CHESTERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A search in Chesterfield for a missing hunter has ended. Chesterfield Police Chief Michael Malouin told 22News the 64-year-old hunter was found deceased in an area of woods in the town of Goshen. The search began at 6 p.m. Wednesday and continued through Thursday. The hunter was found dead Friday morning. He had called a friend to tell them he was lost in the woods.

CHESTERFIELD, MA ・ 5 HOURS AGO