outerbanksvoice.com
Sam Anderson Hourmouzis, Jr., November 20
Sam Anderson Hourmouzis, Jr. died unexpectedly of natural causes at his Aydlett, NC home November 20, 2022. He was 70 years old and predeceased by his cherished wife, Alice several years ago. Sam was born in Hertford, North Carolina. In his youth, he was a gifted scholar and athlete. Eventually...
Jessie W. Trueblood of Elizabeth City, November 28
Jessie William Trueblood, age 81, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Monday, November 28, 2022 at Currituck House Assisted Living in Moyock, NC. Born in Hertford, NC on March 10, 1941 to the late George Matthew Trueblood and Cora Elizabeth Etheridge Trueblood, he was a carpenter in construction until his retirement. An industrious, hard-working and interesting man, he enjoyed racing, especially watching Dale Earnhart and Kevin Harvick. He loved being outside and enjoyed gardening. A very giving person, he supported cancer research.
Kizen Alexander Saunders, November 27
Kizen Alexander Saunders life started on April 16, 1989. He passed on November 27, 2022 in Greensboro, NC. What can I say? He loved his fellow Aries people! He graduated Manteo High School and he loved his family. We all know that to experience Kizen’s presence was to experience music...
Carrie Mae Holdaway Thorpe of Powells Point, December 1
Carrie Mae Holdaway Thorpe, 97, of Powells Point, NC died Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Born in Mouth of Wilson, VA on October 25, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Ola Pilkins and Andrew Franklin Holdaway. In addition to her parents, she was preceded...
‘The town didn’t get what it bargained for’
Southern Shores seeks to fix problem in beach nourishment project. The northern beaches of Southern Shores ended up with significantly less sand than they were originally slated to receive during the recent renourishment efforts that wrapped up in that municipality late last month. But it is expected to take several weeks before the project contractor and the construction design firm come to a resolution on how the disparity will be addressed.
Teresa Ruth Hawley of Kitty Hawk, November 30
Teresa Ruth Hawley, 92, of Kitty Hawk, North Carolina passed away peacefully with family by her side on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Teresa was born in Burlington, Vermont on April 3, 1930, the youngest of four children, to Emil and Florence Moore. She was a graduate of Cathedral High School and attended Trinity College in Burlington. Teresa married Fred W. Hawley on February 13, 1954 in Winooski, VT.
Irene Nolan Memorial Scholarship Fund gets closer to $25,000 goal, but help is needed to reach this milestone
The Island Free Press (IFP) is pleased to announce that the Irene Nolan Memorial Scholarship Fund, started through the Outer Banks Community Foundation, was a huge success in its inaugural year. The scholarship fund is close to its first goal of $25,000, but it needs the community’s help to reach...
In Dare County, demand grows for more and better athletic facilities
Many area coaches, players, parents and other sports enthusiasts agree. The county’s growing population, coupled with an increasing interest in sports, especially soccer, has led to a demand for more and better athletic facilities and playing fields. “The need is now,” said Jamie Varnell, a local parent who has...
OBX’s must-see Christmas houses
(Part of a continuing series) Don’t miss the Christmas spectacular at 5111 Lunar Drive in Kitty Hawk this holiday season, where Tony and Karen Facenda have transformed their yard into a “Kitty Hawk Christmas Land.”. The couple began their Christmas Wonderland 10 years ago when they became empty...
Coast Guard rescues four from sinking vessel
The U.S. Coast Guard rescued three adults and a 15-year-old from a sinking sailing vessel on Thursday, Dec. 1 approximately 98 miles from Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. The 41-foot sailboat Rojodan crew contacted Coast Guard Sector North Carolina at approximately 6 p.m. on Wednesday Nov. 30, stating that they had lost the use of both their engines and jib. The Coast Guard was unable to tow the vessel because of the distance from shore and weather conditions with wind gusts up to 40 knots and sea swells up to 8 feet.
At Songwriters in the Round, music and storytelling take center stage
Being at the Songwriters in the Round at Hi Vibe Holistics Co-Op in Kill Devil Hills on Sunday, Nov. 27 felt like a trip back in time. In the not-too-distant past, the room where people gathered to hear local musicians and composers Ruth Wyand, Ben Saltzman, Craig Honeycutt and Matt Maguire perform was known as The Pit, a legendary music venue on the Outer Banks.
Manteo High hoops teams open season with strong starts
Both Manteo High women’s and men’s teams won their opening games of the basketball season. On Tuesday, Nov. 29 the women defeated visiting Gates County, winning 50-14. Seniors Kyla Mallory and Erika Bailey led their team in scoring with 16 and 13 points each. The women followed that victory with an impressive road win over Cape Hatteras on Wednesday, Nov. 30 by a score of 58-33. The team takes the court again on Dec. 6 at Gates County.
