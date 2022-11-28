ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collingdale, PA

Eden Cemetery Restoring Identities of Those With Untold Legacies

DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ws4xA_0jPyOQwp00
Hakeem Thomas Sr., superintendent of Eden Cemetery in Collingdale, Pa., poses by the headstone of Negro Leagues pitcher Daniel McClellan.Photo byBrian Seltzer/KYW Podcasts

The Negro League Baseball Grave Marker Project at Eden Cemetery is giving recognition to those who have received none, writes Brian Seltzer for KYW Podcasts.

Take Daniel McClellan, for example.

McClellan, born in 1878, pitched in the Negro League for 12 seasons.

 “He was the first Negro League pitching great. He also threw the first perfect game in Black history,” said Hakeem Thomas Sr., Eden Cemetery’s superintendent.

A perfect game honor has only gone to 21 pitchers in all of Major League baseball.

Daniel McClellan died in 1962 and was buried at Eden with an unmarked grave.

The grave marker project was created in 2019.

These days, at least 19 of the graves for Negro League players and executives need markers.

The cemetery includes 20,000 unmarked graves overall among the 56,000 people buried there.

Eden Cemetery is the oldest existing Black-owned cemetery in the United States and was part of the  National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom.

Pioneers like Philadelphia-born singer Marian Anderson, abolitionist William Still, and activist Octavius Catto are buried there.

Unmarked graves are just part of the challenges African Americans face when trying to trace their roots.

Read more about this effort to identify unmarked graves at Eden Cemetery at KYW Podcasts.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
philasun.com

Requiem for a leader

To many in Philadelphia’s Black community, former State Sen. T. Milton Street will be remembered as someone who fought for those who needed an advocate most. ABOVE PHOTO: T. Milton Street, the brother of former Philadelphia Mayor John Street, is seen in Philadelphia. Common Pleas Judge Jimmy Lynn has rejected on Monday, March 21, 2011, Mayor Michael Nutter’s request to stop his predecessor’s brother from challenging him for re-election. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
PHILADELPHIA, PA
mainlinetoday.com

Jim Gardner Prepares for Retirement After 45 Iconic Years at 6abc

On the eve of his retirement, local media icon Jim Gardner looks back on his career and his 45 years at 6abc. Jim Gardner, it seems, can’t avoid the big story—even on vacation. Amy Goldman, his wife of 25 years, slides open the patio doors and briefly steals the spotlight. “It’s a big news day,” she says. “Roe v. Wade was overturned.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media Welcomes New Librarian

Patrick Lyons, the new library director at the Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in MediaPhoto byPennsylvania Institute of Technology. The Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media celebrated the grand reopening of its campus library on Nov. 17 at 800 Manchester Ave. as it welcomed its new library director Patrick Lyons to campus.
MEDIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Weekend Wanderer: The Thanksgiving That Almost Was

I know Thanksgiving is over. I mean, my Christmas decorations have been up for a week. But I have to tell you about the Thanksgiving that almost was. Over Halloween, my brother told me he wasn’t hosting Thanksgiving this year. “I’ll just put together a little something to eat...
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
thewcpress.com

Live! From Market Street

It’s not a circus without a great ringleader. It’s not a party without a great host. It’s not a night at the club without the right DJ. And it’s just not the annual West Chester Christmas Parade, back from a two-year hiatus—without perennial co-host and emcee, Adam Joseph. You may know him from television, where’s he’s been meteorologist at 6ABC for 17 years. You may know him for his Martha Stewart-like Instagram account (except more handsome), full of home décor, gardening tips, next-level baked goods, and beautiful family. Karl, Hannah, and Jacob know him as husband and father.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Daily Voice

Warminster Dad-To-Be David Hope Dies, 28

Newlywed, expecting father and Bucks County native David Hope died on Saturday, Nov. 19. He was 28. Born in Warminster, Hope was a 2013 graduate of William Tennent High School, and worked as a team manager at a Sherwin-Williams paint store in Philadelphia, his obituary says. Hope had just married...
WARMINSTER, PA
glensidelocal.com

The Philly Met welcomes Glenside’s “Grand Hank”

Glenside’s master scientist “Grand Hank” will present for Philadelphia audiences on Tuesday, December 6 at the 3,500-seat Metropolitan Opera House of Philadelphia. Two presentations are scheduled: a 10:00am – 11:30am show for K-8 grade students and their teachers, and a 7:00pm – 9:00pm show which will be open to all ages. Doors for the second presentation will open at 6:00pm.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Mother pleads for mental health help for son arrested in firebombing near Temple University

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia mother is speaking out after her son was arrested for arson. She's also pleading to get him help.Kyle Halls, 35, was arrested Thursday for firebombing the home of several Temple students last month."I just recall waking up at 3 a.m. hearing a loud boom and then looking out the window to see the house on fire," Krystal Wyatt said.Neighbors recalled being jolted awake early on Nov. 15. That's when federal authorities say Kyle Halls firebombed a house on Cleveland Street in North Philadelphia just blocks from the campus of Temple University.The incident was caught...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy