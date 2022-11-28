ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California Water Report: Potential Shortages for the Bay Area

Some California water agencies are expecting drought shortages in the near future. The California Department of Water Resources just released a water supply and demand assessment survey and reported that nearly 20-percent of the state’s water agencies are facing shortages. Nearly all of the agencies that are looking at potential shortages are in the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego. Most agencies, about 82-percent, feel confident that if conservation efforts continue they won’t have to worry about shortages. Another dry winter is being predicted possibly sending the state into another year of drought.
Oil Companies Decline Participating in California Hearing on Gas Prices

California energy regulators are demanding answers from the state’s major oil companies after gas prices neared record highs this year. However, all five major oil companies – Marathon, Valero, Phillips 66, PBF Energy and Chevron – declined to participate in Tuesday’s hearing. A small protest against Western State Petroleum Association and oil companies was happening outside of the California Energy Commission building in Sacramento Tuesday. The association represented the refiners. Prices at the pump in late September and early October skyrocketed to an average of $6.43 a gallon, $2.60 more than the national average.
