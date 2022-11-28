Read full article on original website
Fire Alarms Alert Firefighters to Kitchen Fire in Killingly Frito-Lay FacilityQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Area Firefighters Battle Blaze in Unoccupied Putnam HomeQuiet Corner AlertsPutnam, CT
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
Driver Hospitalized Following Wrong-Way Crash on I-395 North in OxfordQuiet Corner AlertsOxford, MA
WARNING: Gigantic Recall Issued for Popular Shampoo Products
Have you bought hair products recently? If yes, you might want to double-check what you purchased. I usually buy the same products over and over again, but sometimes out of the blue, I'll go rogue and buy a brand-new one that I've never used before. Sometimes it works out, but...
A single scratch on a Teflon nonstick pan can release thousands of microplastic particles, study suggests
Thousands to millions of plastic particles may be released while cooking with a damaged nonstick pan, potentially ending up in food.
CNET
Dry Shampoos Recalled Over Cancer Risk. Stop Using the Affected Products Now
If you use dry shampoo, you'll want to take a close look at your product before spraying it in your hair. Unilever has voluntarily recalled multiple dry shampoo products due to potentially elevated levels of the human carcinogen benzene, according to an announcement from the US Food and Drug Administration in mid-October.
Independent lab finds ‘troubling’ levels of cancer-causing chemical in more types of dry shampoo products, report alleges
CNN — High levels of benzene, a cancer-causing chemical, have been detected in more brands and batches of dry shampoo products, according to a new report from Valisure, an independent laboratory. Just last month, certain aerosol dry shampoos – including some Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI and TRESemmé products –...
International Business Times
Recall Alert: 8 Million Units Of Laundry, Household Cleaning Products May Contain Bacteria
A company is recalling various laundry and household cleaning products, as they may contain certain bacteria. About 8 million units of the products are affected. Various The Laundress products are affected by the recall, according to the announcement on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) website. They include laundry detergents, fabric conditioners and various household cleaning products.
One Small Crack on a Teflon Pan Can Release Thousands of Plastic Particles
A new study reveals just how many tiny plastic particles might be seeping into our foods after contact with cooking utensils, with a small broken crack on a Teflon-coated pan potentially releasing as many as 9,100 particles. Non-stick pots and pans covered with Teflon gradually lose their coating as we use and wash them, which could be a problem during meal preparation. However, gauging just how much plastic is released is difficult. The new research looks at microplastics (smaller than 5 millimeters or 0.2 inches) and nanoplastics (millions of times smaller still), concluding that we might be dealing with a substantial number...
Sippy cups and bottles recalled due to lead poisoning risk
By Zoe Sottile, CNNA baby product company has recalled around 10,500 sippy cups and bottles over lead poisoning risks.Green Sprouts, a North Carolina-based company focused on "natural parenting," has recalled three products: a stainless steel sippy cup, a stainless steal sippy cup with a straw, and a stainless steel straw bottle. The base of the cups and bottles can break off, exposing a solder dot which contains lead, according to the recall notice.The bottles and cups were sold at Buy Buy Baby and Whole Foods stores and online at Amazon and Bed, Bath and Beyond, according to the notice.Seven reports have...
Democrats called out for 'denial' over fentanyl epidemic: 'This is going to kill us'
'The Five' co-hosts discuss the fentanyl epidemic plaguing the nation and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoing a fentanyl task force bill that would have laid the groundwork for how to tackle the deadly opioid.
legalexaminer.com
Chemical Hair Straightener Lawsuit Alleges Uterine Cancer Caused By L’Oréal Hair Relaxer
A recent study showed that chemical hair straighteners could potentially cause cancer. In fact, it found that there is a connection between certain chemicals used in hair products and uterine cancer. This makes sense because the uterus is where a woman gives birth to her children. If you’re a woman who uses chemical hair straighteners, you might want to consider filing a lawsuit against the manufacturers of those products.
Happi
Skin Care Actives Drive the Market
How about a little coffee in your skin cream? News that Illy entered the skin care market underscores a movement toward unconventional ingredients in personal care. As a result, to hyaluronic acid and retinol, add Zylorma and snail mucin. Savvy consumers are reading skin care product labels and, thanks to social media and websites, learning more about product performance and paying closer attention to their skin.
