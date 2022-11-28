Why should Maine allow taxes to pay for the tuition of private religious schools? This question has been plaguing many recently since the majority of the Supreme Court voted to revoke Maine’s ban on using public funds to pay for the tuition of students who attend private religious schools. But Maine’s law “allows government funds to be used only at schools that are nonsectarian – that is, schools that do not provide religious instruction.” This violates the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” Maine is not only discriminating against religious schools but also contravening what the Constitution declares. Therefore, Maine should willingly allow public funds to pay for students at private religious schools.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO