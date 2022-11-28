ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrick County, IN

Intoxicated Evansville woman flees from traffic stop

VANDERBURG CO. – On Thursday, December 1, at approximately 10:33 p.m., Indiana State Trooper Hadley was patrolling US 41 near Bellemeade Avenue when he observed a Ford Focus traveling south in the passing lane with expired registration. Trooper Hadley activated his emergency red and blue lights and the driver...
EVANSVILLE, IN
The Loogootee Christmas Stroll is this weekend

LOOGOOTEE – The Loogootee Christmas Stroll is Saturday and Sunday on the square in Loogootee. The event is scheduled for Saturday from Noon until 4 p.m. and Sunday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on the square in Loogootee. Organizers say the downtown merchants will be offering lots of...
LOOGOOTEE, IN
Bluejackets hold off Crawford County for first win of the season

Mitchell High School was able to secure their first victory of the season on Friday night against Patoka Lake Athletic Conference foe Crawford County, despite a rocky second half that saw a 10-point halftime lead shrink down to as low as three in the final 10 seconds of play. Carried...
MITCHELL, IN
Odon Lighted Christmas Parade scheduled for this Monday

ODON – The Odon Lighted Christmas Parade is Monday, December 5th, at 6:30 p.m. This year’s theme is “The Grinch”. Line-up will begin at 5:30 p.m. on John Poindexter Street. Prizes will be awarded for the best float. You can register your float by emailing odonbusinessalliance@gmail.com.
ODON, IN

