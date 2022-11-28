Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
This North Carolina Christmas Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Five Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
North Carolina Democrats May Benefit from Population Growth in Metro AreasMatt O'HernCharlotte, NC
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in North Carolina this YearTravel MavenBelmont, NC
Related
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
USC football coach Lincoln Riley’s shocking admission on Caleb Williams injury
USC football star Caleb Williams had a painful night physically and emotionally after their tough loss to the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 championship game. Not only did the USC Trojans got blown out by the Utes 47-24, but Williams suffered multiple injuries in the contest. In the first quarter, he hurt the pinky finger on his throwing hand after a big run. In fact, his hand was bleeding as photos and videos from the game show a laceration on his pinky finger.
Packers star Aaron Rodgers drops shocking injury status update ahead of Week 13 vs. Bears
For anyone and everyone who still has doubts about Aaron Rodgers’ toughness, then this recent development is for you. There was doubt surrounding the Green Bay Packers quarterback’s status for Sunday’s matchup against the Chicago Bears after Rodgers suffered a rib injury in their Week 12 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Well, Rodgers himself has erased any and all doubt after declaring himself fit for their upcoming game.
Las Vegas Raiders: 4 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Chargers
The Las Vegas Raiders Week 13 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers is a crucial one with the season on the line. The Raiders are coming off a thrilling 40-34 overtime win against the Seahawks in Seattle. In the win, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs went nuclear, finishing with 303 total yards from scrimmage and a couple of touchdowns. That includes the walk-off 86-yard touchdown run.
3 best Luke Fickell replacements for Cincinnati after Wisconsin move
After six incredibly successful seasons at the helm, Luke Fickell has departed Cincinnati for Wisconsin ,with Kerry Coombs taking over as the interim coach. As the Bearcats move to the Big 12 this coming season, this search is among the most important in school history for their long-term stability. Luke...
Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham’s 4-word message to Ryan Day, Ohio State after beating USC
It’s never too late for a massive shakeup in the college football world. As the 2022 season is coming to a close, the Utah football team found a way to deliver one more shocker to their rivals USC. A 47 – 24 decimation of the Trojans might have cost USC a spot at the College Football Playoff in favor of Ohio State.
Ohio State football star Marvin Harrison Jr’s 2-word reaction to Utah’s win over USC
The Buckeyes are alive! Heading into the final week of the college football season, Ohio State’s playoff hopes were dying. They were ranked fifth in the country, just below USC. However, in a magical final twist to the season, the Utah Utes pulled off a stunning upset of the Trojans, putting the latter’s playoff hopes in jeopardy.
Bills’ Josh Allen just set a QB record that’s never been done in NFL history
The Buffalo Bills have won three straight games, their latest triumph a 24-10 victory over the New England Patriots on Thursday night. Franchise quarterback Josh Allen was back at it again to his usual antics, as he completed 22 out of 33 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns. In...
LSU football’s Jayden Daniels gets huge injury update before SEC Championship vs. Georgia
LSU football quarterback Jayden Daniels’ status for the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs has had Tigers fans holding their collective breaths. Well, they can exhale after LSU head coach Brian Kelly’s injury update on Thursday. Kelly told the media that Daniels practiced this week and will play on Saturday, according to Seth Emerson of The Athletic.
NFL Odds: Jets vs. Vikings prediction, odds and pick – 12/4/2022
The New York Jets will travel to take on the Minnesota Vikings in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Jets-Vikings prediction and pick, laid out below. The New York...
Dallas Goedert gets tentative return date and it will fire up Jalen Hurts, Eagles
By the looks of it, Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert’s recovery from shoulder injury is progressing well. So much so that he might not need to extend his absence beyond the minimum required for players on the Injured Reserve. Goedert was spotted on Wednesday without a sling on...
Broncos hit with another tough injury update to key defender
By now, it’s clear that the Denver Broncos 2022 season is a complete nightmare. Instead of being one of the top teams in the league like they were expected to be entering the season, the Broncos have been one of the worst. And it doesn’t look like things will be getting better in Week 13, as key defensive back K’Waun Williams has been dealt a tough injury blow.
2022 Fantasy Football Week 13 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers
It’s Week 13 in the NFL and fantasy football season, and fantasy managers are staring down some difficult lineup decisions. That brings us to the fantasy football Week 12 start ’em sit ’em wide receivers. Which players are worth playing this week, and which should you keep...
3 bold Georgia football predictions for SEC Championship vs. LSU
Georgia football enters Saturday’s SEC Championship Game in a very familiar situation. The Bulldogs finished the regular season 12-0 and steamrolled most of their opponents thanks to an outstanding defense. As the top-ranked team in the country, the Bulldogs will be in the playoff even if they lose this game.
Los Angeles Rams place Matthew Stafford on injured reserve, likely ending his season
It appears the Los Angeles Rams are finally ready to throw in the towel on the 2022-23 season. As if
Matthew Stafford hit with brutal Rams injury designation
The Los Angeles Rams are placing QB Matthew Stafford on the IR due to a neck injury, per NFL on Twitter. Stafford previously dealt with concussion concerns, but it is the neck injury that ultimately will keep him out of action for at least 4 games. And given the Rams’ lackluster overall 2022 performance, Stafford’s season very well may be over.
USC football: 3 people most to blame for Pac-12 title game loss to Utah
USC football entered Friday night’s Pac-12 Championship Game just needing to win to punch a ticket to the College Football Playoff. The Trojans were riding back-to-back wins over rivals UCLA and Notre Dame, and had won five straight games to finish the season 11-1. It seemed like fate that the Trojans would win and assert […] The post USC football: 3 people most to blame for Pac-12 title game loss to Utah appeared first on ClutchPoints.
AJ Brown reveals why he won Eagles trade ahead of revenge game vs. Titans
Sunday night will be a bit of a special occasion for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown. That’s because this will be the first time he will return to Tennessee since his trade from the Titans. It will be a big night for Brown, who was drafted by the Titans in the second round back in 2019.
Big 12 commissioner surprises no one with TCU College Football Playoff take
The TCU Horned Frogs are well on their way to locking up a spot in the College Football Playoffs. Ranked as the third team in the latest rankings, their undefeated record should guarantee their passage to the Final Four. However, there are some people that feel that if they lose their last game, their position […] The post Big 12 commissioner surprises no one with TCU College Football Playoff take appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ja Morant ejected from Grizzles playoff rematch vs. Timberwolves
The Memphis Grizzlies were squaring off with a new rival, the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night. This was their second meeting this season, with the Grizzlies getting the best of it earlier this season, 114-103. Late in the fourth quarter, with Minnesota looking to put the game away, Dillon Brooks took a hard foul on […] The post Ja Morant ejected from Grizzles playoff rematch vs. Timberwolves appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
209K+
Followers
123K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0