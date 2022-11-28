Read full article on original website
Related
Top 40 Country Songs for December 2022
This list of the Top 40 country songs of December 2022 is a lesson in the cost of love. Heartbreakers by Bailey Zimmerman and Lainey Wilson lead the way, while a more nuanced song that's rumored to be about another country hitmaker makes a big leap. If you've not yet...
Mariah Carey Has No Problem Sharing Her ‘Queen of Christmas’ Crown With Dolly Parton
Due to the success of her viral classic Christmas song, "All I Want for Christmas Is You" — in addition to various holiday specials and Christmas-themed products — Mariah Carey made her case this year to officially become the "Queen of Christmas." Carey's company, Lotion LLC, submitted a...
Charlie Puth Went Instagram Official With His Girlfriend Brooke Sansone And The Pics Have People Sliding Down The Wall, Crying
"My back sliding down the wall rn ngl."
Who Was Spotify’s Most-Streamed Artist of 2022?
Who was Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2022? Drumroll, please... Spotify Wrapped has finally dropped! The platform released their annual recap of fans' listening habits for 2022 on Thursday (Nov. 30), the earliest they've ever dropped it. Listeners can find their personalized Wrapped on the mobile Spotify app by clicking the...
94.3 The Point
Toms River, NJ
20K+
Followers
21K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0