South Dakota MMIP, human trafficking coordinators excited to get to work
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first week of a new job can be overwhelming for many and that is especially true for Allison Morrisette and Mary Beth Holzwarth. Monday, the two began their roles as South Dakota’s inaugural Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons coordinator and human trafficking coordinator and by Wednesday, they were being introduced to the public by Attorney General Mark Vargo.
Johnson starts Monday as new SD secretary of state
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Monae Johnson will take office Monday as South Dakota’s new secretary of state. The governor announced Friday she was appointing Johnson. Johnson, a Republican, won the election on November 8 against Democrat Tom Cool. Johnson defeated incumbent Steve Barnett for their party’s nomination at...
Very light snow tomorrow: Storm Center PM Update — Thursday, December 1
SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — Afternoon temperatures are in the 30s near 40s in eastern KELOLAND, and 40s and 50s in central and western South Dakota. We have a stronger south wind helping warm us up today but that wind will switch around to cool us off heading into Friday. We have mostly clear skies this afternoon but that changes through the overnight hours.
Low visibility as snow moves through northern KELOLAND
MOBRIDGE, S.D. (KELO) — Snow is once again falling in northern KELOLAND. Winter weather advisories are in effect Friday for the northern part of South Dakota stretching from Buffalo to Aberdeen. KELOLAND meteorologists say that a combination of strong wind and low temperatures could lead to low visibility and dangerous travelling conditions for that area.
SD 811 seeks SD 911 data
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s 811 system that helps protect underground utility services from accidental interruptions wants to get better location data from South Dakota’s 911 emergency-services system. The state 911 Coordination Board took a step in that direction Thursday, directing its staff and legal counsel...
SD school groups praise Sanderson for DOE effort
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Officials from three South Dakota K-12 organizations are complimenting Tiffany Sanderson as she prepares to end her time as state secretary of education. Sanderson starts January 1 as the new president for Lake Area Technical College at Watertown She will succeed Mike Cartney upon his...
Very cold start to the day: Storm Center AM Update — Saturday, December 3
SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — The weekend is starting off very cold. We have wind chill values in the minus teens and 20s across KELOLAND for this Saturday morning. Eastern KELOLAND is waking up to a west wind that will switch to the south throughout the day. We...
‘Let all voters vote’: Kirby, new group want election reform
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Joe Kirby says it’s a simple pitch – “Let all voters vote.”. The self-described longtime Republican, lawyer and former leader of the multigenerational family business Western Surety Company is the chairman of South Dakota Open Primaries. Kirby said he played a key role in helping reform Sioux Falls’ city government in the 1990s and called “good government” a passion.
A hopeful step forward for justice
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The epidemic of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons is not a new issue for those living on South Dakota’s tribal lands or advocates working to raise awareness. That’s why many are excited to finally see the positions filled in the new Office of...
Gov. Reynolds gives $20M toward building Iowa homes, including Siouxland Habitat for Humanity
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced Thursday a total of nearly $20 million in investments to advance homeownership opportunities for residents. The funds will help more than 90 families in Iowa through the development and rehabilitation of single-family homes and down payment assistance initiatives. 16 organizations throughout the state received the grants to assist in meeting local housing needs. Siouxland Habitat for Humanity got more than $1.3 million for six homes.
Strike would stop 12,000 tons of goods from leaving SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota ships at least 12,900 tons of products from the state by rail annually. That would stop if railway workers strike in the future. “I’m watching it pretty closely,” said Kevin Kjorsvik, the commodities manager for Ringneck Ethanol Energy Plant in Onida. “We are heavily reliant on ethanol leaving the state by rail,” Kjorsvik said.
SD legislative officers shake up committees for new term
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Legislature’s presiding officers say they listened to other lawmakers when assigning committees for the 2023 session. Representative Hugh Bartels is the new House speaker. Senator Lee Schoenbeck returns as Senate president pro tempore. Both are Watertown Republicans. “My goal was to...
MN nurses strike won’t impact Sanford merger
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the second time this year, nurses will strike in Minnesota. Thursday, the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) authorized a strike to begin on December 11 that would impact 15 hospitals throughout the state. That includes four Fairview Health Services hospitals. Last month Sanford Health...
Windy weather ahead; Temperature swings continue
A warmer forecast is ahead today, but that story starts with strong winds for parts of the region. You can see the latest snow map is interesting. Much of South Dakota is snow free, but the southeast remains coated in 2-4″ right now. The satellite map shows a fast...
17 SD schools get career, tech grants
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Seventeen South Dakota school districts will receive over $3 million in grants for upgrades in their career and technical education equipment. The South Dakota Department of Education shared the schools and the amounts each will receive in Career and Technical Education (CTE) Innovative Equipment grants. The grants are federal money made available through the American Rescue Plan and the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund (GEER).
Man indicted for threatening to kill Gov. Noem
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Charles Mix County Grand Jury has indicted a 38-year-old man for threatening a constitutional officer and threatening a judicial officer. Court documents say Jason William Shields, of Wagner, was indicted on Nov. 17 for threats made in October towards Gov. Kristi Noem and First Circuit Court Magistrate Judge Donna Bucher. Threatening a constitutional officer and a judicial officer is a Class 5 Felony per South Dakota state law.
Two arrested for burglaries in 3 SD counties
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota men are behind bars in connection to burglaries in three different counties. Early last month, Brookings police say officers were investigating home and vehicle burglaries when they noticed similar incidents had happened in Brandon and Elk Point. On Nov. 22, the...
Man previously charged with murder of SD native released from custody
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Washington state judge has released a man who was arrested for murder in the 1994 homicide of a South Dakota native. According to court papers, the state doesn’t think it has enough evidence to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt. Audrey...
Proposed ballot measure aims to open SD primary elections
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A group has filed a proposed Constitutional Amendment with the South Dakota Legislative Research Council to make all primary elections open to all registered voters. The proposed ballot measure would make primary elections for federal, statewide, legislative and county races open for all South...
Molten lava on Hawaii’s Big Island could block main highway
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — Many people on the Big Island of Hawaii are bracing for major upheaval if lava from Mauna Loa volcano slides across a key highway and blocks the quickest route connecting two sides of the island. The molten rock could make the road impassable and force...
