Woman “felt like she was a hostage” after domestic incident

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says on November 25, officers responded to the 100 block of South Weinbach Avenue in reference to a person with a gun.

Police say the victim stated to dispatch her boyfriend, later identified as Deaunte Mcnary, had beat her up and was holding her hostage inside the residence. She stated he had a gun and threatened to shoot her if she tried to leave.

Officers say they arrived at the location with other officers and set a perimeter around the residence. Police say dispatch called the victim and asked her to step outside the residence. EPD says the woman exited the residence and stated that Mcnary was drunk and passed out in the bedroom with her car keys in his hand.

The victim stated this incident originally started when they were both drinking at a friend’s house. The woman said they left their friend’s house and returned to their residence. She said Mcnary began to accuse her of cheating on him with another male. The victim stated she tried to calm him down but Mcnary grabbed her and slung her to the ground, then proceeded to threaten her with broken glass.

The victim said she asked Mcnary for her car keys to which Mcnary threatened to kill her if she walked out the door. The victim stated she went to the couch and pretended to fall asleep so Mcnary would leave her alone. She stated once she thought Mcnary was asleep, she texted 911 because she felt like she was a hostage.

Officers say the woman informed officers Mcnary was asleep in the bedroom. EPD says officers inside the residence began to give commands for Mcnary to step out and show his hands. Police say Mcnary did not respond and force was used to place him into custody.

Police say the victim gave officers permission to enter the residence and search for the firearm, even telling them where it was located. Officers say they found the firearm.

Police say Mcnary has a prior conviction for domestic battery, and he was booked on the following charges:

Domestic Battery-w/prior Unrelated conviction(s)

Communication-Intimidation

Animal Offense-Interfere/Strike A Law Enforcement Animal

EPD says Mcnary was transported to the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center.

