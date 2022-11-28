Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oath Keepers Founder From Granbury Found Guilty of Seditious ConspiracyLarry LeaseGranbury, TX
Washington Post Lays off Legendary Pulitzer Prize-Winning WriterNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Plane carrying 2 passengers crashes into power lineCristoval VictorialGaithersburg, MD
Gaithersburg-Washington Grove Volunteer Fire Department shares Santa's routeHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Maryland Gun Store Looted on Black Friday, Thieves Allegedly Took “Long Guns”creteRockville, MD
Lakers’ bad luck continues as Friday’s game just became much tougher
The Los Angeles Lakers have not had the most promising start to the 2022-23 season. While the team has played well as of late against bad teams to move the record to a more respectable 8-12, the fact remains that there is plenty to improve on the Lakers. Los Angeles...
Former Miami Heat ‘gem’ on the trade block for current team
The Miami Heat are an organization that have come to be known to excel at many things. And when it comes to that ability to excel, it isn’t just limited to the other major sports franchises of the NBA. When it comes to certain aspects of team building and...
Whitmore sparks Villanova past Oklahoma in fantastic debut
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Caleb Daniels scored 22 points and top freshman Cam Whitmore brought instant energy in his debut following a thumb injury to lead Villanova to a 70-66 win over Oklahoma on Saturday in the first game with former Wildcats coach Jay Wright in the broadcast booth. Wright...
College football bowl games schedule 2022-23: Matchups, dates, times
The college football regular season has reached its end, and we’re approaching bowl season. Here is the full schedule for all of the bowl games. Once the conference championship games conclude, that means the bowl game portion of the 2022 college football season officially begins. On Sunday, Dec. 3, bowl-eligible teams will learn which games they will be participating in. Most importantly, teams, media, and fans will find out the two teams that will compete in the College Football Playoff.
Special FanDuel and DraftKings Maryland Promo Codes: Get $600 Guaranteed This Week Only
With sports betting officially live in Maryland, you’ve got $600 guaranteed waiting for you from sensational promos at three different sportsbooks. Get ready for a BIG win to kick off December. Here’s how each offer works and what to do:. FanDuel Promo Code Maryland. If you bet $5...
UCF vs. Tulane, live stream, preview, TV channel, time, how to watch ACC Championship
The UCF Knights will meet the Tulane Green Wave in the AAC Championship game on Saturday from Yulman Stadium. UCF is coming off a 46-39 win over USF in their last game of the season while finishing 9-3 this year. As for Tulane, they finished up the year at 10-3 and knocked off Cincinnati in their last game 27-24 as they look to hoist the AAC Championship with a win today.
Marvin Harrison Jr. had perfect reaction on Twitter to USC losing Pac-12 title game
Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. had the perfect reaction after watching USC fumble its College Football Playoff bag in the Pac-12 Championship Game. It’s difficult to determine where the blame should be placed for the unexpectedness of the College Football Playoff chaos that awaits the world. USC obviously...
