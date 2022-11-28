Read full article on original website
MSNBC
Trump embraces worst parts of base in bid to claw his way back to power
Trump is trying to claw his way to power by riling up the most noxious portions of his base, just like he did in 2016. "Those are the conditions Trump is hoping to recreate when he associates with and refuses to condemn people like Nick Fuentes," says Chris Hayes. Nov. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
Jen Psaki: Trump's tax returns are the big, white whale Dems have wanted
MSNBC
'I've tried very hard to just keep going': Maria Ressa on standing up to a dictator
Journalist and co-founder and president of the Philippines digital news site Rappelr, Maria Ressa, joins Morning Joe to discuss 'How To Stand Up To A Dictator: The Fight For Our Future' and becoming the enemy of then-President Duterte.Nov. 29, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump's dinner 'disaster': Ye, anti-Semite meeting engulfs GOP
GOP leaders waited a week before addressing Trump’s dinner meeting with a notorious Holocaust denier and Ye after his anti-Semitic rants. Other Republicans are not even speaking out to condemn Trump. Rupert Murdoch’s newspaper now blasting Trump as a “disaster.” After the midterm bruising, hate speech is now complicating the GOP message. Bill Kristol joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber on “The Beat”.Dec. 1, 2022.
MSNBC
Joy Reid: Creeping white nationalism has infected the GOP
The Department of Homeland Security raised concerns about potential threats to the LGBTQ, Jewish, and migrant communities from violent extremists inside the United States, saying Americans motivated by violent ideologies pose a “persistent and lethal threat." The creeping white nationalism that has infected the Republican Party has invited hate and fear of fellow Americans to spread Joy Reid's guests say.Dec. 1, 2022.
MSNBC
Lingering questions about Secret Service on Jan. 6 bring Trump official back to committee
Carol Leonnig, investigative reporter for the Washington Post, talks with Alex Wagner about Tony Ornato, former Secret Service agent turned Trump official, returning to give more testimony to the January 6th Committee after other reporting and witness testimony raised new questions about the role of the Secret Service on January 6th and what Ornato might know about Donald Trump's actions that day. Nov. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
Nick Fuentes controversy 'sad commentary on where Republican Party is right now' McCaskill says
Kevin McCarthy continues to make excuses for Donald Trump dining with antisemite and white nationalist Nick Fuentes. Joy Reid and her panel discuss.Nov. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
Michael Crowley: ‘In a way, Vladimir Putin kind of solved the problem’ between the U.S. and France
NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Kristen Welker, former National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes, New York Times Pentagon Correspondent Helene Cooper, and New York Times Diplomatic Correspondent Michael Crowley join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the state of the United States’ relationship with France, as the White House prepares to welcome French President Emmanuel Macron for the first state dinner of the Biden presidency. “When there was that very dramatic blow-up over the submarines, because of the deal that the US struck with Australia, also involving Great Britain, which essentially cost France this enormous, multibillion dollar military contract, infuriated the French,” Crowley explains, “that was really worrisome, particularly because Biden came into office determined is one of his top foreign policy priorities, to rebuild relations with Europe.” Now, the relationship is “quite strong,” says Crowley. “In a way, Vladimir Putin kind of solved the problem.” Dec. 1, 2022.
MSNBC
Michael Moore: Convicted Oath Keepers leaders like “Larry and Curly Arnold”
As Oath Keepers leaders Stewart Rhodes and Kelly Meggs are convicted of seditious conspiracy, activist and renowned filmmaker Michael Moore joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on what the convictions mean for other high profile figures on January 6. Moore adding that while Rhodes and Meggs are the highest profile figures to stand trial for the assault on the Capitol, they “weren’t the only ones” and that it’s important to focus on the “147 Republicans [who] voted against certifying” the 2020 election as well. Nov. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
Obama vs. MAGA Hate: Ari Melber on debunking lies and Jay-Z’s political history lesson (MSNBC)
As the U.S. faces rising hate crimes, political violence and renewed debates over confronting its history of discrimination, MSNBC anchor and music obsessive Ari Melber reports on the roots of American capitalism, drawing on a poem/verse by Jay-Z on the Meek Mill song, “What’s Free,” marking its fourth anniversary. Melber reports on and interprets the verse within its poetic and historical context, from Jay-Z's juxtaposition of the National Anthem and Thanksgiving with American slavery, the 3/5's compromise and genocide; to the legal and political structures driving real estate property, intellectual property, equity, ownership and inequality in U.S. capitalism and labor markets; to the implications of racism and housing policies across generational wealth. Dec. 2, 2022.
