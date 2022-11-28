ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

96.7 The River

12 Ways Minnesotans Say Thank You for Good Neighborly Deed!

'Tis the season of giving, twinkling lights, Christmas carols, baking cookies and neighbors snow blowing out neighbors driveways! Especially here in Minnesota. Personally, I have lived in a Condo for the last six years and don't own a a snow plow so haven't had the pleasure yet of doing that for a neighbor, but I know plenty of people who have done this neighborly deed or had it done for them.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Minnesota City Featured on Hallmark Channel’s Christmas Cam

Hallmark Channel. It's the "Christmas" station. There are wholesome Christmas movies running every year from Thanksgiving through the Christmas holiday and New Year's Day. And actually this year, they started before Thanksgiving. You can keep it on the entire season. And all of the movies are something that everyone in the family can watch.. family friendly, as they say.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

4 Items Experiencing Shortages Right Now in Minnesota, IL, and WI

Another Shortage Is Happening Now on Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin Store Shelves. "Jessica, you won't believe this! This is Walgreens. Today." When I walked in to work this morning, my boss showed me the photo above of Walgreens in Rochester, Minnesota. He was looking for some medicine and this is what he found when he walked into the store on South Broadway.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Are You Working One Of The 4 Deadliest Jobs In Minnesota?

I was pretty surprised to not find some of these occupations in the top 4 most dangerous jobs. Occupations like police, first responders, high rise window washers, etc. I have on occasion watched the tower behind our station being painted. No way could I deal or function at that kind of height. One tower guy once told me that once you reach the lethal height, every foot after that has no added danger. That really wouldn't comfort me much.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Work of pioneering Arctic explorer from Minnesota gains new relevance in tracking effects of climate change

Photo: Minnesotan Margaret Oldenburg (left) spent more than a decade tramping through the Canadian Arctic, collecting samples for the University of Minnesota's botany department. Her contributions are still held by the Bell Museum, and are getting new attention from natural historians. She is shown in this undated photo at a stop on her travels, apparently at a native village, possibly accompanied by a bush pilot that she traveled with often. Courtesy of Margaret Oldenburg papers.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

See Over 200 Gingerbread Houses on Display an Hour From St. Cloud

If you are into gingerbread architecture, you gotta check out this gingerbread house display in Minnesota this Christmas season. Started in 2004, Norway House in Minneapolis is an international business and culture organization dedicated to establishing, renewing, and advancing connections between contemporary Norway and the United States. They do this through partnerships in arts, business, and culture.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Snow coming to portions of Minnesota on Tuesday, only flurries locally

(Chanhassen, MN)--If you are heading to Minneapolis or areas east Tuesday, a heads up. The National Weather Service says that the Twin Cities could get six inches of snow Tuesday. The heaviest snow is expected northeast of the Twin Cities and on the I-35 corridor from Forest Lake to the north. Officials say the Twin Cities has a 74-percent chance of getting plowable snow Tuesday. And, a one-in-four chance of getting six inches or more Tuesday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
96.7 The River

96.7 The River

