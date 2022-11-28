Read full article on original website
ELGIN MAN ARRESTED THURSDAY NIGHT
An Elgin man was arrested last night on Public Intoxication charges. Brenham Police report that Thursday night at 11:20, Officers were asked to respond to the 100 block of West Main Street in reference to highly intoxicated subject. Cpl. Perez arrived and made contact with Timothy Jospeh Johnson, 53 of Elgin, as he was walking to his vehicle. Johnson was found to be intoxicated and was taken into custody for Public Intoxication and transported to the Washington County Jail.
Thorndale search warrant brings drug arrest
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Milam County deputies arrest one man after crystal meth was seized in a home near Thorndale. Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore says at approximately 11 a.m. Thursday, a joint operation involving the Milam County Sheriff’s Office, Rockdale Police Department, Belton Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Criminal Investigation Division executed a search warrant in the 1300 block of County Road 457, south of the City of Thorndale.
BRENHAM POLICE DEPARTMENT TO USE PRIVATE LAB TO TEST EVIDENCE FROM RECENT BURGLARY CASES
The Brenham Police Department will utilize a private laboratory to determine whether two recent burglary cases are connected to one another. The Brenham City Council today (Thursday) authorized the department to spend $6,536 in felony forfeiture funds, or money seized during investigations into criminal activities, for forensic DNA testing services. The department will send evidence obtained from an attempted burglary at a washateria on South Austin Street on November 13th and another attempted burglary this past Sunday at United Rentals.
LA GRANGE POLICE INVESTIGATED TWO BURGLARIES
The La Grange Police Department is seeking the public’s help in a pair of burglary cases. According to the Fayette County Record, the first burglary occurred at the Peaceful Rest Baptist Church at 808 East Fannin Street during a period where no one was at the building between November 6 and November 20.
FOUR PEOPLE ARRESTED WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Four people were arrested Wednesday night after apparently not paying for a cart of goods at the local Walmart store. Brenham Police report that Wednesday night at 10:40, Officers responded to 203 Highway 290 West, the Brenham Walmart store, regarding a theft. The caller told dispatch that four suspects left Walmart without paying for an entire cart of items. Cpl. Jose Perez located the Suspect vehicle and stopped it in the 2400 block of South Day Street. The Suspects were identified as William Joel Gardner, 22 of Temple, Da’Quan Gray, 19 of Houston, Miles Jaxon Guillory, 19 of Mansfield, and Cardarius Jerod Jeffery, 18 of Houston. All four suspects were arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail for booking. During the vehicle inventory Officers located marijuana and a THC vape pen in the vehicle. Gardner, Gray, Guillory, and Jeffery were all booked in for Theft of Property between $750 and $2,500, Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
Grimes County sheriff says teenager recovering from leg injury following accidental shooting
PLANTERSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County sheriff says a teenager is recovering from a leg injury following an accidental shooting. Sheriff Don Sowell said deputies were called to the Plantersville home Thursday evening. Investigators determined two teenage brothers were playing with a gun when one was accidentally shot in...
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED FOR AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
A Brenham man was arrested Tuesday night for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Brenham Police report that Tuesday night at 11:10, Officers were dispatched to the 700 Block of Independence Street, in reference to a weapon involved situation. During the investigation, Ja’Tavious Harris-Franklin, 20 of Brenham, was discovered to have pointed a handgun and threatened to kill the victim. A search warrant was executed for the residence where a handgun was found. Ja’Tavious Harris-Franklin was placed in custody for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and booked into the Washington County Jail without incident.
Bryan police identify Cavitt Ave shooting victim
Bryan, Tx (FOX44) – Bryan police report the city’s latest shooting victim has been identified as 19-year-old David Lopez of Bryan. Wednesday morning about 10:20 a.m. Bryan police officers were called to the 2200 block of Cavitt Avenue on the report of a body found in a home.
