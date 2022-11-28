The Christmas season is here, with holiday activities aplenty in the area this weekend. The Brenham Christmas Stroll begins Friday with the Jingle Bell Market at the Ant Street Inn from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the First Friday Farmer and Artisan Market on Baylor and Park Streets from 3 to 6 p.m. The Texas Tenors will perform “Deep in the Heart of Christmas” at 7 p.m., and Unity Theatre will present Coney Island Christmas on Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. On Saturday, the Historic Simon Theatre will host a free showing of the short film, “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure” at 8:30 a.m., with Breakfast with Santa following at 9 a.m. in the Bullock Ballroom. The Jingle Bell Market will continue at the Ant Street Inn from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Local Girl Scouts will gather at the courthouse at 5 p.m. to sing Christmas carols and light the courthouse trees. The lighted Christmas parade will begin at 6 p.m. Afterwards, children can visit with Santa on the courthouse gazebo and take rides on the 1950 Invader Fire Truck at the Brenham Fire Museum.

