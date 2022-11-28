ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, IN

Work resumes to identify serial killer’s victims in Hamilton County, Indiana

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
WANE 15
WANE 15
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eU9PS_0jPyLivE00

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — In 1996, deputies from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office discovered thousands of decomposed and charred remains. Now, the coroner’s office hopes to give names to the victims.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office said the property the remains were discovered on was owned by Herbert Baumeister. He is suspected of being a serial killer who plagued Indiana and Ohio.

Baumeister is suspected of luring gay men to his home before killing him. Soon after the investigation began, the office said Baumeister died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

After discovering the remains of what the office believes to be at least 25 people, only eight people have been identified. More than two decades later, the office hopes to give names to the remaining people.

“These remains represent people. For the past 26 years, these people have been placed on a shelf at the University of Indianapolis, and that is not acceptable. We need to make every effort possible to identify these people and return them to their loved ones,” said Chief Deputy / Coroner-elect Jeff Jellison.

The office hopes that DNA evidence will be able to aid them in this task. When the investigation first began, DNA was a relatively new tool, expensive and took months to complete. Now, DNA profiling is faster and more user-friendly.

However, to do this, the office will need comparison samples. Nearly 10,000 bones and bone fragments were discovered at Fox Hollow Farms. The office is calling on people with long-missing relatives to come forward.

“If anyone is a family member of a male individual that went missing in the mid 80’s to mid-90’s, we need you to step forward and provide us with a DNA sample,” Jellison said. “The process is quick, simple, and only involves swabbing the inside of the cheek.”

Anyone who believes they are a relative of a missing person who may be connected to this case is asked to contact the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office at 317-770-4415.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 1

Related
WTHI

Indiana man charged in 3 killings ordered held until tria

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis man charged in the killings of three people will remain jailed without bond until trial after he violated a release order by allegedly being found with guns, ammunition and marijuana, a judge ruled. Caden Smith, 18, had been released from jail in October with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Judge denies injunction blocking investigation into OB-GYN who handled controversial abortion

A Marion County judge on Friday chose not to block an investigation into two Indianapolis-based doctors who say they are being targeted by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita. But while Marion County Superior Court Judge Heather Welch denied an injunction she did find that Rokita violated state confidentiality laws when he publicly discussed his office’s […] The post Judge denies injunction blocking investigation into OB-GYN who handled controversial abortion appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

IMPD update on deadly south side shooting

Indianapolis Metropolitan police provided an update on a deadly shooting on the south side. Indianapolis Metropolitan police provided an update on a deadly shooting on the south side. More than 70k fans expected in downtown Indy for …. More than 70k fans expected in downtown Indy for sold-out Big Ten...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Man involved in Amanda Blackburn killing gets reduced sentence

INDIANAPOLIS — One of the men involved in the 2015 killing of Amanda Blackburn will now spend less time in prison after a judge amended his sentence. Jalen Watson pleaded guilty in 2017 to three charges related to Blackburn's death, but sentencing was delayed for several years while he helped with the prosecution of two other men also involved in the crime.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YAHOO!

UPDATE: Man convicted in fatal shooting of Keegan Wolf at hotel on Lafayette Road

Update: Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Dec. 1, 2022, that Davoncia Beasley was convicted of Murder, Felony Murder, and Robbery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury (Level 2 Felony) for a 2021 robbery that resulted in the death of Keegan Wolf, according to a news release. A jury returned the guilty-as-charged verdict after a two-day trial. Beasley was also convicted of the Habitual Offender Sentencing Enhancement and the Felony Firearm Enhancement.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
kjluradio.com

Bond denied for Callaway County accessory to murder suspect

Bond is denied for a woman accused of helping murder a man in Callaway County. Emily Ricketts, 25, of Indianapolis, Indiana, is charged with accessory to first-degree murder in the 2019 shooting death of Lauro Garza-Perez. Authorities have said Garza-Perez’ death was the result of a significant drug nexus operating in mid-Missouri.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
FOX59

Kokomo police looking for missing 3-month-old and mom

On Friday morning, Kokomo police announced Spence and her daughter were found safe KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo are searching for a 31-year-old mom and her infant daughter. Police say April Spence and her 3-month-old, Dominique, haven’t been seen since November 28. Kokomo police said a missing person report was made to them, but […]
KOKOMO, IN
WIBC.com

Responding to “Clerical Error” Claims

INDIANAPOLIS — Some have been saying it was a “clerical error,” and now the FBI is responding. You might have heard reports that tracking down a suspect in the Delphi case was delayed due to a “clerical error.” FBI Indianapolis issued a response to those claims Thursday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Court docs: 18-year-old charged with reckless homicide in deadly Hope shooting thought he had an airsoft gun

HOPE, Indiana — An 18-year-old from Fowler, Indiana, is now facing a reckless homicide charge after a deadly shooting in Hope. Police responded to a home on Elm Street after a 911 call reporting a person shot shortly before 10 p.m. Officers from the Hope Police Department attempted life-saving measures, but the victim, 18-year-old Jesse Bragg, died at the scene.
HOPE, IN
WTHR

HOWEY: Dire Hoosier health and billions of surplus dollars

INDIANAPOLIS — If you live in Carmel or Noblesville, statistically you’ll live about nine years longer than someone in Scottsburg, and about six years longer than a Hoosier living in Gas City. In the television age of Hoosier politics, there have been seismic reports that brought along middling...
INDIANA STATE
The Exponent

4 Indiana residents arrested on preliminary OWI charges

Purdue and West Lafayette police have made four arrests for alcohol- or drug-related charges since Saturday. West Lafayette Police officers arrested two people in Saturday’s early morning hours. Dominick Woolever, a 22-year-old from St Kokomo, Indiana, was arrested for a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. WLPD...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

12K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy