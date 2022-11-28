Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mdislander.com
Community Thanksgiving program reports 'tremendous bounty'
BAR HARBOR — Bar Harbor Congregational Church has organized the community Thanksgiving basket program annually for more than 25 years. Starting in October, church members Debby Hammond, Kay Rand and Cristy Benson contacted other churches and organizations for food donations and the divvying of responsibilities. The food started to...
mdislander.com
Blue Hill library hosts DELA discussion
BLUE HILL — The Blue Hill Public Library is sponsoring a discussion with Sheila and Mike Dassatt, the executive director and secretary/treasurer, respectively, of the Downeast Lobstermen's Association, on Thursday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m. The Downeast Lobstermen's Association (DELA) was founded in 1991 in Jonesport. Now, the association...
mdislander.com
Library hosts talk on food waste, climate change link
MOUNT DESERT — Is there a connection between wasted food and climate change?. You bet there is, says Susanne Lee, a faculty fellow at the University of Maine’s Senator George J. Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions.
mdislander.com
Winter parking permits are available online
BAR HARBOR — Overnight winter parking permits for Bar Harbor roadways are now available online at www.thepermitportal.com. Vehicles must be registered for winter parking by the Dec. 15 deadline. Permits are only for overnight street parking from 2-7 a.m.
mdislander.com
Fishermen’s Forum makes its return in March
ROCKPORT — After a multi-year pandemic hiatus, the Maine Fishermen’s Forum will return to the Samoset Resort in Rockport for three days of industry related seminars and networking in March. The forum is seeking proposals for seminars until Dec. 1. For more information, call Chilloa Young at (207)...
mdislander.com
Winter parking ban in effect for Southwest Harbor
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — A winter parking ban is in effect in Southwest Harbor. From Nov. 15 to April 15, overnight parking is prohibited on town roadways or town-owned parking lots from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. to help with snow removal. Vehicles found in violation can be ticketed and/or towed at the owner's expense.
mdislander.com
BHSL takes pride in Acadia
BAR HARBOR — Volunteers from Bar Harbor Savings and Loan and MDI/Bar Harbor Rotary Club teamed up to participate in the annual Friends of Acadia Take Pride in Acadia Day at Acadia National Park on Nov. 5. The group was assigned a section of the park’s carriage roads behind Wildwood Stables.
mdislander.com
Jesup hosts town staff sit-downs
BAR HARBOR — Town Manager Kevin Sutherland will be at the Jesup Memorial Library from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7 to discuss the upcoming budget process. The event, called Manager Minutes, is taking place in the Periodicals Room at the library and is an opportunity for residents to have a casual sit-down conversation with town staff.
mdislander.com
Ellsworth Christmas parade moves to Sunday
ELLSWORTH — Due to the inclement weather forecast for Saturday, the 42nd Annual Downtown Ellsworth Christmas Parade will now take place at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. For more information, call (207) 812-0172 or email ellsworthchristmasparade@gmail.com.
mdislander.com
The Art of Aging: Motion is lotion
Editor’s note: This is the first installment of an occasional column from the town of Bar Harbor’s Age Friendly Committee related to issues of aging. When we move, we tend to feel better.
mdislander.com
Select Board chair to speak at Southwest Harbor Library
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Public Library will host Select Board Chair Carolyn Ball on Dec. 6 from 5:30-7 p.m. Ball’s talk, “How Local Government Works,” will answer common questions about local government such as: Why does everything take so long? What is the role of a town manager? Ball decided to do a lecture after interacting with citizens who asked a large variety of questions.
mdislander.com
Island police log for week of Dec. 1
Southwest Harbor — Glenn F. Robertson, 48, of Bar Harbor, was arrested Saturday on a warrant and on a charge of refusing to submit to arrest or detention after a brief foot pursuit on Main Street ending on Forest Avenue. The police department received a report of an unconscious...
mdislander.com
Barbara A. (Gominiak) Kramp
Barbara A. (Gominiak) Kramp, 84, passed away Nov. 25, 2022, at Courtland Rehabilitation Center, Ellsworth. She was born in Gowanda, N.Y., Feb. 15, 1938, the daughter of the late Edwin and Elizabeth (Schultz) Gominiak.
mdislander.com
Ellsworth Elks Lodge hosts annual Hoop Shoot
ELLSWORTH — The Ellsworth Elks Lodge will host the 2022 Hoop Shoot Free Throw Contest this Sunday. The event will be held at Ellsworth High School starting at 9 a.m. and is open to all boys and girls ages 8-13. The Hoop Shoot is a national event that is hosted by Elks lodges across the U.S. Winners of this contest will advance to contests at the state and regional levels. The national finals will be held April 20-23 at Wintrust Arena in Illinois, home of the WNBA's Chicago Sky and DePaul's Blue Demons.
mdislander.com
Patricia Silk Curtis
Patricia Silk Curtis, 88, died peacefully at Mount Desert Island Hospital on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, 2022. She was born in Bar Harbor on Jan. 19, 1934, the daughter of Hiram N. Silk and Mae Wright Silk.
mdislander.com
MDI basketball season begins with scrimmage against Nokomis
HAMPDEN — Both the Mount Desert Island High School boys’ and girls’ basketball teams kicked off the preseason on Nov. 29 with scrimmages against Nokomis Regional High School both on the road and at home. The coaches for both teams stressed just how invaluable these preseason scrimmages...
mdislander.com
Hancock Griffin Fenton
On the evening of Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, Hancock Griffin Fenton, loving husband, and father of one child and three stepchildren, passed away at the age of 77 in his home in Lamoine.
Comments / 0