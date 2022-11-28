Read full article on original website
Related
wbiw.com
Intoxicated Evansville woman flees from traffic stop
VANDERBURG CO. – On Thursday, December 1, at approximately 10:33 p.m., Indiana State Trooper Hadley was patrolling US 41 near Bellemeade Avenue when he observed a Ford Focus traveling south in the passing lane with expired registration. Trooper Hadley activated his emergency red and blue lights and the driver...
wbiw.com
The Loogootee Christmas Stroll is this weekend
LOOGOOTEE – The Loogootee Christmas Stroll is Saturday and Sunday on the square in Loogootee. The event is scheduled for Saturday from Noon until 4 p.m. and Sunday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on the square in Loogootee. Organizers say the downtown merchants will be offering lots of...
wbiw.com
Bluejackets hold off Crawford County for first win of the season
Mitchell High School was able to secure their first victory of the season on Friday night against Patoka Lake Athletic Conference foe Crawford County, despite a rocky second half that saw a 10-point halftime lead shrink down to as low as three in the final 10 seconds of play. Carried...
wbiw.com
Odon Lighted Christmas Parade scheduled for this Monday
ODON – The Odon Lighted Christmas Parade is Monday, December 5th, at 6:30 p.m. This year’s theme is “The Grinch”. Line-up will begin at 5:30 p.m. on John Poindexter Street. Prizes will be awarded for the best float. You can register your float by emailing odonbusinessalliance@gmail.com.
wbiw.com
The Butler kid did it! Norman joins exclusive list as No.5 BNL roars past Gibson Southern 73-43
EVANSVILLE – Without a Pride, with a lot of pride, with a future Indiana All-Star reaching another career mark of excellence, Bedford North Lawrence bounced back in spectacular fashion. Can’t keep a good team down, even with a starter down. The No.5 Stars, rubbing the ointment of victory...
wbiw.com
The Risk to America – FBI, NCIS officials will provide cyber threat information to business owners
ODON – Join special agents from the FBI and NCIS as they provide their perspectives on counterintelligence threats from foreign adversaries and cyber threats to your business on Tuesday, December 6th from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at WestGate Academy. The event is free to attend. Learn how this...
