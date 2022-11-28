ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

countryfancast.com

Randy Travis It’s Just a Matter of Time (music video and lyrics)

Enjoy watching the Randy Travis "It's Just a Matter of Time" music video and see the song details here... The Randy Travis It’s Just a Matter of Time song became the third country artist to find success with the song. Randy released this song in August 1989 as the lead-off single to the album No Holdin’ Back, Travis’ version became his 10th No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart starting December 2, 1989.
Taste of Country

Eric Church Launches Solid Entertainment in Partnership With Manager John Peets

Eric Church is keeping his ever-expanding empire in-house with the creation of Solid Entertainment, a new partnership between the star and his longtime manager, John Peets. The company — conceived as an "all-inclusive enterprise," according to a press release — will oversee investments surrounding Church's various brand expansions, such as his downtown Nashville bar and venue, Chief's, his SiriusXM channel, Outsiders Radio and his mainstay merch operation and fan club, the Church Choir.
Rolling Stone

Watch Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson Put the Country Spark Back Into ‘9 to 5’ During Live Duet

Kelly Clarkson earned some gold standard bragging rights earlier this year when Dolly Parton enlisted her to record a duet of the classic 1980 single “9 to 5” reimagined as a somber pop ballad for her documentary Still Working 9 to 5. Now, after the latest iteration of Kellyoke on the Kelly Clarkson Show, the host can add performing the knockout collaboration live alongside the country icon herself to her list of brag-worthy accomplishments. But Clarkson and Parton weren’t going to use the debut live performance of their duet to croon a subdued ballad about the day-to-day grind of the...
Taste of Country

Jake Flint’s Wife Speaks Out After His Unexpected Death at 37: ‘People Aren’t Meant to Feel This Much Pain’

Jake Flint's new wife, Brenda, has opened up in public for the first time since his unexpected death at the age of 37, sharing how utterly devastated her loss has left her. The Red Dirt country artist and Oklahoma native died just hours after he married the former Brenda Wilson on Saturday (Nov. 26). His manager, Brenda Cline, turned to Facebook to share the tragic news, calling him "the funniest, most hilarious, hardest working, dedicated artist I have ever worked with in my career."
Taste of Country

Ree Drummond and Her Husband Ladd Reach a Very Sad Milestone

It happens to every couple with kids, but Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond and her husband Ladd seem to be taking it in stride — literally. On Instagram, the reality television star and famous blogger offered a photo with her husband, taking a brisk walk on a clear Oklahoma afternoon. It's their new thing, because they needed to find a new thing. Caring for children won't be their 'thing' much longer.
Taste of Country

Shania Twain Extends Her ‘Queen of Me’ Tour With Five New Dates

On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) The new shows are in Bethel, N.Y. on July 3, New Orleans, La. on July 24 and Leeds, U.K. on Sept. 28, plus Twain is now playing second-night stops in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada and Glasgow, U.K. She shared the news on social media, posting a graphic of the full tour lineup indicating the dates that are currently sold out as well as the new shows.
Taste of Country

Jake Flint’s Family Shares Funeral Plans for Red Dirt Singer: ‘Our Hearts Are Broken Over This Tragic Loss’

Jake Flint's family have announced funeral plans for the late Red Dirt singer, days after his unexpected death at the age of 37. The country artist and Oklahoma native died in his sleep in the early morning on Sunday (Nov. 27), just hours after he married the former Brenda Wilson on Saturday (Nov. 26). His cause of death has not been determined.
Taste of Country

Red Dirt Country Artist Jake Flint Has Died

Jake Flint, a Red Dirt country singer-songwriter hailing from Oklahoma, has died unexpectedly, according to several social media posts. Flint's manager, Brenda Cline, shared an emotional tribute to the late singer on Facebook on Sunday (Nov. 27), describing him as "the funniest, most hilarious, hardest working, dedicated artist I have ever worked with in my career."
Taste of Country

Jason Aldean Shares a Message to Son Memphis on His 5th Birthday

Jason Aldean's son Memphis turned 5 on Thursday, Dec. 1, and the singer and his wife Brittany celebrated his birthday by sharing tributes to their little boy. Aldean marked the special day by posting a series of photos from when Memphis was a baby to now, showing how much he's grown in the past five years. The photos include smiley baby pics, vacation snaps, family Christmas pictures and a photo of Memphis giving his dad a high five at a show.
Taste of Country

Miranda Lambert Invites Us Into Her Kitchen With New Cookbook, ‘Y’all Eat Yet?’

Ring the dinner bell, y'all! Miranda Lambert is serving up some delicious Southern recipes in her first cookbook, Y'all Eat Yet? Welcome to the Pretty B*tchin' Kitchen. Her debut cookbook will feature some of the singer's favorite recipes, including quite a few from her childhood in Texas. The book will also include some stories from Lambert's life off the road, surrounded by her close group of girlfriends.
Taste of Country

Danica McKellar Gushes Over Chemistry With Co-Star Neal Bledsoe in New Movie ‘Christmas at the Drive-In’

There is an undeniable magic between Danica McKellar and Neal Bledsoe. “Well, this is the third movie we've done together, so you really get to build that chemistry,” explains McKellar in an interview with Taste of Country about her new Great American Family movie Christmas at the Drive-In, in which she co-stars once again alongside Bledsoe. “We had a great time shooting this movie and we just have a great time working together.”
Taste of Country

Taste of Country

