As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
Kremlin rejects EU oil price cap: 'Europe will live without Russian oil'
The Kremlin on Saturday rejected EU efforts to hit Russia's top earner by placing a price cap on its oil and said 'Europe will live without Russian oil.'
Russia rejects oil price cap agreed by EU, G7
Russia on Saturday rejected a $60 price cap on its oil agreed by the EU, G7 and Australia, which Ukraine said would contribute to the destruction of Russia's economy. The $60 oil price cap will come into effect on Monday or soon after, alongside an EU embargo on maritime deliveries of Russian crude oil.
US knocked out of World Cup, loses to the Netherlands 3-1
Memphis Depay and Daley Blind scored in the first half and Denzel Dumfries added a late goal as the Netherlands eliminated the United States from the World Cup with a 3-1 victory.