College Station Police Arrests In Cases Where A Retail Store Manager Gets Pepper Sprayed By A Customer And A Hit And Run Where A Bicyclist Was Injured
A manager at the College Station Best Buy store tells police that he was pepper sprayed by an upset customer following an argument about a pickup order. College Station police tracked down the customer in part by getting information from her Best Buy rewards account. According to the CSPD arrest report, the customer said that she dropped the pepper spray outside the store, and when she picked up the cannister she was scared by the manager being behind her, so she sprayed him in the face. The investigating officer believed that the customer was attempting to rationalize her actions. That is after the officer watched store video that showed the manager stayed inside while the customer exited, then returned, sprayed the manager, then left again and drove away. The manager was treated by College Station firefighter E-M-T’s. 20 year old Raven Carter of College Station was arrested on a charge of assault causing bodily injury. Carter is out of jail after posting a $4,000 dollar bond.
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Plantersville (Plantersville, TX)
According to the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal crash was reported in Plantersville. Authorities confirmed that one person died as a result of the accident. Officials confirmed that the collision occurred on County Road 204 and 105 East of Plantersville.
Hallettsville police search for suspects involved in Walmart theft Tuesday night
HALLETTSVILLE, Texas – On Wednesday, Nov. 30, the Hallettsville Police Department reported a theft that occurred on Tuesday night at Walmart. Officials are searching for the suspects involved in the theft of over $800 in inventory. The HPD posted two surveillance camera images of the suspects, and is asking for the community’s help in identifying them. If you recognize the...
HPD, Katy PD arrest 2 accused of human smuggling after multiple people run out of SUV during chase
A total of 10 people, including a minor, ran out of the vehicle before two suspects inside kept going until the chase ended near Galleria, police said.
Man sentenced to 35 years in prison for January 2022 aggravated robbery, attempted aggravated kidnapping case
BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos County District Attorney has revealed that a man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for aggravated robbery and attempted aggravated kidnapping in a press release on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Tyrone Rush, the man in question, reportedly robbed a woman in a College...
Bryan police release new information about homicide victim
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police have identified the victim of Wednesday’s homicide as they continue to investigate. David Lopez, a 19-year-old Bryan resident, was found with a gunshot wound around 10:20 a.m. on Nov. 30. Bryan police responded to the 2200 block of Cavitt Avenue after they received...
Bryan police looking for endangered missing teen
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley says a teen reported missing in Bryan-College Station may be in danger. 17-year-old Cassandra Shali Meave was reported missing on Sunday, November 27. She was last seen at approximately 11:30 p.m. that evening in the 4700 block of Tiffany Park Circle.
Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash near Plantersville
PLANTERSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - One person was killed in a crash near Plantersville Thursday afternoon, according to the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office. The Texas Department of public Safety (DPS) says around 4:05 p.m., a 2007 Lexus was traveling southbound on County Road 204 and a 2007 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling westbound on SH 105. The Lexus failed to yield the right of way and hit the motorcycle, according to DPS.
Traffic stop in Navasota leads to drug bust
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A late-night traffic stop Sunday in Navasota led to a drug bust and the arrest of a teenager. Police stopped a vehicle just before 11 p.m. in the 2200 block of N LaSalle. Officers said they made contact with the men inside and detected an odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was conducted and over one pound of marijuana, over 100 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, and paraphernalia used in distribution and packaging were located.
Disturbing new allegations: Ex-Fort Bend County ISD teacher accused again of animal torture while out on bond; 2 kittens found with broken bones, teeth
HOUSTON – Graham William Reid is now a familiar name and face when it comes to cat torture allegations in the Houston area -- now in two counties. KPRC 2 reported on the incredibly graphic details of the accusations aimed against Reid in 2021, and now, he’s charged again -- all while out on bond in the gruesome Fort Bend County case.
Bryan police identify 19-year-old male as homicide victim
Upon arrival, Bryan police said they located David Lopez, 19, inside the residence with an apparent gunshot wound.
Three arrested in College Station catalytic converter theft
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – A tip to College Station Police has led to the arrest of three men in a catalytic converter theft. Officers were dispatched at 4:36 a.m. Monday to the 300 block of Texas Avenue for reports of someone cutting a catalytic converter off of a vehicle. Officers were given a detailed description of the suspect and suspect vehicle – and this vehicle was found at a hotel on University Drive.
