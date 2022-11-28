Read full article on original website
Homeless coalition eyes hotel at 48th Avenue and Interstate 70David HeitzDenver, CO
Landmark status considered for home that resembles cartoon houseDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Bank robbery suspect faces kidnapping, murder charges for Greenwood Village standoffHeather WillardGreenwood Village, CO
Bank robbery suspect in standoff with Arapahoe Sheriff, Greenwood Village PoliceHeather WillardGreenwood Village, CO
Denver will evaluate city’s mental healthDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Tour bus driver strikes at least 32 vehicles in Boulder, Colorado
According to the Boulder County Police Department, a tour bus driver is suspected of striking at least 32 vehicles and leaving the scene. The department took to Twitter last night seeking additional victims of the mishap. The bus was reportedly traveling on Pleasant Street in the University Hill area between blocks 900 and 1200 when it sideswiped the long line of parked vehicles on the north side of the road. All vehicles were unoccupied and no injuries occurred.
Man sentenced in killing over parking dispute
A man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for killing a neighbor over a parking dispute. Alex Rose reports. A man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for killing a neighbor over a parking dispute. Alex Rose reports. 12.3 9am WX. Denver weather: Dry weekend before next storm.
Police: Suspects in GPS-tracked vehicle fire at unmarked unit
Police say someone in a stolen vehicle tracked with a police GPS system fired shots at an unmarked police vehicle following behind.
Video shows Colorado man stopping porch pirate
"I was not about to have my neighbors get their stuff stolen," Justin Adams said. "So I ran out and stopped the girl in her tracks, and my dog came too."
12.3 9am WX
After a windy Friday with mountain snow, Denver's weather will dry out before the next storm system hits the state. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Peter is a former high school All-American and hall-of-fame school soccer coach in Colorado. He and his son have become household names, especially at Columbine High School. Joshua Short reports.
Club Q victim’s visitation unites friends across cities
The parking lot was full at the Springs Funeral Services Friday night, where a visitation was held for Daniel Aston, one of the victims of the Club Q shooting. Rogelio Mares reports. Club Q victim’s visitation unites friends across …. The parking lot was full at the Springs Funeral...
Aurora police shootout update: Reward offered
Interim Aurora Police Chief addressed the media after officers were in a shootout on Wednesday night, and the suspects are still on the run. Interim Aurora Police Chief addressed the media after officers were in a shootout on Wednesday night, and the suspects are still on the run. Pinpoint Weather...
Witnesses hear gunfire, spot suspect in police shootout
New details continue to emerge following a Wednesday night shootout between police and suspects near 6th and Peoria in Aurora. Joshua Short reports. Witnesses hear gunfire, spot suspect in police shootout. New details continue to emerge following a Wednesday night shootout between police and suspects near 6th and Peoria in...
Double shooting under investigation in Aurora
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - One man is dead and another is still in the hospital after a double shooting in Aurora early Friday morning. Aurora police said they responded just after 12:30 a.m. to a report of a shooting near in the 10700 block of Exposition Avenue, near Expo Park. When they arrived on scene, they found two men with apparent gunshot wounds.
Boulder police ID driver accused of hit-and-run that injured 14-year-old boy
Boulder police have identified a driver accused of hitting a 14-year-old boy outside a high school and fleeing the scene.
Police launch investigation into 'illegal search'
The ACLU of Colorado is suing on behalf of a 77-year-old whose home was search by a SWAT team for stolen goods, but they came up empty handed. Alex Rose. Police launch investigation into ‘illegal search’. The ACLU of Colorado is suing on behalf of a 77-year-old whose home...
Fire sparks in wooded Colorado area amid 60 MPH wind gusts
Quick acting by firefighters in Boulder County helped to prevent a disaster on the night of December 1, when a fire sparked in a heavily wooded area during a high wind event. Hours later, a different fire sparked in Southern Colorado, also stopped by a speedy reaction. According to officials,...
Investigation into fire set at Longmont clinic
A clinic offering several women's health services, not including abortion was set on fire earlier this year. Alex Rose reports. A clinic offering several women's health services, not including abortion was set on fire earlier this year. Alex Rose reports. Aurora police shootout update: Reward offered. Interim Aurora Police Chief...
Woman attacked by dog in Colorado, police seek help identifying owner
The Boulder Police Department is asking for assistance from the public to identify the owner of a dog that allegedly attacked and injured a woman at Centennial Middle School on Tuesday. The suspect was reportedly walking her off-leash Blue Heeler at about 3:45 PM when the dog charged the victim...
That park above I-70 in Elyria-Swansea is finally open
Local, state and federal officials formally opened the park above I-70 in Elyria-Swansea Wednesday, concluding a five-year, $1.2 billion highway construction project. At the park’s ribbon cutting, government officials touted the project as a model for working with communities that have been harmed by urban planning in the past. Meanwhile, community advocates have lingering concerns, and are already looking toward what’s next to protect their neighborhood.
2 teens arrested in assault on RTD train granted bond Friday
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Two juvenile girls arrested Monday in connection with an assault that occurred last month on an RTD train along the W Line in Lakewood have been granted bond. The girls and two juvenile boys were the latest arrested in connect with the attack. The boys were...
Pedestrian killed in crash near DIA
Officers are investigating a deadly crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian near 56th Avenue and Peña Boulevard.
Hundreds charged under new fentanyl laws
Colorado law enforcement agencies are taking advantage of the state’s new fentanyl-specific drug charges. DJ Summers reports. Colorado law enforcement agencies are taking advantage of the state’s new fentanyl-specific drug charges. DJ Summers reports. Boebert ‘not committed’ to McCarthy as House speaker. The next Congress and...
Aurora police locate missing 4-month-old
UPDATE: The 4-month-old has been found and is safe, according to Aurora PD. The department is in contact with his biological parents, the department said in a tweet.
Westminster hoarder cited again for nuisance property
A Westminster man feared by his neighbors has been cited yet again for the hoarding conditions at his home.
