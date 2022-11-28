Read full article on original website
Related
NBC New York
Real Estate Investing ‘Created This Life of Freedom': Michigan Couple Brings in $11,000 a Month for Only 2 Hours of Work
When Jamie McCauley was a junior at Cornerstone University, his parents bought and helped him renovate a foreclosed home near the Grand Rapids, Michigan campus. He lived there and managed the property during college, renting out rooms to seven other Cornerstone students to help pay his tuition. He met his wife, Sarah McCauley, in that house, too.
NBC New York
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Kicks Off First Semi Truck Deliveries
Tesla CEO Elon Musk led an event to kick off deliveries of the company's Semi, a heavy-duty electric truck, on Thursday. Tesla first showed off the design of the Semi in late 2017. It began producing the trucks in Nevada this year. Tesla Semi is not the only fully electric...
Comments / 0