Toby Keith confesses his battle with stomach cancer is “pretty debilitating” in his first interview since revealing his diagnosis earlier this year. “I’m thinking about getting back into fighting shape,” the “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” singer, 61, says in a sneak peek of this weekend’s CMT Hot 20 Countdown. “I need a little bit of time to just rest up and heal up.” Keith adds, “It’s pretty debilitating to have to go through all that, but as long as everything stays hunky-dory, then we’ll look at something good in the future.” In June, the “A Little Less Talk and a Lot More Action”...

26 MINUTES AGO