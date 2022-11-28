ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tour bus driver strikes at least 32 vehicles in Boulder, Colorado

According to the Boulder County Police Department, a tour bus driver is suspected of striking at least 32 vehicles and leaving the scene. The department took to Twitter last night seeking additional victims of the mishap. The bus was reportedly traveling on Pleasant Street in the University Hill area between blocks 900 and 1200 when it sideswiped the long line of parked vehicles on the north side of the road. All vehicles were unoccupied and no injuries occurred.
Man sentenced in killing over parking dispute

A man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for killing a neighbor over a parking dispute.
12.3 9am WX

After a windy Friday with mountain snow, Denver's weather will dry out before the next storm system hits the state.
Club Q victim’s visitation unites friends across cities

The parking lot was full at the Springs Funeral Services Friday night, where a visitation was held for Daniel Aston, one of the victims of the Club Q shooting.
Aurora police shootout update: Reward offered

Interim Aurora Police Chief addressed the media after officers were in a shootout on Wednesday night, and the suspects are still on the run.
Witnesses hear gunfire, spot suspect in police shootout

New details continue to emerge following a Wednesday night shootout between police and suspects near 6th and Peoria in Aurora.
Double shooting under investigation in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - One man is dead and another is still in the hospital after a double shooting in Aurora early Friday morning. Aurora police said they responded just after 12:30 a.m. to a report of a shooting near in the 10700 block of Exposition Avenue, near Expo Park. When they arrived on scene, they found two men with apparent gunshot wounds.
Police launch investigation into 'illegal search'

The ACLU of Colorado is suing on behalf of a 77-year-old whose home was search by a SWAT team for stolen goods, but they came up empty handed.
Investigation into fire set at Longmont clinic

A clinic offering several women's health services, not including abortion was set on fire earlier this year.
That park above I-70 in Elyria-Swansea is finally open

Local, state and federal officials formally opened the park above I-70 in Elyria-Swansea Wednesday, concluding a five-year, $1.2 billion highway construction project. At the park’s ribbon cutting, government officials touted the project as a model for working with communities that have been harmed by urban planning in the past. Meanwhile, community advocates have lingering concerns, and are already looking toward what’s next to protect their neighborhood.
Hundreds charged under new fentanyl laws

Colorado law enforcement agencies are taking advantage of the state's new fentanyl-specific drug charges.
