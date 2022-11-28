ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adair County, IA

Adair County Additional Arrest Report

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
 5 days ago

(Adair Co) The Stuart Police Department arrested 44-year-old John Bradford Barker II, of Des Moines, following a traffic stop on November 21st. During the stop, a probable cause search was conducted and a pipe with a burnt white residue along with a small metal container that also had white crystalline substance was located. Barker was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Driving While Revoked. Barker was held on $1,000 cash or surety bond.

Stuart Police also arrested 41-year-old Wendi Nicole Wright, of Stuart, on November 20th on a warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine 1st and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana 1st Offense. Wright was held on $1,000 cash or surety bond.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested 42-year-old Michael Francis Huss Jr., of Dexter, on November 23rd on a warrant for Violation of Probation. Huss was held on $2,000 cash or surety bond.

The Sheriff’s Office also arrested 37-year-old Douglas Andrew Dawson, of Stuart, on November 22nd on a Dallas County warrant. Dawson was handed over to Dallas County.

Related
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Police Report One Arrest

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 22-year-old Jacob Christopher Cashatt of Red Oak in the 1400 block of Broadway Street at 11:26 p.m. on Friday for Operating While Intoxicated, 1st Offense. Officers transported Cashatt to the Montgomery County Law Enforcement Center and held him on a $1,000.00 bond.
RED OAK, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report

(Creston) Creston Police arrested two people on Thursday. Police arrested 32-year-old Brooke Marie Carter of Creston at 8:25 a.m. at 501 Townline Street for Driving While Barred. Officers transported Carter to the Union County Jail, where he posted a bond and was released. Creston Police arrested 51-year-old Robin Elizabeth Provot...
CRESTON, IA
theperrynews.com

Dallas County Sheriff’s Report December 1

To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Carlos Ceballos, 38, of 760 N. 16th St., Fort Dodge, was arrested for violation of a no-contact order. Alexander Acero of Phoenix was traveling on Iowa Highway 141 near O Avenue when his vehicle struck a vehicle, driven by Michael Miller of Bouton, who was preparing to turn onto O Avenue. No injuries were reported. Damage to Acero’s car was estimated at $4,000, and damage to Miller’s car was estimated at $10,000.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Man Hurt in Bike-Pickup Accident

(Creston) A Creston man suffered injuries when his Ecotric Bike broadsided a car. The Creston Police Department says the accident happened at 5:33 p.m. on Friday at the Spruce and Howard Street intersection. Police say 18-year-old Logen Quinn was taken to the Greater Regional Medical Center in Creston and later airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines.
CRESTON, IA
kmaland.com

Shenandoah man arrested for disorderly conduct, public intoxication

(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man faces two misdemeanor charges following his arrest Thursday evening. The Shenandoah Police Department says officers arrested 29-year-old Jordan Allen Mick in the 200 block of North Blossom around 7 p.m. Mick was arrested for disorderly conduct and public intoxication. He was taken to the Page...
SHENANDOAH, IA
northernnewsnow.com

Suspected bank robber arrested during Hwy. 61 traffic stop

TWO HARBORS, MN -- A suspected bank robber was taken into custody during a traffic stop on Highway 61 near Gooseberry Falls Wednesday night. According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, around 5:50 p.m. Wednesday, law enforcement pulled over a stolen vehicle out of Des Moines, IA. Authorities say...
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Dallas Center man dies following an accident in Guthrie County

(Guthrie Co) A Dallas Center man died following a single-vehicle accident in Guthrie County this (Wednesday) morning. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says Deputies responded to the accident east of Panora at around 11:00 a.m. Upon arrival, Panora EMS was administering life saving measures to the driver, 74-year-old Dennis Tatman. A witness said she was traveling eastbound on Highway 44, following Tatman in his 2016 Ford F250. The witness said Tatman quickly swerved into the south ditch and came to a stop. Life Flight arrived on scene and took Tatman to the hospital where he later died.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

DCI assisting Carroll Police with Shooting Investigation

(Carroll) Today, (Wednesday November 30), at approximately 12:55 a.m., the Carroll Police Department received a 911 call in reference to a shooting located at the Fairview Village Apartments in Carroll. Upon arrival, officers located a male subject who had suffered a gunshot wound to his face. He was transported by ambulance to the St. Anthony Regional Hospital and later life flighted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where he is in critical condition.
CARROLL, IA
Western Iowa Today

Three Juveniles and an Adult Male were arrested following a Pursuit in Montgomery County

