Cool and wet winter expected for central Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — A cooler than normal and wetter than average winter is expected for central Iowa. The waters over the eastern Pacific have a big influence on the long-term forecast for the United States and around the world. These pattern shifts are referred to as El Nino and La Nina. El Nino occurs […]
Iowa’s State Climatologist Justin Glisan Forecasts La Nina to Stick Around through the Winter Months
(Des Moines) State Climatologist Justin Glisan says Iowa’s six-to-ten and eight-to-fourteen-day weather outlook shows below-average temperatures. Glisan looks into his crystal ball into December, January, and February, and what does he see?. Glisan says this forecast is tied into the La Nina phase sticking around. What La Nina means...
Radio Iowa
November first fall month with above average precipitation
State climatologist Justin Glisan says November numbers were unremarkable except for a slight increase in the amount of precipitation. “A little over two inches for the statewide average — and that’s almost three-tenths of an inch above average. So, the first month of the fall season in which we had above average precipitation for the state,” Glisan says.
Is It Legal To Warm Up Your Car In Iowa?
We've officially nearing the hellscape that is winter in Iowa. There are quite a few things that you need to remember!. The cold and the snow turn into major obstacles for us in going about our daily routine. We've recently been trying to help you figure out what sort of cold weather hacks might actually be frowned upon.
Winter Storm Keeps Iowa State Patrol Busy
(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa State Patrol’s adding up the numbers after yesterday’s blast of winter. Troopers handled 23 crashes, 21 of which involved property damage. There were two injuries. A mix of precipitation covered a large part north west, north central, and central Iowa, creating some slick conditions.
KCRG.com
New COVID-19 variants spreading in eastern Iowa
Infowars host Alex Jones filed for personal bankruptcy protection in Texas Friday. NAMI Linn County Executive Director Dr. Mona McCalley-Whitters joins us to give tips on managing holiday stress. Trucking company to build new headquarters in Dubuque, add up to 60 new jobs. Updated: 2 hours ago. A Dubuque-based trucking...
The Best Place To Live In Iowa
If you are thinking about moving to Iowa to buy a house, you may want to consider which city in the state has the best quality of life. Here's more.
iheart.com
Winter Weather Advisory Through 6pm in Central Iowa
The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 6pm Tuesday evening that includes most of Central Iowa, including the counties of Cass, Dallas, Guthrie, Polk, and Story. ...Snow and a Light Glazing of Ice Today... .An ongoing winter storm will continue to bring snow...
Radio Iowa
Shotgun deer season opens Saturday
The first of two shotgun deer seasons opens Saturday in Iowa. The DNR’s, Tyler Harms, says hunters harvested nearly 103-thousand deer last year and he doesn’t expect that number to drop. “Populations are stable to slightly increasing statewide so they should expect to see similar numbers to last...
5 of the Best Iowa Towns to Visit During the Christmas Season
Just a few weeks ago, we found out that Valley Junction, Iowa was named the Best Christmas Town in Iowa by Reader's Digest. Their "Jingle in the Junction" event throughout the month of December is a popular stop for Iowa families that want to get into the holiday spirit. But, Valley Junction isn't the only awesome Iowa town to visit during the Christmas season! Here are five other festive places in Iowa:
Iowa DNR looking for campground hosts
(Des Moines, IA) The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is looking for volunteers to host campgrounds at state parks. The hosts will live at the state parks for the months of April through October, working 20 to 30 hours per week. Volunteers will help provide park information to campers, take care of the site, perform light administrative tasks, and more.
Gov. Reynolds gives $20M toward building Iowa homes, including Siouxland Habitat for Humanity
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced Thursday a total of nearly $20 million in investments to advance homeownership opportunities for residents.
Eastern Iowa is Home to the Best Pie Shop in the State [PHOTOS]
If you want really good pie, Waterloo is the place to be!. Just yesterday (December 1st), the website 24/7 Wall St. put out a list of the best pies shops in all 50 states. To determine the official list, the company looked at sites like Yelp, The Daily Meal, Food Network, Thrillist, and Delish, as well as some local sites. Using those sources, the article names Try Pie in Waterloo as the best in the state of Iowa!
KIMT
Latest snowfall reports from Tuesday's snow.
St. Peter, MN - 8.5" If you don't see your city or town listed, we do not have any reports yet. You can email a snow report to us at weather@kimt.com and we'll gladly add it to our list.
The Cold Is Here! Is It Illegal To Warm Up Your Car In Iowa?
The cold has officially arrived in the Quad Cities. After being pretty spoiled by warmer-than-normal weather in October and November, Mother Nature has finally taken a nasty cold turn. One of the worst things about the cold is going to work or school and having to get into a cold car to do so. But can you legally warm up your vehicle in Iowa? We have the answer.
Gold coin worth $1,800 found in Iowa Red Kettle
Every donation counts when it comes to the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign, but some coins count for a little more.
Iowa is Home to One of the Best Hippy Towns in America
I'll do my best not harsh your mellow, but I feel it's my duty to inform you that Iowa, located smack in the middle of the continental 48 U.S. states, has a West Coast-level hippy town on its map. And it's far out!. If you're not into the hippy culture...
KIMT
Winter Weather Advisory issued ahead of Tuesday's snow: Here's a breakdown by county
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued across portions of Iowa and Minnesota for Tuesday. A glaze of ice and snow accumulations of 1-4" are expected across these areas, with higher snow totals north of I-90. Timing - A wintry mix begins after sunrise Tuesday morning and snow will continue...
It’s Illegal to Throw These Things Away in Iowa
There are a lot of rules when it comes to trash. You may not give them much thought since it's so easy to pitch most things away, but there are a good number of rules and regulations. If you look at your city-issued trash bin, it likely says "no yard...
