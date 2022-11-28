Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Holiday events across Mount Desert Island
Drop off letters to Santa in front of the Maritime Museum on Main Street in Northeast Harbor from Dec. 1-14.
Breakfast with Santa returns to Tremont
TREMONT — The Breakfast with Santa event will be returning to Tremont Consolidated School this holiday season. The school’s Parent Teacher Organization is sponsoring the breakfast. “It’s going to be on Dec. 10 from 8-10 a.m., and it’s going to be right at the Tremont school in the...
Turkey roasted at MDI YMCA 5K
BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island YMCA Catch That Turkey 5K was held Nov. 27 under clear, blue skies. Fifty-three people came out to see if they could best the turkey, who got a head start on the runners. It was actually MDI YMCA CEO Ann Tikkanen who stepped into the turkey costume this year and Tikkanen ended up finishing in the middle of the pack.
Park visitation dips in October
ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Acadia visitation was down in October compared to the same month last year. The 521,646 estimated visits were 6.5 percent less than in October 2021. The 453,645 estimated visits to the Mount Desert Island section of the park by personal vehicles, as opposed to buses, was down 9.8 percent.
Swan's Island: Fundraising begins for class trip to D.C.
Michelle Whitman encourages us to support eighth-grade fundraisers. The eighth-grade class of Swan’s Island School has begun fundraising for their class trip in the spring. This is an island tradition spanning more than 20 years!. This year’s class is traveling to Washington, D.C. Our online auction fundraiser will go...
Fishing underway for pricey scallops
AUGUSTA — The 2022-23 harvest season of the lucrative sea scallop – among Maine’s and the nation’s top-selling seafoods – has kicked off in Zone 2. Zone 2 stretches from eastern Penobscot Bay to Quoddy Head in Lubec, where diving for the sought-after bivalves began Nov. 17 and ends April 22. Scallop-dragging gets underway Thursday, Dec. 1, and closes March 30.
High school project cost rises to $26M
BAR HARBOR — The architects who have been planning major renovations at Mount Desert Island High School have revised their estimated cost of the improvements from $23.7 million to $26.5 million. And the addition of a geothermal heating system would raise the estimated cost by nearly $1.8 million. The...
MDI winter sports season schedules
BAR HARBOR — Now that the Thanksgiving holiday is in the rearview mirror, winter sports at Mount Desert Island High School will begin their seasons in earnest. While both basketball teams have already begun their preseason with scrimmages happening throughout this week and next, other sports will start their regular seasons soon as well.
MDI basketball season begins with scrimmage against Nokomis
HAMPDEN — Both the Mount Desert Island High School boys’ and girls’ basketball teams kicked off the preseason on Nov. 29 with scrimmages against Nokomis Regional High School both on the road and at home. The coaches for both teams stressed just how invaluable these preseason scrimmages...
