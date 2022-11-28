ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shaftsbury, VT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
informnny.com

Hunter found dead in Chesterfield Friday

CHESTERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A search in Chesterfield for a missing hunter has ended. Chesterfield Police Chief Michael Malouin told 22News the 64-year-old hunter was found deceased in an area of woods in the town of Goshen. The search began at 6 p.m. Wednesday and continued through Thursday. The hunter was found dead Friday morning. He had called a friend to tell them he was lost in the woods.
CHESTERFIELD, MA
informnny.com

Glens Falls thanks police officer after 17 years

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, the city of Glens Falls gave a fond thank you to an officer retiring from its police department. Patrol Officer Zachary Flewelling was honored by the Glens Falls Police Benevolent Association for 17 years of service to the city. Flewelling was recognized...
GLENS FALLS, NY
WNYT

Albany man indicted for August manslaughter at Cambridge motel

An Albany man is indicted for manslaughter, in a shooting death at a Cambridge motel. Keith Libertucci, 66, is facing a felony count of second-degree manslaughter in the death of James May, 46, on August 28, according to NewsChannel 13’s media partners at the Post-Star, which reports Libertucci told police he had been drinking alcohol and smoking cannabis for hours at the Motel Cambridge that day.
ALBANY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Domestic dispute spills out to streets in Hudson

CITY OF HUDSON – Police are trying to sort out what precipitated a large group of disorderly people spilling out into the street just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday at the Hudson Terrace Apartments in the City of Hudson. No arrests were immediately made. City Police Chief L. Edward...
HUDSON, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Troy “love triangle” suspect sentenced for murder

Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly announced the sentencing of Joseph Dominquez-Carle, 27, of Troy to 25 years in prison and five years post release supervision. Donnelly reports Dominquez-Carle is sentenced for his role in the murder of Michael McMahon.
TROY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy