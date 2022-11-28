DBusiness Daily Update: The Highlands in Harbor Springs to Open Dec. 3 with Additions, and More

Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message.

The Highlands in Harbor Springs to Open Dec. 3 with Additions

The Highlands in Harbor Springs, part of Boyne Resorts, is gearing up for the 2022-2023 winter season, which begins Dec. 3.

The slopes will be open weekends until Dec. 9 when opening for the season full time. Lodging reservations are available starting today.

The winter season offers new highlights including 66 HKD Impulse snowmaking guns, a new Sunkid Covered Conveyor, expanded children’s youth instruction programs, a women’s clinic, and pop-up Italian restaurant.

The HKD Impulse is a low-energy, high-performance workhorse, according to the resort. It features Variable Airflow Technology to deliver top-quality snow at higher temperatures, and big production with minimal air consumption at cold temperatures. The new tower guns are gracing the slopes of Lois Lane, Floradora, The Couloir, Black Diamond Glade, Amy’s, and Amy’s Escape, allowing for earlier opening of some terrain, and more convenient snowmaking access on others. Five HKD Impulse snowmakers are sled mounted allowing for increased mobility and placement around the slopes.

The Sunkid Covered Conveyor is for beginners and those returning to skiing and snowboarding. It replaces the Wonder Carpet on North Camelot. It includes an enclosed tunnel called a Gallery that protects from the elements while progressing up the slopes and a wider conveyor track. The Sunkid has been named Renate’s Express in honor of SnowSports Academy instructor Renate Schan who retired last winter after 34 years at The Highlands.

The Highlands’ SnowSports Academy is expanding youth group lessons for ages 4 to 12 who are first time, beginner, and intermediate skiers and riders. Parents can enroll children in either a morning session, or all-day program including both a morning and afternoon session with a break for lunch. Lessons start at $79 for the morning session, or $107 for the all-day program. For the littlest member of the family, The Highlands is introducing Small Fry Try, a private lesson specially designed for first-time three and four year olds. This one-on-one session provides 45-minutes of focus on fun and safety to make the first experience on snow extra special. Small Fry Try lessons are $55. Reservations are required; call 231-526-3030 or reserve online at highlandsharborsprings.com .

The Highlands’ Adventure Series for Women, featuring special guest coach Heidi Ettlinger of PSIA, takes place Jan. 28-29, 2023 and pairs one- or two-day days of skiing with indoor presentations to create the “ultimate ski enhancement program.” Coached by women who value camaraderie over competition, this clinic offers a comfortable setting to energize skiing skills and future adventures. The two-day clinic is $368; one-day program is $199. For full event details, visit highlandsharborsprings.com.

Bella Sopresa is a new pop-up Italian dining experience for guests of the resort and public this winter inside the Country Club of Boyne. Bella Sopresa will be open Wednesdays through Saturdays, beginning Dec. 14 through early March from 5-9 p.m.

Crowdfunding Campaign Launched to Help Revitalize Detroit’s Gmeiner Park

Project EverGreen is revitalizing Gmeiner Park, a 10-acre park located in northwest Detroit, with new picnic areas, a walking path, playground, green space including mature trees, and an improved baseball diamond.

The renovation will be completed through the anticipated success of a crowdfunding campaign, the Michigan Economic Development Corp. (MEDC) and nonprofit Project EverGreen. The campaign is being offered through the Michigan-based crowdfunding platform Patronicity.

If the campaign reaches its crowdfunding goal of $50,000 by Dec. 22, the project will win a matching grant with funds made possible by MEDC’s Public Spaces Community Places program. For project details and to donate, visit: patronicity.com/gp .

“This project will breathe new life into an important community asset and provide new recreational opportunities for residents of this neighborhood in northwest Detroit,” says Michele Wildman, executive vice president of economic development incentives for the MEDC. “We are pleased to support and provide resources for this project through our Public Spaces Community Places program.”

This campaign will help Project EverGreen add elements to finish the renovation including mature trees, an extended walking path, and educational materials that will help the community care for the park for years to come. When completed, a renovated Gmeiner Park will provide more than 5,000 Detroit residents with access to neighborhood greenspace for recreation, play, and opportunities to gather.

Project EverGreen’s partners in this project include the city of Detroit, Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Legacy Funds of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan, and the Gilbert Family Foundation. Another organization with a unique mission, Re-Tree, will donate mature trees, usually from construction sites or landscaping projects, that would have otherwise been destroyed or clear-cut but will now have a new home at Gmeiner Park.

Noel Night Announces Lineup of Holiday Performances and Other Activities

Midtown Detroit Inc. has announced its lineup for the 48th Annual Noel Night, Dec. 3, including live music with national and local artists, holiday performances, outdoor art installations, ice sculpting, Santa Claus sightings, and more.

Noel Night takes place from 5-9 p.m. in the Cultural Center and 5-10 p.m. in Midtown. With more than 90 participating venues, this holiday celebration also features free indoor and outdoor programming, holiday shopping, yuletide treats, caroling, family craft activities, and artist demonstrations. Noel Night is free and open to the public.

“Noel Night is designed as a really special experience for everyone with beautiful outdoor art installations, holiday shopping at small businesses, live music and free activities for all ages,” says Sue Mosey, executive director of Midtown Detroit. “We are grateful to our partners and the over 90 participating venues for their excitement in bringing this tradition back this year.”

A full line-up of programming is available at NoelNight.org .

Bayview Yacht Club, Celani Family Vineyards Hosting Toys for Tots Benefit Dec. 13

Bayview Yacht Club and Celani Family Vineyards are hosting a four-course wine dinner to benefit Toys for Tots starting at 6 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Bayview Yacht Club (100 Clairpointe St.) in Detroit.

Toys for Tots’ mission is to give toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them a Christmas gift.

The four-course meal will be prepared by Bayview Yacht Club Executive Chef Timothy Enfield and the BYC staff will pair food selections with selected Celani Family Vineyards wines. Guests are asked to bring a new unwrapped today to present to Toys for Tots.

The wine selections and menu for the event are as follows:

2020 Vincenza Rose paired with roast beet, goat cheese crostini , brined cherry, mascarpone, pastry ravioli and duck confit, burrata, cannoli, pear conserve.

2021 Celani Chardonnay paired with apple-dusted seared halibut , petite harvest greens, shaved fennel, kiwi caviar, and lemongrass vinaigrette.

2019 Family Cabernet paired with pan-seared dry-aged tenderloin, braised greens, duck fat potatoes, gorgonzola nuggets, cabernet demi.

2020 Tenacious Red paired with black forest financier chocolate sponge, Gianduia mousse, sour cherries, toasted almonds, crispy milk, Chantilly crème.

Love a Michigan Vet Project to Host Dec. 3 Assistance Workshop for Women Veterans

The Love a Michigan Vet Project, a local service organization dedicated to serving the needs of Michigan Military Veterans in need, is hosting its ninth annual Women Veterans’ Stand Down from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 3 at the University of Michigan-Dearborn’s Fairlane Center Quad E Building (19000 Hubbard Dr.).

The event will feature tabletop exhibits representing several military benefits counseling services, as well as representatives from Wayne County Veterans Services organization and the Wayne County Veteran Court. Several non-governmental assistance organizations will also be on hand to provide information and help relating to the availability of food, clothing, educational, substance abuse, health care, and mental health counseling, and more.

Rooms featuring a large variety of donated women’s clothing and sundry items also will be available for attendees to select at no charge — as well as an area dedicated to assist with personal appearance/make-up techniques and a masseuse. Attendees also can enjoy a complimentary lunch during the event.

“We are looking forward to another great event,” says Nadine Jones, founder of the Love a Michigan Vet Project organization. “This event is one of the first of its kind in the area, as it is designed specifically toward the needs of women veterans. Last year, over 300 women veterans joined us to take advantage of the wide array of goods and services we made available. We are hoping an even greater number will join us this year for an afternoon of great comradery, information, and helpful service.”

Attendees can pre-register here .

Northwood University Qualifies to Represent U.S. in Red Bull Esports World Championship

Northwood University in Midland is vying for its second world esports championship following tournament action in Dallas.

Northwood Esports will represent Team USA in December at the Red Bull Campus Clutch World Championship in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Northwood will be competing against 60 other countries in Brazil for the Valorant world title.

“I am so proud of the team and their preparation and persistence,” says Cody Elsen, Northwood Esports coach and program director. “I could not have asked for a better performance. Now it’s time to shock the world by taking down some of the best colleges around the globe when we face them in Brazil.”

In June, Northwood Esports won the Collegiate Rocket League World Championship.

Northwood also punched five tickets to the National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE) nationals Dec. 2-5 at Villanova University in Philadelphia.