(Red Oak) A Des Moines man and three juveniles face charges following a pursuit early this morning in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gray Donmor on a Dallas County Warrant for conspiracy to commit a forceable felony. The juvenile driver faces charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, felony eluding, and a Polk County warrant for 4th -degree theft. The second juvenile is charged with interference with official acts, providing false information to law enforcement, and Polk County warrant for assault causing bodily injury and eluding. The third juvenile was charged with interference with official acts and was a missing juvenile.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Charges Pending Following Pursuit Near Griswold

(Griswold) Charges are pending following a pursuit near Griswold. Cass County Deputies responded to a call of a physical dispute at a Griswold residence at 7:04 p.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, law enforcement received information indicating a female, later identified as Sherri Young, had been drinking, and leaving the residence in a white Chevrolet Tahoe. Deputies followed Young leaving the scene in the Tahoe and driving erratically, nearly striking a Deputy’s vehicle. Young briefly lost control of the car, crossed a parked vehicle, and entered an open field. Deputies pursued Young through this field with speeds exceeding 50 miles per hour. Subsequently, Young’s vehicle struck an embankment, disabling it. No physical injuries were observed after this incident; EMS transported Young to a medical facility.
GRISWOLD, IA
WOWT

Four arrested after high-speed pursuit near Red Oak, Iowa

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Four people, including three juveniles, were arrested after a high-speed pursuit near Red Oak on Wednesday morning. The Montgomery County sheriff’s office reported that the pursuit began about 12:39 a.m. when deputies attempted a traffic stop at Highway 34 and E Avenue, west of Red Oak.
RED OAK, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report Three Drug-related Arrests

(Creston) Creston Police arrested three people on drug charges on Monday. Police arrested 31-year-old Christopher Cerda-Romo of Lenox at 5:15 p.m. at 1102 N Maple. For Possession of Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine 1st Offense, five counts for Failing to Affix a Drug Tax Stamp, one or more Unprocessed Plants, and five counts of Conspiring with Intent to Deliver Marijuana under 50kg. Police transported Cerda-Romo to the Union County Jail and held him on a $51,000 cash bond.
CRESTON, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Osceola Driver Killed In Wrong Way I-35 Crash

An Osceola resident died of injuries resulting from a crash with a Peterbuilt truck while driving in the wrong direction on the interstate. The Iowa State Patrol reports 82 year old Larry Wayne Ross of Osceola was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 at the 33-mile marker in Clarke County and while a Peterbuilt truck operated by 50 year old Alsson Battin of Rock Island, Illinois was heading northbound. Battin was unable to avoid the Ross vehicle. The vehicles struck head-on. Ross died from the injuries sustained in crash. Battin was taken to the hospital for an evaluation. The accident took place around 6:30 Thursday evening.
OSCEOLA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Greenfield man arrested on multiple charges and warrants

(Adair Co) A Greenfield man was arrested on multiple charges and warrants on November 24th. The Adair County Sheriff’s Office says 36-year-old James Robert Lyman was observed by law enforcement walking in the 200 block of SE 5th Street in Greenfield. Lyman had several active warrants out for his arrest that dispatch confirmed were still active. When Lyman saw law enforcement coming towards him, he took off running. He was eventually located inside of a garage in the 400 block of SE Jackson Street. Lyman took off running again and law enforcement deployed a taser device to get him to comply. After the taser was deployed, Lyman turned around and threw what was later identified as a cell phone at law enforcement and kept on running. He then tried to run up onto the front porch at 311 SE Jackson Street where he was taken into custody. While searching Lyman for safety reasons, a broken glass pipe used to inhale methamphetamine was located inside of his pants pocket. There were also three hypodermic syringes located inside of a pocket on the coat he was wearing.
GREENFIELD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Guthrie Center woman injured in a rollover accident

(Guthrie Co) A Guthrie Center woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says 36-year-old Gwen Nickel was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Blazer westbound on 310th Street when she lost control at the crest of a hill. The Blazer entered the eastbound ditch, rolling over and ejecting Nickel.
GUTHRIE CENTER, IA
KCCI.com

WATCH: Des Moines police capture suspect wanted by US Marshals

DES MOINES, Iowa — A suspect wanted by U.S. Marshals was taken into custody on Thursday. U.S. Marshals were tracking the suspect, Robert Manuel Jr., 24, on Wednesday. The search was narrowed to a location on the south side of Des Moines, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek. Parizek said...
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Perry man arrested for allegedly assaulting Perry woman

A Perry man was arrested early Tuesday after he allegedly repeatedly punched his girlfriend in the head. Christian Thomas Berkley Hein, 28, of 615 Fifth St., Perry, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of...
PERRY, IA
Community Policy