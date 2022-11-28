Read full article on original website
Related
KOMO News
How to prepare financially for job loss
As 2022 wraps up, thousands of Americans are set to start the new year without a job, and many recent layoffs have been driven by the tech sector. A report by outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas found that U.S. companies announced more than 76,000 job cuts in November. So far this year, tech companies have announced nearly 81,000 job cuts.
What you should know before applying for a store credit card, according to Lending Tree
As inflation drives shoppers to different credit options, there is a warning form experts on store credit cards. Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles has more on the interest rates, which could sneak up on you in January.
KOMO News
Consumer Reports' guide to automitive gifts for the holidays
They might not be the flashiest gifts, but chances are they will be used and appreciated. Automotive gifts for drivers can be helpful, and who better to recommend some winners that go the extra mile than the car experts at Consumer Reports. You've seen the commercials, but not every gift...
Trader Joe’s new labor policy will require part-timers to work a minimum of three days a week, workers upset
Part-time employees are being pressured to work more hours and many say it puts a strain on parenting, school, and other commitments. **This article is based on information sourced from news websites, cited within the story**
Comments / 0