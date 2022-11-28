ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Kait 8

Dec. 2: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Showers continue today. They’ll be light and quick but still enough to get things a little wet. We’ve already had a few rain showers (and a little sleet too!) this morning. Most of today carries a chance of showers and coverage could increase a little more tonight as a cold front arrives.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Earthquake recorded Friday morning

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Friday morning in White County. According to the USGS, the quake happened at 4:50 a.m. on Dec. 2. The magnitude 1.9 quake was centered about 7 miles southwest of Pleasant Plains. It had a depth of...
WHITE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Hardy History Association commemorates 1982 flood

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - Exactly 40 years ago, a significant flood nearly wiped out a booming Sharp County town. Back in 1982, Hardy fell victim to historic flooding from the Spring River. Main Street and surrounding areas were filled with water, ruining whatever was in its path. Nannette Daugherty, the...
HARDY, AR
Kait 8

Second public pool to be installed in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - There will soon be another spot to splash in Jonesboro. The city’s budget for 2023 shows plans to build another pool right near Parker Park. The $1.5 million project will give people on the north side of Jonesboro the same opportunities as everyone else in the city.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

FOA takes reigns of Jonesboro Christmas Parade

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Thousands lined the streets to get in the holiday spirit. This is the Foundation of Art’s first year directing the parade. There were some hiccups, but according to Mikel Wewers, everything went as planned. “And just always looking at our route and our routes worked...
JONESBORO, AR
Classic Rock Q107

Severe Weather Outbreak May Bring Strong Tornadoes to East Texas

On November 3rd, we published a story detailing a developing dangerous weather situation for portions of East Texas. On Friday, November 4, a severe weather outbreak occurred over portions of northeastern Texas and southeastern Oklahoma. Several strong tornadoes including a tornado with estimated winds topping 170 mph were spawned from that storm system. That EF-4 tornado destroyed a number of homes in and near Idabel, Oklahoma.
TEXAS STATE
Kait 8

Future I-57 potentially covering levee in Randolph County

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Northeast Arkansas will soon be home to Interstate 57. Before work begins, the Arkansas Department of Transportation will let the public learn where the road will go. One of the meetings will take place in Randolph County. One question is expected to be raised: How will...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

College-downtown trail included in 2023 Jonesboro budget

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s expected to be a big year for Jonesboro, as several projects are on the 2023 budget, one of which will be a benefit for college students. According to the budget, there will be two major trails to be built, one from Arkansas State University to downtown and the other from university heights to campus.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Study: Arkansas among worst states for job hunters

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - If you’re looking for a new job in the Natural State these days, you have probably come across several issues in the process. Well, you’re not alone. In fact, a new study from WalletHub showed among the 50 states in the United States,...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Five-car collision affecting traffic on Red Wolf Blvd.

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A five-car crash has traffic at a stand-still along Red Wolf Boulevard. According to Jonesboro and Craighead County E911 Dispatch, the crash happened Friday afternoon in the 2600-block of the major roadway, which is in between Longhorn Steakhouse and the I-555 overpass. Dispatch was not able to...
JONESBORO, AR
magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas bankruptcies for week ended Tuesday, November 29

South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, November 29, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Alisha Camille Jackson, 808 Kennedy, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed November 22. Lafayette. Algiea Ganaway, P.O. Box 203, Stamps; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed November...
MAGNOLIA, AR
Kait 8

No one hurt in abandoned house fire

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - First responders were at the scene of a house fire in Craighead County Friday evening. The fire was reported around 5 p.m. on Dec. 2 at a home on County Road 741 near Brookland. Fire Chief Wayne Reese explained the house was abandoned and the...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR

