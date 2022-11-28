Read full article on original website
This morning, I received some notifications on my phone that I had messages on my FB account. I visited my Facebook Messenger, and a really good friend of mine, who KNOWS that my son absolutely LOVES Casey's Pizza, sent me an invite from Casey's General Store for their 'Casey's' Celebration Gifts.'
I know, I know, 500 chicken places in St. Cloud. Every time a new restaurant opens in St. Cloud people starting wondering what it might be. And lately it's been a majority of chicken restaurants. Slim Chickens is the latest one to announce that they will be opening soon. They...
Sometimes you come across something that just makes you scratch your head and wonder. One of those things, for me at least, is why does Wisconsin use wood for a majority of its signposts while in Minnesota we use metal poles? Apparently, there is an answer to this question, and it comes from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
Only in Minnesota. We all have heard about the huge ice crack that happened on Upper Red Lake on Monday that resulted in over 100 people that needed to be rescued. In that crowd was a newly engaged couple, so new that they had literally just gotten engaged on the drifting ice.
'Tis the season of giving, twinkling lights, Christmas carols, baking cookies and neighbors snow blowing out neighbors driveways! Especially here in Minnesota. Personally, I have lived in a Condo for the last six years and don't own a a snow plow so haven't had the pleasure yet of doing that for a neighbor, but I know plenty of people who have done this neighborly deed or had it done for them.
Hallmark Channel. It's the "Christmas" station. There are wholesome Christmas movies running every year from Thanksgiving through the Christmas holiday and New Year's Day. And actually this year, they started before Thanksgiving. You can keep it on the entire season. And all of the movies are something that everyone in the family can watch.. family friendly, as they say.
You know the saying 'don't shoot the messenger', that applies here! NOAA has updated their winter weather prediction for the country and Minnesota's forecast... doesn't look super awesome. I'm just relaying the information, ok!. Farmer's Almanac's Original Winter Prediction. Before we get to the bad news, let's go back and...
WASHINGTON — Gov. Tim Walz has made a last-minute pitch for Minnesota to become an early primary state as a key panel of the Democratic National Committee is set to make recommendations on a new presidential primary calendar later this week. In a letter sent Monday to the to...
I love nothing more than reading heart warming stories. There's so much negative all the time, it's nice to have a reminder that restores your faith in humanity. This is one of those stories. What's funny is, it's a tale as old as time around here in Minnesota, the Minnesota Nice story.
Con artists are getting more creative by the moment. We know of them spamming your email, calling, sending text messages and now right on the side of the road in Minnesota on I-94. Seriously, learn from this guy and don't get conned, here's what user 5iddles recently shared on reddit:
The "largest ice maze in the Twin Cities to date" is coming to Eagan in January as part of the Winter SKOLstice event at Viking Lakes. The event is scheduled be open daily from January 6th to February 19th, 2023. The ice maze will be created by Minnesota Ice, who...
Another Shortage Is Happening Now on Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin Store Shelves. "Jessica, you won't believe this! This is Walgreens. Today." When I walked in to work this morning, my boss showed me the photo above of Walgreens in Rochester, Minnesota. He was looking for some medicine and this is what he found when he walked into the store on South Broadway.
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is asking everyone to do their part and help protect our freshwater sources from excessive salt. The MPCA says salt is commonly over-applied, sending too much chloride into our lakes and streams. Chloride is toxic to fish and other aquatic wildlife.
I was pretty surprised to not find some of these occupations in the top 4 most dangerous jobs. Occupations like police, first responders, high rise window washers, etc. I have on occasion watched the tower behind our station being painted. No way could I deal or function at that kind of height. One tower guy once told me that once you reach the lethal height, every foot after that has no added danger. That really wouldn't comfort me much.
Photo: Minnesotan Margaret Oldenburg (left) spent more than a decade tramping through the Canadian Arctic, collecting samples for the University of Minnesota's botany department. Her contributions are still held by the Bell Museum, and are getting new attention from natural historians. She is shown in this undated photo at a stop on her travels, apparently at a native village, possibly accompanied by a bush pilot that she traveled with often. Courtesy of Margaret Oldenburg papers.
I personally love the feel of a small town at Christmas time They are usually so cozy feeling, everyone is friendly, and shopping for cute things for your friends and family can be fun. Or maybe I'm just thinking of something from the Hallmark Channel or a Norman Rockwell painting.
If you are into gingerbread architecture, you gotta check out this gingerbread house display in Minnesota this Christmas season. Started in 2004, Norway House in Minneapolis is an international business and culture organization dedicated to establishing, renewing, and advancing connections between contemporary Norway and the United States. They do this through partnerships in arts, business, and culture.
(Chanhassen, MN)--If you are heading to Minneapolis or areas east Tuesday, a heads up. The National Weather Service says that the Twin Cities could get six inches of snow Tuesday. The heaviest snow is expected northeast of the Twin Cities and on the I-35 corridor from Forest Lake to the north. Officials say the Twin Cities has a 74-percent chance of getting plowable snow Tuesday. And, a one-in-four chance of getting six inches or more Tuesday.
