BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island YMCA Catch That Turkey 5K was held Nov. 27 under clear, blue skies. Fifty-three people came out to see if they could best the turkey, who got a head start on the runners. It was actually MDI YMCA CEO Ann Tikkanen who stepped into the turkey costume this year and Tikkanen ended up finishing in the middle of the pack.

MOUNT DESERT, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO