Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This actor has given away $282 million and has recently moved to TennesseeAsh JurbergTennessee State
Women being drugged in Nashville night clubsEdy ZooNashville, TN
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in Tennessee this monthKristen WaltersTennessee State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3-seed Ohio State ‘excited’ for NCAA Tournament, hosts Tennessee StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3-seed Buckeyes ‘set the tone,’ defeat Tennessee State 3-0 to advance to NCAA Tournament second roundThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
fox17.com
Semi-tractor trailer overturns on Tennessee roadway, spilling grain everywhere
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A semi-tractor trailer overturned on Fort Campbell Boulevard, leaving grain all over the Tennessee roadway. The rollover crash occurred around 1 p.m. on Friday underneath the 101st Airborne Division Parkway, Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports. There are no injuries being reported at this time. All...
fox17.com
Man, 70, struck and killed walking along Nashville street
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 70-year-old man has died after he was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night on Lafayette Street. Metro Police say Michael Mitchell was walking on Lafayette Street near 4th Avenue South around 8:20 p.m. when he was hit by a Volkswagen Golf. The driver was making a left hand turn onto Lafayette at the time of the crash. Police say it occurred outside of a crosswalk.
fox17.com
Three teens charged with aggravated robbery in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Three teenage boys are charged with aggravated robbery after one of them ordered a female victim out of her car at gunpoint in South Nashville, according to Metro Police. 15-year-old Henry Sandoval allegedly carjacked a woman right after arriving at her apartment on Wallace Road...
fox17.com
Nashville police, city leaders address speeding and other issues in Antioch
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--City leaders have gathered to talk about the needs for the citizens of Antioch. One of their biggest wants is to stop dangerous diving on their neighborhood streets. Police say they are aware of the speeding issue and want to put an end to it as well. Metro Police...
fox17.com
Three armed suspects arrested for stealing packages off porches near Bart Drive
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Three armed suspects were arrested Thursday morning after they were seen stealing items off of people's porches near Bart Drive. Metro Police report that they received a call that the suspects, armed with long guns, were following a FedEx truck and taking packages off porches in the area.
fox17.com
Man accused of stealing scanners from major retailers across US arrested in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man accused of stealing electronic scanners from major retailers across the country has been arrested at Nashville International Airport. Police say Anthony Canales, of New York, will fly into cities, rent a vehicle, stay for three to four days, and steal handheld scanners from major retailers like Kroger, Lowes, and Target.
fox17.com
Rutherford County man at center of Silver Alert found safe
--- The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for Saly Mouthouta, who is missing from Rutherford County. Mouthouta is 5'1" with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen Wednesday November 30. The TBI says that Saly has medical conditions that could impact his ability to...
fox17.com
Man accused of domestic violence wanted in Middle Tennessee
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man considered armed is wanted in Clarksville on several charges including aggravated domestic assault, according to police. The wanted man is 27-year-old Dervon Renwilk McWaine. Warrants for McWaine's arrest also include felon in possession of a firearm, evading arrest, and driving on a revoked...
fox17.com
Police search for suspect accused of stealing morphine, oxycodone pills from CVS
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police are working to identify a man who claimed to be armed and stole prescription pills from a CVS pharmacy. The suspect stole several bottles of prescription drugs from the pharmacy located at 3715 Hillsboro Pike including morphine and oxycodone pills, Metro Police report.
fox17.com
Nashville Toy Field event hopes to ensure families in need have a merry Christmas
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Those hoping to spread some Christmas cheer have a chance to so by taking part in the 15th annual Toy Field event, sponsored by Cumulus Nashville, Hardee’s, and FOX 17 News. Community members can take part in the Toy Field by bringing toys to...
fox17.com
What's the plan for those who don't want to leave Brookmeade Park?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Brookmeade Park’s homeless encampment will officially close on Jan. 4, and folks will move into temporary housing units. “There will obviously be some individuals that do not want to go. We’re not sure what the pathway is for them yet,” says Dede Byrd, a community advocate.
fox17.com
Where homeless will be housed once Brookmeade Park closes
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Brookmeade Park’s homeless encampment will officially close on Jan. 4 after a decade of issues. In the coming weeks, those who live at Brookmeade will move into a temporary housing church site downtown or in Bellevue, with the goal of moving into permanent supportive housing after 90 to 120 days.
fox17.com
Empty the Shelters: Animals in Maury County looking for forever homes ahead of holidays
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WZTV) — Pups at an animal shelter in Maury County are in need of loving homes this holiday season. Maury County Animal Services, a no-kill shelter nestled in Middle Tennessee, is partnering with Bissell Pet Foundation in its nationwide effort to "Empty the Shelters." Adoption fees for...
fox17.com
Nashville community rallies together for Iranian freedom
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — In the wake of a 22-year old Kurdish girl from Iran dying after being arrested and allegedly beaten by morality police in Tehran, the Nashville community recently held a demonstration for Iranian freedom. The rally was held on Sunday, Nov. 27 at the Nashville Federal...
fox17.com
Taxpayers have mixed opinions on new stadium after Nashville sports authority approves
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Taxpayers had a chance to weigh in on the $2.1 billion domed Titans stadium again Thursday night at the North Nashville Police Precinct after the Nashville Sports Authority approved the term sheet. “Tax revenues and public debt obligations should not be used to subsidize billionaire...
fox17.com
Lebanon breaks ground on $2.5M infrastructure project
LEBANON, Tenn. (WZTV) — The City of Lebanon broke ground Thursday on a $2.5 million infrastructure project. Leaders say the plan is to replace 6,000 linear feet of the aging water main along South Cumberland Street and Highway 231 South. The project will begin north of Jennings Avenue and continue north of I-40.
fox17.com
First-gen student who immigrated from West Africa earns master's degree from TSU
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A first-generation college student will walk across the stage at Tennessee State University on Saturday to receive his master’s degree. Adam Traoré and his family immigrated to the US in hopes of finding opportunities that aren’t as easily accessible in West Africa, TSU says.
Comments / 0