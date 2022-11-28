Saturday, the Special Youth and Active Duty Military and Veteran Waterfowl hunt will take place in Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, the special youth-only hunt, which has been in place for more than 20 years, was modified during the 2019-20 waterfowl hunting season to include veterans and active-duty military as a show of gratitude for their service to the citizens of the United States.

