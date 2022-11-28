Read full article on original website
Related
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CHRISTMAS STROLL ACTIVITIES BEGIN FRIDAY
Downtown Brenham’s celebration of the holidays kicks off today (Friday). Festivities for the two-day Christmas Stroll include shopping, caroling, the lighting of the courthouse Christmas trees and a lighted parade through downtown. Brenham Main Street Manager Monique Breaux says she believes the public will really enjoy this year’s theme...
kwhi.com
CHAPPELL HILL GARDEN CLUB HOLDING CHRISTMAS HOME TOUR
The Chappell Hill Garden Club is inviting the public to their 2022 Christmas Home Tour. The sixth annual Christmas Home Tour is going to be Saturday, December 10, from 10am-5pm. This year’s tour will feature six homes; the Wallis Evans House, the Rockin h Ranch, Bluebird Hill, the Cardinal House,...
kwhi.com
HOLIDAY EVENTS ABOUND THIS WEEKEND
The Christmas season is here, with holiday activities aplenty in the area this weekend. The Brenham Christmas Stroll begins Friday with the Jingle Bell Market at the Ant Street Inn from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the First Friday Farmer and Artisan Market on Baylor and Park Streets from 3 to 6 p.m. The Texas Tenors will perform “Deep in the Heart of Christmas” at 7 p.m., and Unity Theatre will present Coney Island Christmas on Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. On Saturday, the Historic Simon Theatre will host a free showing of the short film, “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure” at 8:30 a.m., with Breakfast with Santa following at 9 a.m. in the Bullock Ballroom. The Jingle Bell Market will continue at the Ant Street Inn from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Local Girl Scouts will gather at the courthouse at 5 p.m. to sing Christmas carols and light the courthouse trees. The lighted Christmas parade will begin at 6 p.m. Afterwards, children can visit with Santa on the courthouse gazebo and take rides on the 1950 Invader Fire Truck at the Brenham Fire Museum.
kwhi.com
UNITY THEATRE OPENS ‘CONEY ISLAND CHRISTMAS’ THURSDAY
Unity Theatre in Brenham is celebrating the coming of the holidays with its next Main Stage performance, Coney Island Christmas. Based on the story, “The Loudest Voice” by Grace Paley, the holiday play from Donald Margulies takes the stage at Unity beginning tomorrow (Thursday) and continuing through December 18th.
kwhi.com
FORTNIGHTLY CLUB OF BRENHAM HOLDING CHRISTMAS DECORATING CONTEST
Brenham residents can take part once again in a holiday tradition hosted by the Fortnightly Club of Brenham. The club’s annual Christmas Decorating Contest is open to all homes within Brenham city limits. The three categories are Fun, Elegant and Religious, and each have three divisions: Yard, Door and...
kwhi.com
RIBBON CUTTING FRIDAY FOR MERCY CREEK HOMES
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Friday) for a Washington County-based custom homebuilding company. The Chamber will welcome new member Mercy Creek Homes, located at 301 East Main Street Suite 201 in Brenham, with a ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. Founded by Cody and...
kwhi.com
WCHLA GINGERBREAD HOUSE AUCTION THURSDAY
The Washington County Healthy Living Association is hosting its first-ever gingerbread house auction tomorrow (Thursday) to raise funding for the Margaret E. Blizzard Senior Activity Center. Twenty-six decorated gingerbread houses created by local students, businesses and organizations will be up for bid at a silent and live auction at the...
kwhi.com
ACADEMY LEADS BRENHAM BUILDING PERMITS FOR NOVEMBER
A new sporting goods store topped the month of November for building permits issued by the City of Brenham. Arch-Con Corporation took out an $8 million permit for construction of an Academy Sports + Outdoors at 1041 Nolan Street. The Academy is part of the 51-acre Market Square development located between Market Street and Highway 290 that includes both residential and commercial properties.
