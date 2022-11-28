ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: About 20 escaped ostriches run loose through Canadian town

By Ben Hooper
 5 days ago

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Police in Alberta flocked to a town to round up about 20 ostriches that escaped from their owner's property.

The Taber Police Service and RCMP officers responded when the flightless birds were seen running loose through Taber and the surrounding area.

Residents captured video of police and the ostriches' owner chasing after the animals in marked cruisers.

Police said it took more than five hours to wrangle all of the birds.

