SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — Afternoon temperatures are in the 30s near 40s in eastern KELOLAND, and 40s and 50s in central and western South Dakota. We have a stronger south wind helping warm us up today but that wind will switch around to cool us off heading into Friday. We have mostly clear skies this afternoon but that changes through the overnight hours.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO