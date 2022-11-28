ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

FanSided

Deion Sanders next coaching move reportedly down to 3 schools

Deion Sanders is one of the most intriguing names in the college football coaching carousel and he’s reportedly down to three choices. The biggest personality in college football has been coaching in FCS for the last three years. It sees it’s time for him to move on up to FBS or, if you will, prime time.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Alabama doesn’t deserve a College Football Playoff spot, no matter what happens

The Alabama Crimson Tide theoretically have a chance to make the College Football Playoff with the right losses on Saturday, but they don’t deserve it. Neither the Alabama Crimson Tide nor the Ohio State Buckeyes are on the field for conference championship weekend after coming in at No. 6 and 5, respectively, in the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings. With no ability to pick up another signature win and capture a conference crown, what both teams needed was a lot of help (and chaos) to make the Top 4.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Utah HC Kyle Whittingham sends cheeky message to Ryan Day after upsetting USC

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham offered a hilarious message to Ohio State head coach Ryan Day after beating USC to win the Pac-12 in back-to-back seasons. With Utah heading back to the Rose Bowl, Ohio State is probably heading to the College Football Playoff after USC lost to the Utes for the second time this season in the Pac-12 Championship Game in Las Vegas on Friday night.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Ohio State basketball has no trouble with St. Francis

The Ohio State basketball team was looking for a bounceback victory after losing at Duke on Wednesday. In that game, they had just 6 assists and a whopping 16 turnovers. They played much better against St. Francis, killing them 96-59. It was a three-point show for the Buckeyes. Ohio State...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

FanSided

