from Tampa Bay businesses so you can feel good about supporting local.
fox13news.com
‘Huge win for our region’: Mega-developer reportedly plans to transform 25 acres in the Channel District
TAMPA, Fla. - The building blocks for Tampa's growing Channel District were already coming together quickly, but now developer Ken Stoltenberg said the news is even better. His new apartment building called Park Madison is scheduled to open next year. It's right across the street from the Ybor Channel, where mega-developer Darryl Shaw will reportedly transform 25 acres from industrial use to residential and commercial.
mynews13.com
Feeding movie crews in Pinellas allowed chef to open restaurant
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A local chef opened his own restaurant in Clearwater with money he made catering for production crews filming movies in Pinellas County over the past year. What You Need To Know. The chef catered six movies in five months before the filming stopped and he opened...
For its 10th anniversary, the Tampa Bay Chocolate Festival is going 'sweet and spicy'
There'll be live wrestling, too.
Bay News 9
St. Pete reexamines rental rights, Tampa police chief faces discipline after exchange with Pinellas deputy and unemployment applications decline
Good evening, Tampa Bay. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. Expect mostly sunny skies with low humidity for Friday. Highs will be near 80 in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the east at 5...
963kklz.com
Own A $10 Million Dollar Beach House For $10K
I know, it sounds too good to be true, but apparently, you could own this $10 million dollar beach house in Sarasota, Florida, for as little as a $10,000 dollar bid at auction this weekend!. According to a press release from Jaclyn Fenton at Liquified Creative, Decaro Auctions International will...
Family of Tampa car collector will auction dozens of his classic cars
Vintage vehicles owned by Leroy Gonzalez, a Tampa real estate developer, are being auctioned. Dozens of classic car enthusiasts got a preview of vehicles on the auction block in Seffner.
Tampa Bay Hotel Deals and Packages for Christmas and the Holidays
We’ve officially made it to the holidays! However, you don’t need to leave your zip...
villages-news.com
Pigs are ready for the holidays in the Village of Dunedin
Some happy-go-lucky pigs are ready for the holidays in the Village of Dunedin. Stop by the home at 1258 Tambourine Terrace in the Whitney Villas to see the display put up by William and Lauren Prokopy. She describes a portion of the light display as “Billy’s pig pen.”
St. Petersburg teachers make ‘rare’ Ice Age fossil discovery
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Two St. Petersburg teachers are credited for the discovery of “rare Ice Age fossils” they uncovered while diving in local waters, according to a media release from the Admiral Farragut Academy. Teachers Rick Cochrane and Henry Sadler were “thrilled” to discover a jaw bone and tusks from Mastodons that once […]
