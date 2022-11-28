MELBOURNE, Australia (WKRC) - A cryptocurrency firm mistakenly sent $10.5 million and failed to notice it for seven months, according to reports. Crypto.com made the payment in May 2021 to Thevamanogari Manivel, which was only supposed to be for $100. The company entered the wrong account number into the payment-amount field, according to reports, mistakenly paying Manivel $10,474,143.

1 DAY AGO