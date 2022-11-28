Read full article on original website
kristen cole
4d ago
Dude has been a walking red flag since childhood…. So sad for everyone involved im aure theres more to come out of this.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Triple Homicide Result of `Inappropriate Romance’ Between Child, Predator
(CNS) – The slaying of three family members in a Riverside home stemmed from an “inappropriate romance between a predator and child” that spun out of control without any warning signs of an imminent threat, the older sister of one of the victims said Wednesday. “Nobody could...
supertalk929.com
Fugitive in North Carolina caught while speeding in Johnson City school zone
A fugitive wanted in North Carolina was apprehended after he was caught speeding through a school zone in Johnson City. A report from Johnson City Police says deputies stopped Jamoral Hill, 26, of Kingsport on Friday morning when he was seen speeding through the Topper Academy school zone. Hill is...
One dead, 2 hospitalized after possible fentanyl use at MoVal hotel
A man died and two women were hospitalized today after possibly ingesting fentanyl in a Moreno Valley hotel room. Riverside County sheriff’s deputies and paramedics were sent to the Best Western Hotel & Suites in the 24800 block of Elder Avenue.
vvng.com
Memorial honors 14 killed, and 22 injured in December 2, 2015, terrorist attack in San Bernardino
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (VVNG.com) –– Seven years have gone by since the December 2, 2015, terrorist attack in San Bernardino, but a new memorial will ensure their story lives on. The completed design named the Curtain of Courage Memorial was unveiled this year, June 20, 2022, and...
foxla.com
Car at center of police chase catches fire on 71 Freeway in Ontario area
POMONA, Calif. - Two people are in custody after leading authorities on a police chase across Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties. The suspects, wanted for stealing a car they were in, drove through parts of Pomona and Ontario during the 2-county chase. After the car started catching fire, the...
High-speed chase ends in Ontario as suspect tries to carjack passing motorists
A man led authorities on a high-speed chase through L.A. before he apparently tried to carjack passing drivers in a desperate attempt to escape capture.
mynewsla.com
Officials ID Man Shot And Killed In Pomona
A man who was shot and killed in an alley in Pomona was identified Friday, and the investigation was continuing. The shooting happened about 1 a.m. Monday near 600 Karesh Ave., according to Pomona police. Marcelino Vazquez, 32, of Pomona died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County...
claremont-courier.com
Local groups help formerly incarcerated man back on his feet
Sometimes to get ahead in life, a little momentum can make all the difference. For 47-year-old Mario Ramos, that momentum was gifted to him quite literally on November 26, in the form of a Raleigh Spring iE electric bike. Since being released from San Bernardino County’s Adelanto Detention Center in...
Shooting suspect wanted out of Tennessee arrested by SWAT team in Virginia
A man wanted out of Tennessee for his alleged involvement in a shooting earlier this month has been arrested by the Albemarle County Police Department.
supertalk929.com
Report: Rogersville man attempted to bring drugs into detention center
A Rogersville man now has felony charges after he attempted to bring meth into the Washington County Detention Center. According to a report from Sheriff Keith Sexton, Jeffery Clark, 42, was taken into custody for failure to appear on previous drug and theft charges. Officers found meth in Clark’s possession...
freightwaves.com
California tank truck companies’ owner gets 10 years for fatal explosion, other crimes
Carl Bradley Johansson, owner of a pair of California-based trucking companies, has been sentenced to 10 years in jail for several federal crimes, including one that resulted in a truck explosion that killed a welder. Johansson, 64, pleaded guilty in September 2021 to two counts involving the tanker truck explosion,...
Stolen Vehicle Erupts into Flames Ending Pursuit, Suspects Captured
Chino, San Bernardino County, CA: Suspects were taken into custody after a fiery end to a stolen vehicle pursuit around 10:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, in the city of Chino. Pomona Police Department units were in pursuit of a stolen white vehicle that entered the 10 Freeway westbound to the southbound 57 Freeway.
vvng.com
Human remains including skull found by a man walking his dog in Barstow
BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Human remains including a skull were found by a man walking his dog in Barstow, officials said. On Friday, May 13, 2022, at approximately 6:27 P.M., Officer Alexander Moua from the Barstow Police Department was dispatched to the desert area East of I-15 and South of Arbuckle Street.
supertalk929.com
Drug Distribution Ring Broken Up In Dickenson County, Virginia
Dickenson County authorities, along with the 29th Judicial Drug Task Force, Virginia State Police and Buchanan County law enforcement have broken up a drug trafficking and distribution operation ring. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department says in a release, the buy/bust operation was executed after investigators discovered a subject was delivering 11 and a half thousand dollars of crystal meth and other illegal narcotics into Dickenson County every two weeks. More than 50 thousand dollars in drugs were seized along with a Glock 17 converted to fully automatic and a Ruger 308 rifle.
wymt.com
Task force recovers more than $50,000 worth of drugs in major bust
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - A Southwest Virginia law enforcement agency recently participated in a “buy/bust” operation. The Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office worked with the 29th Circuit Narcotics Task Force. Police said the task force includes the Virginia State Police (VSP) Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Wytheville Field...
supertalk929.com
WCTN Sheriff’s Authorities Arrest Jonesborough Man on Eight Felonies
A Jonesborough man is scheduled to appear in court on eight felony charges including conspiracy, auto burglary, aggravated burglary, forgery as well as identity theft in connection to a burglary call on November first. 45 year old Spencer Yates was found at the scene of that call by Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s officers in a stolen truck. Following an investigation, authorities arrested Yates on December first and retrieved brass knuckles, a bank card, two check books belonging to the victim along with drug paraphernalia. Investigators say Yates wrote a check to himself in the amount of 850 dollars and cashed it. Yates is additionally charged with another count of auto theft after authorities recovered a stolen vehicle at his residence on November fourth.
New details emerge in ‘catfishing’ abduction, triple homicide in Southern California
A memorial continues to grow outside of a Riverside home where three people were murdered on Friday, allegedly by a man who had traveled across the country to meet a teenage girl. Authorities say Austin Lee Edwards, 28, drove from Virginia to the home in the 11200 block of Price Court where he killed the […]
Family of local doctor killed in hit-and-run crash sues city of LA
The Arts District is always full of people. It's a bustling part of downtown Los Angeles, packed with restaurants and lofts. But on a half-mile stretch of Sante Fe Avenue, people want change."I had to literally check for cars and bolt across," said Emily Locke. "I've seen multiple people do it and it doesn't feel good."Locke, like many pedestrians, struggles to get around, as the east side of the road has no sidewalk, with parallel parking and speeding cars, and most people walk in the bike path. "It is just alarming in this area because there's so much pedestrian traffic," Locke...
supertalk929.com
Two persons of interest identified in Elizabethton death investigation
Two persons of interest have been identified in a shooting case in Elizabethton that left one person dead. Police are looking for 20-year-old Kimberly Nicole Thomas and 23-year-old Cody Alan Miller in connection with the incident that occurred just before midnight Thursday. A noise complaint and then a call of...
vvng.com
40-year-old man arrested after committing a string of crimes in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 40-year-old man identified as Rodney Glenn Williams, was arrested after he committed a string of crimes in Victorville. It happened on Friday, November 25, 2022, at approximately 5:13 p.m., when deputies from the Victorville Police Department were dispatched to a traffic collision on the 16000 block of Mojave Drive.
