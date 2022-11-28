ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, VA

Related
foxla.com

Car at center of police chase catches fire on 71 Freeway in Ontario area

POMONA, Calif. - Two people are in custody after leading authorities on a police chase across Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties. The suspects, wanted for stealing a car they were in, drove through parts of Pomona and Ontario during the 2-county chase. After the car started catching fire, the...
ONTARIO, CA
mynewsla.com

Officials ID Man Shot And Killed In Pomona

A man who was shot and killed in an alley in Pomona was identified Friday, and the investigation was continuing. The shooting happened about 1 a.m. Monday near 600 Karesh Ave., according to Pomona police. Marcelino Vazquez, 32, of Pomona died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County...
POMONA, CA
claremont-courier.com

Local groups help formerly incarcerated man back on his feet

Sometimes to get ahead in life, a little momentum can make all the difference. For 47-year-old Mario Ramos, that momentum was gifted to him quite literally on November 26, in the form of a Raleigh Spring iE electric bike. Since being released from San Bernardino County’s Adelanto Detention Center in...
CLAREMONT, CA
supertalk929.com

Report: Rogersville man attempted to bring drugs into detention center

A Rogersville man now has felony charges after he attempted to bring meth into the Washington County Detention Center. According to a report from Sheriff Keith Sexton, Jeffery Clark, 42, was taken into custody for failure to appear on previous drug and theft charges. Officers found meth in Clark’s possession...
ROGERSVILLE, TN
vvng.com

Human remains including skull found by a man walking his dog in Barstow

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Human remains including a skull were found by a man walking his dog in Barstow, officials said. On Friday, May 13, 2022, at approximately 6:27 P.M., Officer Alexander Moua from the Barstow Police Department was dispatched to the desert area East of I-15 and South of Arbuckle Street.
BARSTOW, CA
supertalk929.com

Drug Distribution Ring Broken Up In Dickenson County, Virginia

Dickenson County authorities, along with the 29th Judicial Drug Task Force, Virginia State Police and Buchanan County law enforcement have broken up a drug trafficking and distribution operation ring. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department says in a release, the buy/bust operation was executed after investigators discovered a subject was delivering 11 and a half thousand dollars of crystal meth and other illegal narcotics into Dickenson County every two weeks. More than 50 thousand dollars in drugs were seized along with a Glock 17 converted to fully automatic and a Ruger 308 rifle.
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
wymt.com

Task force recovers more than $50,000 worth of drugs in major bust

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - A Southwest Virginia law enforcement agency recently participated in a “buy/bust” operation. The Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office worked with the 29th Circuit Narcotics Task Force. Police said the task force includes the Virginia State Police (VSP) Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Wytheville Field...
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
supertalk929.com

WCTN Sheriff’s Authorities Arrest Jonesborough Man on Eight Felonies

A Jonesborough man is scheduled to appear in court on eight felony charges including conspiracy, auto burglary, aggravated burglary, forgery as well as identity theft in connection to a burglary call on November first. 45 year old Spencer Yates was found at the scene of that call by Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s officers in a stolen truck. Following an investigation, authorities arrested Yates on December first and retrieved brass knuckles, a bank card, two check books belonging to the victim along with drug paraphernalia. Investigators say Yates wrote a check to himself in the amount of 850 dollars and cashed it. Yates is additionally charged with another count of auto theft after authorities recovered a stolen vehicle at his residence on November fourth.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
CBS LA

Family of local doctor killed in hit-and-run crash sues city of LA

The Arts District is always full of people. It's a bustling part of downtown Los Angeles, packed with restaurants and lofts. But on a half-mile stretch of Sante Fe Avenue, people want change."I had to literally check for cars and bolt across," said Emily Locke. "I've seen multiple people do it and it doesn't feel good."Locke, like many pedestrians, struggles to get around, as the east side of the road has no sidewalk, with parallel parking and speeding cars, and most people walk in the bike path. "It is just alarming in this area because there's so much pedestrian traffic," Locke...
LOS ANGELES, CA
supertalk929.com

Two persons of interest identified in Elizabethton death investigation

Two persons of interest have been identified in a shooting case in Elizabethton that left one person dead. Police are looking for 20-year-old Kimberly Nicole Thomas and 23-year-old Cody Alan Miller in connection with the incident that occurred just before midnight Thursday. A noise complaint and then a call of...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
vvng.com

40-year-old man arrested after committing a string of crimes in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 40-year-old man identified as Rodney Glenn Williams, was arrested after he committed a string of crimes in Victorville. It happened on Friday, November 25, 2022, at approximately 5:13 p.m., when deputies from the Victorville Police Department were dispatched to a traffic collision on the 16000 block of Mojave Drive.
VICTORVILLE, CA

