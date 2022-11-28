Adair County Additional Arrest Report

(Adair Co) The Stuart Police Department arrested 44-year-old John Bradford Barker II, of Des Moines, following a traffic stop on November 21st. During the stop, a probable cause search was conducted and a pipe with a burnt white residue along with a small metal container that also had white crystalline substance was located. Barker was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Driving While Revoked. Barker was held on $1,000 cash or surety bond.

Stuart Police also arrested 41-year-old Wendi Nicole Wright, of Stuart, on November 20th on a warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine 1st and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana 1st Offense. Wright was held on $1,000 cash or surety bond.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested 42-year-old Michael Francis Huss Jr., of Dexter, on November 23rd on a warrant for Violation of Probation. Huss was held on $2,000 cash or surety bond.

The Sheriff’s Office also arrested 37-year-old Douglas Andrew Dawson, of Stuart, on November 22nd on a Dallas County warrant. Dawson was handed over to Dallas County.