MSNBC
McConnell says 'no room' for antisemitism, racism in GOP
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell condemned antisemitism and white supremacy just days after former President Trump hosted dinner for Ye, and white supremacist Nick Fuentes. McConnell said, “Anyone meeting with people advocating that point of view, in my judgment, are highly unlikely to ever be elected president of the United States.” Nov. 29, 2022.
MSNBC
Joe: Republicans are paying the price at the ballot box for Trump's actions
The Morning Joe panel discusses former President Trump's dinner with Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and the criticism from Senate Republicans and questions of if and when Kevin McCarthy will denounce the meeting.Nov. 29, 2022.
MSNBC
How federal employees prevented Trump era from being ‘much worse’
In his new book, “American Resistance: The Inside Story of How the Deep State Saved the Nation,” David Rothkopf details the efforts by “patriotic” federal employees to block Trump’s worst impulses and policies. He tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell it’s important to study how the guardrails of democracy held as Trump works to replace them with more “loyalists” in a future administration. Dec. 1, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump can appeal Mar-a-Lago special master dismissal but ‘the DOJ is on the job’ expert says
The special master reviewing the Mar-a-Lago documents has been dismissed by a federal appeals court. Donald Trump can appeal the Mar-a-Lago special master dismissal, but “the DOJ is on the job,” MSNBC legal analyst Joyce Vance tells Joy Reid.Dec. 2, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump-supporting Oath Keeper leader guilty on rare seditious conspiracy charge
Alex Wagner reports on the guilty verdicts in the trial of several Oath Keepers members for their actions on January 6th, including Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and member Kelly Meggs for seditious conspiracy, and puts the rarity of the conviction into historical context. Nov. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
The growing influence of the MAGA troll caucus
Almost two months ago, a tweet reading “Kanye. Elon. Trump.'' was posted on the official Twitter account of the Republicans of the House Judiciary Committee. The tweet was deleted earlier today after Ye appeared in a livestreamed interview with far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in which he praised Adolf Hitler, continuing the streak of antisemitism he has espoused in recent weeks.Dec. 2, 2022.
MSNBC
Secretary Buttigieg: I'm talking with senators today about averting rail strike
The House passed legislation Wednesday to avert a potentially catastrophic rail strike that President Joe Biden warned could threaten the U.S. economy just weeks before Christmas. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg joins Morning Joe to discuss if the measure will pass in the Senate.Dec. 1, 2022.
MSNBC
Maddow: Oath Keepers convictions make it harder to whitewash Jan. 6
Rachel Maddow: “Having a seditious conspiracy conviction in the Oath Keepers case—these convictions tell you in history what this was. And yeah they’ll try to contest it, but it’s going to make it much harder for them to define this as something normal or laudable.”Dec. 1, 2022.
MSNBC
GOP’s Graham tries a little too hard to find a ‘double standard’
Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina was among the Republicans offering mild rebukes in the wake of Donald Trump dining with Kanye West and Nick Fuentes, but the senator apparently thought it was necessary to add a dash of media criticism to his comments. NBC News reported:. “No, the meeting...
MSNBC
Sen. Kaine: Authoritarians are learning some painful lessons from ordinary people
Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., reacts to US Men’s National Soccer Team Captain Tyler Adams' handling of criticism from an Iranian journalist. Sen. Kaine also discusses lockdown protests in China, protests in Iran and recent mass shootings in Virginia and if the Senate can get an assault weapons ban passed.Nov. 29, 2022.
