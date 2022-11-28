ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
DENVER, CO
USC football coach Lincoln Riley’s shocking admission on Caleb Williams injury

USC football star Caleb Williams had a painful night physically and emotionally after their tough loss to the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 championship game. Not only did the USC Trojans got blown out by the Utes 47-24, but Williams suffered multiple injuries in the contest. In the first quarter, he hurt the pinky finger on his throwing hand after a big run. In fact, his hand was bleeding as photos and videos from the game show a laceration on his pinky finger.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Packers star Aaron Rodgers drops shocking injury status update ahead of Week 13 vs. Bears

For anyone and everyone who still has doubts about Aaron Rodgers’ toughness, then this recent development is for you. There was doubt surrounding the Green Bay Packers quarterback’s status for Sunday’s matchup against the Chicago Bears after Rodgers suffered a rib injury in their Week 12 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Well, Rodgers himself has erased any and all doubt after declaring himself fit for their upcoming game.
GREEN BAY, WI
Las Vegas Raiders: 4 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Chargers

The Las Vegas Raiders Week 13 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers is a crucial one with the season on the line. The Raiders are coming off a thrilling 40-34 overtime win against the Seahawks in Seattle. In the win, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs went nuclear, finishing with 303 total yards from scrimmage and a couple of touchdowns. That includes the walk-off 86-yard touchdown run.
LAS VEGAS, NV
LSU football’s Jayden Daniels gets huge injury update before SEC Championship vs. Georgia

LSU football quarterback Jayden Daniels’ status for the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs has had Tigers fans holding their collective breaths. Well, they can exhale after LSU head coach Brian Kelly’s injury update on Thursday. Kelly told the media that Daniels practiced this week and will play on Saturday, according to Seth Emerson of The Athletic.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Broncos hit with another tough injury update to key defender

By now, it’s clear that the Denver Broncos 2022 season is a complete nightmare. Instead of being one of the top teams in the league like they were expected to be entering the season, the Broncos have been one of the worst. And it doesn’t look like things will be getting better in Week 13, as key defensive back K’Waun Williams has been dealt a tough injury blow.
DENVER, CO
Matthew Stafford hit with brutal Rams injury designation

The Los Angeles Rams are placing QB Matthew Stafford on the IR due to a neck injury, per NFL on Twitter. Stafford previously dealt with concussion concerns, but it is the neck injury that ultimately will keep him out of action for at least 4 games. And given the Rams’ lackluster overall 2022 performance, Stafford’s season very well may be over.
USC football: 3 people most to blame for Pac-12 title game loss to Utah

USC football entered Friday night’s Pac-12 Championship Game just needing to win to punch a ticket to the College Football Playoff. The Trojans were riding back-to-back wins over rivals UCLA and Notre Dame, and had won five straight games to finish the season 11-1. It seemed like fate that the Trojans would win and assert […] The post USC football: 3 people most to blame for Pac-12 title game loss to Utah appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Big 12 commissioner surprises no one with TCU College Football Playoff take

The TCU Horned Frogs are well on their way to locking up a spot in the College Football Playoffs. Ranked as the third team in the latest rankings, their undefeated record should guarantee their passage to the Final Four. However, there are some people that feel that if they lose their last game, their position […] The post Big 12 commissioner surprises no one with TCU College Football Playoff take appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FORT WORTH, TX
Ja Morant ejected from Grizzles playoff rematch vs. Timberwolves

The Memphis Grizzlies were squaring off with a new rival, the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night. This was their second meeting this season, with the Grizzlies getting the best of it earlier this season, 114-103. Late in the fourth quarter, with Minnesota looking to put the game away, Dillon Brooks took a hard foul on […] The post Ja Morant ejected from Grizzles playoff rematch vs. Timberwolves appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
