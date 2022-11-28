By now, it’s clear that the Denver Broncos 2022 season is a complete nightmare. Instead of being one of the top teams in the league like they were expected to be entering the season, the Broncos have been one of the worst. And it doesn’t look like things will be getting better in Week 13, as key defensive back K’Waun Williams has been dealt a tough injury blow.

DENVER, CO ・ 56 MINUTES AGO