Deion Sanders next coaching move reportedly down to 3 schools
Deion Sanders is one of the most intriguing names in the college football coaching carousel and he’s reportedly down to three choices. The biggest personality in college football has been coaching in FCS for the last three years. It sees it’s time for him to move on up to FBS or, if you will, prime time.
Alabama doesn’t deserve a College Football Playoff spot, no matter what happens
The Alabama Crimson Tide theoretically have a chance to make the College Football Playoff with the right losses on Saturday, but they don’t deserve it. Neither the Alabama Crimson Tide nor the Ohio State Buckeyes are on the field for conference championship weekend after coming in at No. 6 and 5, respectively, in the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings. With no ability to pick up another signature win and capture a conference crown, what both teams needed was a lot of help (and chaos) to make the Top 4.
Alabama Football: Crimson Tide fans and Bill O’Brien agree
All season a chorus of Alabama football fans have been clamoring for an exit of Bill O’Brien. Rightly or wrongly, O’Brien has been targeted as the reason why this season’s offense has often struggled. In fairness to O’Brien and Pete Golding as well, Crimsom Tide coordinators are...
Utah HC Kyle Whittingham sends cheeky message to Ryan Day after upsetting USC
Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham offered a hilarious message to Ohio State head coach Ryan Day after beating USC to win the Pac-12 in back-to-back seasons. With Utah heading back to the Rose Bowl, Ohio State is probably heading to the College Football Playoff after USC lost to the Utes for the second time this season in the Pac-12 Championship Game in Las Vegas on Friday night.
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Projected College Football Playoff ranking after USC’s Pac-12 title game loss
With the USC Trojans falling short in the Pac-12 Championship Game, the College Football Playoff ranking is set up for potential chaos. What is supposed to happen doesn’t usually end up happening. Coming into Championship Weekend, it looked like the College Football Playoff picture was all but set. USC,...
Ohio State basketball has no trouble with St. Francis
The Ohio State basketball team was looking for a bounceback victory after losing at Duke on Wednesday. In that game, they had just 6 assists and a whopping 16 turnovers. They played much better against St. Francis, killing them 96-59. It was a three-point show for the Buckeyes. Ohio State...
Falcons: Kyle Pitts gets slammed for stats, while OBJ gets a contract
Don’t you just love it when people say “life isn’t fair”? Well, it is a true statement and if you do not believe me then look no further than the narrative around Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts and current free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
Fresno State vs. Boise State, live stream, preview, TV channel, time, how to watch
The Fresno State Bulldogs will meet the Boise State Broncos in the Mountain West Championship game on Saturday from Save Mart Center. Boise State finished up the regular season with a 42-23 win over Utah State and come into today’s matchup at 9-3 on the year. As for Fresno State, they’re coming off a 30-0 win over Wyoming to finish at 8-4.
Cade McNamara transfer destination could give chance for last laugh over Michigan
Former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara wasted little time deciding his transfer destination. He has reportedly committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes. Cade McNamara lost his starting job to J.J. McCarthy at the start of the 2022 season. In 2023, he’s going to try to put his new team in a position to play spoiler for Michigan.
The Atlanta Falcons could stick it to the Steelers by doing this…
53, the number of picks between the first and second quarterbacks taken in the 2022 NFL Draft. The first team was the Steelers at pick 20, while the second was the Atlanta Falcons at pick 74. The Steelers took Kenny Pickett while the Falcons took Desmond Ridder. One is a...