kwhi.com
BELLVILLE FFA COMPETING THIS WEEKEND AT STATE
Numerous Bellville FFA chapter members will be in Huntsville this weekend as they participate in the State FFA Leadership Competition today (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday) at Sam Houston State University. Bellville FFA will compete in six categories, including Greenhand Farm Skills, Senior Chapter Conducting, Ag Issues, Greenhand FFA Creed Speaking,...
kwhi.com
BURTON PANTHERS SET STATE SEMI-FINAL MATCHUP WITH MART
The Burton Panthers won the 2A-DII Region IV Championship on Friday night with a 27-7 victory over Granger. They now move on to the State Semi-Final where they will face Mart, who defeated Lovelady 56-6. The two teams will face off on Thursday night in Rockdale with bid to the State Championship on the line. Kick-Off is set for 7:00 and the pregame begins at 6:30 on KWHI - AM 1280, FM 101.7, and KHWI.com. The winner will move on to the State Championship game to face either New Home or Albany at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Wednesday, Dec. 14 with a kick-off at 7:00.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM RESIDENT CLAIMS $1 MILLION ON SCRATCH TICKET
A Brenham resident will be enjoying the holidays just a bit more after claiming a big prize on a Texas Lottery scratch ticket. Today (Friday), the Texas Lottery announced that a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million was sold for the 500X game at AM PM Express, located at 1006 West Main Street in Brenham.
kwhi.com
REGION FINAL PREVIEW: BURTON VS. GRANGER
The Burton Panthers and the Granger Lions renew their rivalry in the Class 2A Division II Region IV Championship Game. Kickoff is scheduled for tonight (Friday) at 7pm at Memorial Stadium in Bastrop. KWHI will have live coverage beginning with the pregame at 6:30pm. Burton won the District 14-2A Division...
kwhi.com
DREAMLINER DINER TO CLOSE DEC. 18
The Dreamliner Diner at the Brenham Municipal Airport will soon be closing. The diner opened at the airport on December 17, 2021, after formerly operating as Canion Kountry Bakery and Restaurant. In the post, Canion thanked the City of Brenham and all of the pilots, airport business operators and customers for their support over the past year.
Ground broken on Elgin business park; $12 million facility first to move in
The new site is an effort to have more space for production and to eliminate the commute to and from Austin for employees, said Keri Westland, chief administrative officer for Carr Lane.
kwhi.com
AUSTIN CO. EMS STATION PROJECT ‘SLOWLY MOVING FORWARD’
Austin County officials say a project to build three new EMS stations across the county is rolling along, albeit gradually. During a recent update on the construction of EMS facilities in Bellville, Industry and Wallis, County Judge Tim Lapham stated work is “slowly moving forward.”. Lapham said a full...
1,400-acre development planned near Hwy. 249, FM 1486
Johnson Development and IHP Capital Partners have purchased land for a 1,400-acre development set to be built near the intersection of Hwy. 249 and FM 1486. (Courtesy Johnson Development) Johnson Development and IHP Capital Partners have purchased land for a 1,400-acre development set to be built near the intersection of...
KBTX.com
Realtor Cherry Ruffino: ‘Everybody needs to buy a home, it’s your future’
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We’re switching it up this week by stepping away from Hot Homes. However, Cherry Ruffino stopped by The Three tobtalk about interest rates and the fluctuating market. Ruffino says if you are buying a home or thinking about it, you are on the right path.
kwhi.com
BELLVILLE’S REESE AND BURTON’S WINTERS RECEIVE ALL BIG 12 HONORS
The Big 12 Awards and the All Big 12 Team were announced yesterday, and two players from local high schools were among those honored. Former Bellville Brahma Runningback Richard Reese was named as the Offensive Freshman of the Year, and was also named Honorable Mention All Big-12. This season for the Baylor Bears, Reese has 190 carries for 962 yards and 14 touchdowns.
KBTX.com
Lee Fedora era ends abruptly at A&M Consolidated
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two weeks after being eliminated from the Class 5A Division I UIL State Football Playoffs, KBTX Sports has learned that Lee Fedora is stepping down as the campus athletic coordinator and head football coach at A&M Consolidated High School. Fedora, a graduate of A&M Consolidated...
Comments / 0