ELLSWORTH — The Ellsworth Elks Lodge will host the 2022 Hoop Shoot Free Throw Contest this Sunday. The event will be held at Ellsworth High School starting at 9 a.m. and is open to all boys and girls ages 8-13. The Hoop Shoot is a national event that is hosted by Elks lodges across the U.S. Winners of this contest will advance to contests at the state and regional levels. The national finals will be held April 20-23 at Wintrust Arena in Illinois, home of the WNBA's Chicago Sky and DePaul's Blue Demons.

