November Mid-America Survey Flashes Warning Signals
(NDAgConnection.com) – The Creighton University Mid-America Business Conditions Index, a leading economic indicator for the nine-state region stretching from Minnesota to Arkansas, fell below growth neutral for the first time since early in the pandemic, May 2020. Overall Index: The Business Conditions Index, which uses the identical methodology as...
EHM Diagnosed in Burleigh County Horse
(NDAgConnection.com) – The North Dakota State Board of Animal Health and the North Dakota Department of Agriculture’s Animal Health Division are reminding horse owners to protect their horses from equine herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1). A horse in Burleigh County has been confirmed positive for equine herpesvirus myeloencephalopathy (EHM), the neurologic manifestation of the virus.
Three-Class System to See Studies, Possible Changes
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) – The North Dakota High School Activities Association has unanimously voted to subject a three-division plan for basketball to further studies and possible revisions. Board members agreed to “accept” the plan as written, and subject it to a finance study, with the ability to make...
Extension Releases How-to Videos for Hiring on the Farm
(NDAgConnection.com) – New how-to videos and related resources from University of Missouri Extension specialists can help farm operators looking to attract and keep workers. “Finding and keeping employees continues to be a major issue on farms,” said MU Extension agricultural economist Joe Horner. “These bite-sized videos — available on the MU Extension website and YouTube — were designed to help farmers improve labor management.”
‘Getting It Right in Soybean Production’ Update Set for Dec. 20
(NDAgConnection.com) – Soybean producers, crop consultants and others interested in soybean production management updates should plan to attend the Getting It Right in Soybean Production conference on Tuesday, Dec. 20, starting at 8:30 a.m. CST and ending at noon. This online-only conference will be hosted on Zoom. The conference...
Region Set For Another Arctic Blast of Winter Weather
JAMESTOWN,N.D.(NewsDakota.com) – A cold front bringing in a blast of arctic air, snow and wind could affect travel on Friday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for central and eastern North Dakota, north central and eastern South Dakota and northwest and west central Minnesota until midnight on Friday night. AgCentral meteorologist Mick Kjar is calling for as much as 3 inches of snow in a line from Hillsboro to Bemidji. Other areas can expect to receive an inch or two. The main problem will be the northwest winds that will gust over 40 mph causing that snow to blow around and reduce visibility.
NDHSAA To Hear From School Administrators About 3-Class Proposal
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Board members with the North Dakota High School Activities Association (NDHSAA) will hear from school administrators as they make their case for or against a three class basketball system in North Dakota. The meeting is open to the public and will be held in...
