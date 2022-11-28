ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Accused serial ABC store burglar in Norfolk arrested after crashing stolen vehicle amid escape

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 5 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A suspected serial ABC store burglar was arrested over the weekend in Norfolk.

According to Norfolk police, officers responded to an alarm call around 4 a.m. Saturday at the ABC store on International Boulevard.

When officers got to the scene, they spotted a car leave the parking lot. Officers followed the vehicle until it crashed in the 5200 block of Norview Avenue.

Following the brief pursuit, officers were able to take 35-year-old Donte. L. Smith into custody. Smith is facing multiple felony charges in connection with burglaries at these five Norfolk ABC store locations:

  • 7862 Tidewater Drive
  • 2301 Colley Avenue
  • 7550 Granby Street
  • 159 W. Ocean View Avenue
  • 1595 International Blvd

Police added that Smith was in a stolen vehicle. He is facing a grand larceny charge for that. He’s also been charged in connection with the burglary of a gas station on East Princess Anne Road that day before his arrest.

He is currently being held at Norfolk City Jail.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

