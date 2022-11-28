Read full article on original website
Library decks the halls with quilts and jewelry in December
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Library will be decked in quilts handmade by Island Quilters as well as bejeweled with Jayne Dwyer’s Papermoon sculpted nature and coastal Maine inspired jewelry during December. A select number of quilts and all the jewelry will be available for sale, with a portion of the proceeds going to the library.
The Art of Aging: Motion is lotion
Editor’s note: This is the first installment of an occasional column from the town of Bar Harbor’s Age Friendly Committee related to issues of aging. When we move, we tend to feel better.
Find hidden family histories at local craft store
BAR HARBOR — Fabricate, the quilting and scrapbooking store on Mount Desert Street, is not an average crafting store. Within the purple dome-shaped building are all the hallmarks: bolts of fabrics, reams of paper and a wide variety of art supplies for endless projects. But lesser known are the genealogist services owners Nessa Reifsnyder and Erin Cough offer to assist others in discovering their family histories.
Community Thanksgiving program reports 'tremendous bounty'
BAR HARBOR — Bar Harbor Congregational Church has organized the community Thanksgiving basket program annually for more than 25 years. Starting in October, church members Debby Hammond, Kay Rand and Cristy Benson contacted other churches and organizations for food donations and the divvying of responsibilities. The food started to...
Bangor’s Festival of Lights Parade on Saturday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - In the last 20 years, the Rotary Club of Bangor has hosted the Festival of Lights Parade. It’s only been canceled three times: once for an ice storm, and the last two years because of COVID. This Saturday, the popular community event makes its long-awaited...
Select Board chair to speak at Southwest Harbor Library
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Public Library will host Select Board Chair Carolyn Ball on Dec. 6 from 5:30-7 p.m. Ball’s talk, “How Local Government Works,” will answer common questions about local government such as: Why does everything take so long? What is the role of a town manager? Ball decided to do a lecture after interacting with citizens who asked a large variety of questions.
Jesup hosts town staff sit-downs
BAR HARBOR — Town Manager Kevin Sutherland will be at the Jesup Memorial Library from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7 to discuss the upcoming budget process. The event, called Manager Minutes, is taking place in the Periodicals Room at the library and is an opportunity for residents to have a casual sit-down conversation with town staff.
New patient rules for visitors at Northern Light EMMC
BANGOR- Some good news for patients and families at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. The hospital has announced an expanded visitation schedule for the foreseeable future. Adult inpatients can have 2 visitors between the hours of 8am to 8pm. End of life patients can have 2 visitors...
Library hosts talk on food waste, climate change link
MOUNT DESERT — Is there a connection between wasted food and climate change?. You bet there is, says Susanne Lee, a faculty fellow at the University of Maine’s Senator George J. Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions.
Winter parking permits are available online
BAR HARBOR — Overnight winter parking permits for Bar Harbor roadways are now available online at www.thepermitportal.com. Vehicles must be registered for winter parking by the Dec. 15 deadline. Permits are only for overnight street parking from 2-7 a.m.
Fishermen’s Forum makes its return in March
ROCKPORT — After a multi-year pandemic hiatus, the Maine Fishermen’s Forum will return to the Samoset Resort in Rockport for three days of industry related seminars and networking in March. The forum is seeking proposals for seminars until Dec. 1. For more information, call Chilloa Young at (207)...
ACTT talk explores connection between waste, climate change
MOUNT DESERT — A Climate to Thrive is presenting a community educational event exploring the connection between waste and climate change on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 5:30 p.m. at the Northeast Harbor Library, co-hosted with the Southwest Harbor Public Library and the Jesup Memorial Library. The event, featuring Susanne Lee from the University of Maine’s Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions, will explore questions such as: Where should we focus our energy in changing how we make and deal with waste? Is recycling a hoax? What role does policy have to play? How does food waste enter the picture?
New Downtown Bangor Consignment Shop Has Neat Name And Sells Cool Stuff
Quietly and without much fanfare, a really cool new consignment shop opened in a building in downtown Bangor, appropriately on Small Business Saturday, of all days. Red Rabbit Bazaar is the brainchild of Maine native Cara Oleksyk. "This is just the beginning. Currently, the consignment books are open and Red...
Dead River's acquisition of Bangor heating firm ends 3 generations of family ownership
BANGOR (BDN) -- Dead River Company has acquired a longtime Bangor-area heating fuel supplier, continuing its pattern of buying smaller, family-owned heating operations in New England. Dead River acquired Maine Energy Company in September for an undisclosed amount, according to Lisa Morrissette, a Dead River spokesperson. Maine Energy has been...
BHSL takes pride in Acadia
BAR HARBOR — Volunteers from Bar Harbor Savings and Loan and MDI/Bar Harbor Rotary Club teamed up to participate in the annual Friends of Acadia Take Pride in Acadia Day at Acadia National Park on Nov. 5. The group was assigned a section of the park’s carriage roads behind Wildwood Stables.
Blue Hill barn destroyed in Thanksgiving fire
BLUE HILL — A fire destroyed a barn at 513 Ellsworth Road in Blue Hill in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving. The call came in shortly before 1 a.m. The Blue Hill Fire Department first responded to the scene, where it was assisted by the volunteer fire departments of Brooklin, Sedgwick and Surry which responded for mutual aid.
Bangor Humane Society Shares Very Disturbing Story of 3 Dogs
Warning: Your emotions are gonna run the gamut but in the end, all will be well. This is a story of the good things that the Bangor Humane Society does in our community. And it begins with questions: How did it happen? Why did it happen? How can we prevent it from happening again? But that's not the point of this story.
Patricia Silk Curtis
Patricia Silk Curtis, 88, died peacefully at Mount Desert Island Hospital on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, 2022. She was born in Bar Harbor on Jan. 19, 1934, the daughter of Hiram N. Silk and Mae Wright Silk.
Barbara A. (Gominiak) Kramp
Barbara A. (Gominiak) Kramp, 84, passed away Nov. 25, 2022, at Courtland Rehabilitation Center, Ellsworth. She was born in Gowanda, N.Y., Feb. 15, 1938, the daughter of the late Edwin and Elizabeth (Schultz) Gominiak.
Island police log for week of Dec. 1
Southwest Harbor — Glenn F. Robertson, 48, of Bar Harbor, was arrested Saturday on a warrant and on a charge of refusing to submit to arrest or detention after a brief foot pursuit on Main Street ending on Forest Avenue. The police department received a report of an unconscious...
