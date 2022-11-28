ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

2 charged in death of Missouri child who ingested fentanyl

FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) — Two Missouri adults have been charged in the death of a toddler after she ingested fentanyl, St. Louis County police announced Thursday. The child, 21-month-old Lilinna Leak, died after officers found her unconscious at a home in Florissant on Nov. 11, police said. A drug screening at a hospital found fentanyl in her system, according to a probable cause statement.
Introduce a new hunter during Saturday’s Youth and Veteran’s duck hunt

Saturday, the Special Youth and Active Duty Military and Veteran Waterfowl hunt will take place in Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, the special youth-only hunt, which has been in place for more than 20 years, was modified during the 2019-20 waterfowl hunting season to include veterans and active-duty military as a show of gratitude for their service to the citizens of the United States.
Arkansas Trail of Holiday Lights going on now

The Arkansas Trail of Holiday Lights continues now through the end of the year with a statewide celebration of the holiday season. Towns across The Natural State are taking part with events and activities. Displays in many locations will be lit into the new year, offering a fun way to hit the road and spend time with friends and family. To view locations and events, visit Arkansas.com/TrailofHolidayLights.
Hutchinson announces first state partnership with Education Superhighway

LITTLE ROCK — November 30, 2022 — Governor Asa Hutchinson Wednesday announced an innovative, first-in-the-nation partnership with the national non-profit, EducationSuperHighway, to develop programs and implement best practices to address broadband affordability in the state. An estimated 214,760 Arkansas’ households have access to a home broadband connection but...
AR Natural Resources Commission approves American Rescue Plan Act funding distribution

The Arkansas Natural Resources Commission (ANRC) approved $270 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding distribution at its meeting on Friday, December 2, 2022. A total of 157 projects will receive funding across 58 counties. A full list of the awarded projects can be found at agriculture.arkansas.gov/american-rescue-plan-funding-water-and-wastewater-grant-program/. Governor Asa...
Deadline approaching for 2022 franchise taxes

The end of the year is fast approaching and businesses who have not yet paid their franchise taxes for 2022 are at risk to have their business enter revoked status with the Arkansas Secretary of State. According to the Arkansas Secretary of State’s website, corporations in a revoked status endanger...
