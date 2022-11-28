Reidville, South Carolina: A Town On The Rise

Reidville, South Carolina is a small town that has been overlooked in the past but is quickly becoming one of the hottest places to be. With its picturesque streets, charming homes, and friendly neighbors, there are plenty of reasons why so many people are moving here. From economic growth to job opportunities and housing choices, Reidville offers something for everyone.

Economy

Reidville has seen economic growth that is unparalleled, with businesses popping up in the downtown area and around town. While the largest industries in Reidville are Manufacturing and Health Care & Social Services, there are plenty of other businesses that have set up shops within the city limits, providing a variety of goods and services to locals. The overall economy is growing with new construction projects , job openings, and improved quality of life for those who choose to call Reidville home.

Job Prospects

Reidville has become a bustling hub of activity, making it an ideal place to find work. With the growth of businesses and industry, there are more job opportunities than ever before. There is a wide range of positions available from retail stores to restaurants to corporate offices – whatever your experience or skill set may be, Reidville is quickly becoming a place that offers an assortment of employment opportunities and careers.

Some of the top employers found in Spartanburg County include Spartanburg Regional Health Services District, Inc, Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System , and Diversco Integrated Services, Inc.

There has been a substantial amount of growth in terms of population with the number of residents increasing by 31.4% between 2019 and 2020. As of 2020, Reidville was the 183rd largest city in the state. The current unemployment rate for Reidville sits at roughly 4.7% which is lower than the national average, which is about 6.0%. Reidville, SC has a projected job growth rate of 5.9% in 3 years, 12.4% in 5 years, and 26.7% in 10 years.

Housing

One of the biggest draws to Reidville is the housing options. Whether you’re looking for a cozy cottage or a luxurious single-family home, there are plenty of great choices in this city. With prices ranging from lower-cost rentals to high-end estates, whatever your budget may be, Reidville offers a number of quiet and friendly neighborhoods.

The majority of homes for sale in Reidville, South Carolina are single-family detached homes. There is, however, a selection of townhomes also located throughout town. The homes in the area are generally more affordable than the national average, with excellent schools, plenty of amenities, and easy access to larger cities nearby.

Education

Students residing in Reidville, South Carolina will have the opportunity to attend public schools which are administered by Spartanburg District Five. This district is known for its excellent educational opportunities, and it offers a variety of programs to students in grades pre-K through 12.

There is one school directly located within the boundaries of Reidville. Reidville Elementary School is located at 520 Main Street and services students from the area from pre-kindergarten to grade 4. From primary school, students will attend nearby institutes for middle school and high school.

Amenities

Though Reidville, SC only spans about 1.5 miles, the town still offers its residents a handful of amenities to make life easy and enjoyable. There is a ton of wooded and open space throughout Reidville which gives the community a semi-rural feel. Many residents are attracted to the small-town atmosphere and enjoy the lack of congestion that nearby large cities provide.

Located in the northeast corner of Reidville, Tyger River Park is an expansive community park that features 13 baseball diamonds, a training facility, a well-equipped children’s playground, and an amphitheater. Managed by Spartanburg County, Tyger River Park has been hailed as South Carolina’s premier baseball and softball tournament facility. Other exciting features of the park include an 18-hole disc golf course, 1.25 miles of walking trails, a dog park, outdoor fitness equipment, and a large splash pad.

Though not directly found in Reidville, nearby there is a collection of stores and restaurants that can be reached in a matter of minutes. At the convergence of Reidville Road and E Main Street, which falls under 10 minutes to the east, there are popular options such as Marco’s Pizza, Pizza Hut, Flavorshot Hot Chicken and Ribs, and many other familiar stops. This commercial intersection also is home to necessary services such as pharmacies, food stores, gas stations, and more.

Reidville is a small town that’s quickly becoming one of the hottest places to live and work. With its picturesque streets, charming homes, and friendly neighbors, Reidville is a great place for families and professionals alike. From excellent education, housing options, and amenities, to a low unemployment rate, this small town is becoming an increasingly popular destination. With its potential for growth and prosperity, Reidville has rightfully earned its reputation as a rising city.