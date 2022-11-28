ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

College football bowl games schedule 2022-23: Matchups, dates, times

The college football regular season has reached its end, and we’re approaching bowl season. Here is the full schedule for all of the bowl games. Once the conference championship games conclude, that means the bowl game portion of the 2022 college football season officially begins. On Sunday, Dec. 3, bowl-eligible teams will learn which games they will be participating in. Most importantly, teams, media, and fans will find out the two teams that will compete in the College Football Playoff.
HAWAII STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UCF vs. Tulane, live stream, preview, TV channel, time, how to watch ACC Championship

The UCF Knights will meet the Tulane Green Wave in the AAC Championship game on Saturday from Yulman Stadium. UCF is coming off a 46-39 win over USF in their last game of the season while finishing 9-3 this year. As for Tulane, they finished up the year at 10-3 and knocked off Cincinnati in their last game 27-24 as they look to hoist the AAC Championship with a win today.
ORLANDO, FL
FanSided

FanSided

298K+
Followers
576K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy