Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Massachusetts resident arrested for Ghent burglary
Police arrested Terry A. Mullen, 68 of Lee, Massachusetts on November 29. Mullen was allegedly involved in a burglary in Ghent.
Police: Armed Pownal trailer park burglar nabbed
A Bennington man was arrested on Thursday, after a months-long investigation into an armed robbery at Burdick Trailer Park in Pownal, according to a press release from the Vermont State Police.
informnny.com
Hunter found dead in Chesterfield Friday
CHESTERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A search in Chesterfield for a missing hunter has ended. Chesterfield Police Chief Michael Malouin told 22News the 64-year-old hunter was found deceased in an area of woods in the town of Goshen. The search began at 6 p.m. Wednesday and continued through Thursday. The hunter was found dead Friday morning. He had called a friend to tell them he was lost in the woods.
Clifton Park woman to serve 5 years for DWI incident
A Clifton Park woman was sentenced to five years after a DWI incident caused severe physical injury to a victim in July.
WRGB
Man charged after weapon hidden in waistband goes off, sending him to hospital: police
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple says charges are pending after a man was hospitalized after accidently firing a weapon into his leg. Apple says the weapon was recovered Thursday night in the town of New Scotland. The person accused of illegally possessing it was taken to the hospital for a leg injury.
WRGB
Man sentenced, guilty of killing Troy man, dumping his body in Greene County
TROY (WRGB)- An Albany man will spend the next 25 years in prison, guilty of stabbing a man and dumping his body in Greene County. Michael McMahon went missing from Troy in January, and his body was found in Greene County in March. McMahon, a 49-year-old Troy resident, went missing...
1 in custody after stabbing in Colonie
Colonie police have a male in custody after police responded to a domestic dispute.
informnny.com
Glens Falls thanks police officer after 17 years
GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, the city of Glens Falls gave a fond thank you to an officer retiring from its police department. Patrol Officer Zachary Flewelling was honored by the Glens Falls Police Benevolent Association for 17 years of service to the city. Flewelling was recognized...
Schenectady police search for another missing teen
Schenectady Police Youth Aid Bureau is looking for help in locating Hajile Howard, 14. Schenectady police shared this information on November 30.
Police arrest Kingston local for Price Chopper theft
Saugerties police arrested Danita M. Brocius, 40 of Kingston on November 29. Brocius allegedly stole items from a Price Chopper in Saugerties.
Woman 'Severely' Injured In Stabbing Inside Latham Home At Hands Of Ex-BF, Police Say
A woman is recovering from “severe” injuries suffered in a stabbing attack at the hands of her ex-boyfriend inside her home in the region, authorities said. Emergency crews in Albany County were called at around 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, with reports of a violent domestic dispute at a home in Latham, located on Fiddlers Lane.
WNYT
Albany man indicted for August manslaughter at Cambridge motel
An Albany man is indicted for manslaughter, in a shooting death at a Cambridge motel. Keith Libertucci, 66, is facing a felony count of second-degree manslaughter in the death of James May, 46, on August 28, according to NewsChannel 13’s media partners at the Post-Star, which reports Libertucci told police he had been drinking alcohol and smoking cannabis for hours at the Motel Cambridge that day.
Deputies arrest man after accidentally shooting himself
Sheriff Apple reports the arrest of Ronald W. Henry Jr. of Voorheesville on December 1. Henry Jr. accidentally shot himself with a gun he allegedly didn't have a permit for.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Domestic dispute spills out to streets in Hudson
CITY OF HUDSON – Police are trying to sort out what precipitated a large group of disorderly people spilling out into the street just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday at the Hudson Terrace Apartments in the City of Hudson. No arrests were immediately made. City Police Chief L. Edward...
Troy “love triangle” suspect sentenced for murder
Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly announced the sentencing of Joseph Dominquez-Carle, 27, of Troy to 25 years in prison and five years post release supervision. Donnelly reports Dominquez-Carle is sentenced for his role in the murder of Michael McMahon.
Police say Bennington man found dead in his cell at Springfield prison
A preliminary investigation shows that Charles Mould’s death does not appear to be suspicious, according to Vermont State Police. He is the sixth person to die at the Springfield prison this year. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police say Bennington man found dead in his cell at Springfield prison.
Upcoming no parking restrictions in Albany
The Albany Police Department has released an upcoming emergency no parking restrictions advisory. Vehicles in violation of the following are subject to ticketing or could be towed.
Fulton county pair accused of animal neglect
Two Fulton County residents were arrested for alleged animal neglect on November 9
Missing Waterford man found
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing vulnerable adult. Donald J Neddo was last seen at 6:30 a.m. on November 30.
Police raids planned in Springfield, Vermont
The Vermont State Police, joined by multiple local and federal law enforcement agencies, are carrying out court-ordered arrest warrants and search warrants at three locations in Springfield on Wednesday.
Comments / 1