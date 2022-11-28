Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Dec. 2: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Showers continue today. They’ll be light and quick but still enough to get things a little wet. We’ve already had a few rain showers (and a little sleet too!) this morning. Most of today carries a chance of showers and coverage could increase a little more tonight as a cold front arrives.
Watch: Live tracker and look at dangerous severe weather outbreak across the South
A dangerous severe weather outbreak is forecast in parts of the South Tuesday night, with the potential for tornadoes, hail and damaging winds.
Kait 8
Earthquake recorded Friday morning
WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Friday morning in White County. According to the USGS, the quake happened at 4:50 a.m. on Dec. 2. The magnitude 1.9 quake was centered about 7 miles southwest of Pleasant Plains. It had a depth of...
Kait 8
Hardy History Association commemorates 1982 flood
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - Exactly 40 years ago, a significant flood nearly wiped out a booming Sharp County town. Back in 1982, Hardy fell victim to historic flooding from the Spring River. Main Street and surrounding areas were filled with water, ruining whatever was in its path. Nannette Daugherty, the...
Ozarks First.com
Thursday, December 1 AM Weather – Strong winds return for the next few days
It is feeling a lot like December as you head out the door on Thursday morning. Temperatures will be in the mid-20’s with wind chills in the upper teens. You will want to bundle up. As winds pick up this afternoon, we will have to factor in wind chills throughout the day.
This Is One of the Snowiest Towns in Arkansas
Harrisonis a city and the county seat of Boone County, Arkansas, United States. According to official 2019 estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, the city had a population of 13,069, ranking it as the 30th largest city in Arkansas.
Kait 8
Second public pool to be installed in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - There will soon be another spot to splash in Jonesboro. The city’s budget for 2023 shows plans to build another pool right near Parker Park. The $1.5 million project will give people on the north side of Jonesboro the same opportunities as everyone else in the city.
Kait 8
FOA takes reigns of Jonesboro Christmas Parade
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Thousands lined the streets to get in the holiday spirit. This is the Foundation of Art’s first year directing the parade. There were some hiccups, but according to Mikel Wewers, everything went as planned. “And just always looking at our route and our routes worked...
Arkansas AG reaches $770K settlement with closed north Arkansas hospital operator
The Arkansas Attorney General has reached a $770,000 settlement with a hospital that abandoned thousands of patient records containing personal information.
Severe Weather Outbreak May Bring Strong Tornadoes to East Texas
On November 3rd, we published a story detailing a developing dangerous weather situation for portions of East Texas. On Friday, November 4, a severe weather outbreak occurred over portions of northeastern Texas and southeastern Oklahoma. Several strong tornadoes including a tornado with estimated winds topping 170 mph were spawned from that storm system. That EF-4 tornado destroyed a number of homes in and near Idabel, Oklahoma.
smokeybarn.com
Overnight Storms To Bring 60+ Winds, Possible Hail, Tornadoes, Localized Heavy Rainfall
Overnight Storms To Bring 60+ Winds, Possible Hail, Tornadoes, Localized Heavy Rainfall. Severe storms are expected to strengthen through the evening into the overnight hours, mainly west of I-65 and south of I-40, according to the US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee. “Some uncertainties exist around how much energy we’ll...
Kait 8
Future I-57 potentially covering levee in Randolph County
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Northeast Arkansas will soon be home to Interstate 57. Before work begins, the Arkansas Department of Transportation will let the public learn where the road will go. One of the meetings will take place in Randolph County. One question is expected to be raised: How will...
Kait 8
College-downtown trail included in 2023 Jonesboro budget
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s expected to be a big year for Jonesboro, as several projects are on the 2023 budget, one of which will be a benefit for college students. According to the budget, there will be two major trails to be built, one from Arkansas State University to downtown and the other from university heights to campus.
What’s happening this weekend in central Arkansas?
With the holidays in full-swing, there is no shortage of wonderful activities and entertainment happening in the Natural State.
Kait 8
Study: Arkansas among worst states for job hunters
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - If you’re looking for a new job in the Natural State these days, you have probably come across several issues in the process. Well, you’re not alone. In fact, a new study from WalletHub showed among the 50 states in the United States,...
Kait 8
Five-car collision affecting traffic on Red Wolf Blvd.
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A five-car crash has traffic at a stand-still along Red Wolf Boulevard. According to Jonesboro and Craighead County E911 Dispatch, the crash happened Friday afternoon in the 2600-block of the major roadway, which is in between Longhorn Steakhouse and the I-555 overpass. Dispatch was not able to...
Small plane crashes at Batesville airport
A small plane crashed Tuesday night at the Batesville airport, but no word yet on injuries.
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas bankruptcies for week ended Tuesday, November 29
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, November 29, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Alisha Camille Jackson, 808 Kennedy, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed November 22. Lafayette. Algiea Ganaway, P.O. Box 203, Stamps; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed November...
Kait 8
No one hurt in abandoned house fire
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - First responders were at the scene of a house fire in Craighead County Friday evening. The fire was reported around 5 p.m. on Dec. 2 at a home on County Road 741 near Brookland. Fire Chief Wayne Reese explained the house was abandoned and the...
Comments / 3