CBS Sports
World Cup 2022: USA vs. Netherlands live stream, how to watch in 4K, schedule, start times, TV channel, USMNT
The World Cup kicked off on Nov. 20 and culminates with the final on Dec. 18 as fans of the beautiful game get to experience what will be 64 incredibly entertaining matches. For those not traveling to Qatar, what better way to watch it than in 4K? Every single World Cup match will be streamed live in 4K on fuboTV (Try for free).
Lionel Messi Puts Argentina Up 1–0 on Australia (Video)
In his 1,000th career game, the superstar did something he's never done before.
FIFA World Cup 2022: Bracket, standings as Brazil fall to Cameroon, Uruguay eliminated on South Korea win
We're reaching the business end of the World Cup group stage with the group stage finally over on Friday and the knockout stage set to begin on Saturday. France, Australia, Portugal, England, Senegal, United States, Netherlands, Argentina, Poland, Morocco, Croatia, Japan, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland and Brazil have booked their passage to the round of 16. For the first time since the 1994 World Cup in the United States, no team managed to claim all nine possible points.
Cristiano Ronaldo details heated on-field exchange with South Korea's Cho Gue-sung: 'I told him to shut up'
Portugal soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo appeared upset after being substituted in the second half of the World Cup game against South Korea on Friday. After the game, though, Portugal coach Fernando Santos said Ronaldo was not angry because he was sent to the bench, but because of an exchange he had with South Korea striker Cho Gue-sung.
