Some California water agencies are expecting drought shortages in the near future. The California Department of Water Resources just released a water supply and demand assessment survey and reported that nearly 20-percent of the state’s water agencies are facing shortages. Nearly all of the agencies that are looking at potential shortages are in the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego. Most agencies, about 82-percent, feel confident that if conservation efforts continue they won’t have to worry about shortages. Another dry winter is being predicted possibly sending the state into another year of drought.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO