ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ celebrates 75th anniversary with return to big screen

By Laura Morrison, Nexstar Media Wire
KSN News
KSN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xiWFQ_0jPyVMTy00

For decades, one holiday classic has gotten people to laugh, weep and most of all, remember that “no man is a failure who has friends.”

Frank Capra’s “It’s a Wonderful Life” is coming back to theaters across the country, including multiple local cinemas, in celebration of its 75th anniversary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ClZpq_0jPyVMTy00
(Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T53IV_0jPyVMTy00
(Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v5Oqx_0jPyVMTy00
(Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SisNf_0jPyVMTy00
(Getty Images)

For those not up on their Christmas masterpieces, the film centers around George Bailey (Jimmy Stewart), a man with big dreams and even bigger disappointments. With the help of an angel who hasn’t gotten his wings yet, Bailey has the chance to see that life is, in fact, worth living.

The film — now closely associated with Christmas — wasn’t initially intended to be released over the holidays. But RKO’s scheduled Christmas movie in 1946 — “Sinbad the Sailor” — wasn’t ready so the studio asked Frank Capra to rush production of “It’s a Wonderful Life.” It was released Dec. 20 at the Globe Theatre in New York, a little late for a traditional Christmas rollout.

The movie was nominated for five Oscars and has been recognized by the American Film Institute as one of the 100 best American films ever made. The movie also earned first place for most inspirational American Film of All Time by the AFI.

Fans of the movie can catch it on the big screen from Dec. 18-21. You can check your local theaters and buy tickets at Fathom Events .

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Beloved red river hog at Sedgwick County Zoo dies

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Zoo has announced the death of Charlotte, a popular red river hog. The zoo says an examination of Charlotte last week uncovered a “grave prognosis,” and the decision was made to humanely euthanize her. A necropsy will be performed to determine exactly what led to the condition that […]
KSN News

Report: Kansas’ poorest city may come as a surprise

The consumer price index (CPI) has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch — particularly those without the means to absorb rising costs.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

How many people are on death row in Kansas?

More than 70% of countries around the world have effectively abolished the death penalty, including all but one European nation. The United States, however, is an outlier, particularly among developed, democratic countries — and across the country, there are more than 2,000 people on death row.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

KSN News

29K+
Followers
20K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy