Related
Keith Urban Concerned the Country Community Is Being ‘Ripped Apart’
Keith Urban is an important fixture in country music with four Grammy Awards, 18 No. 1 songs and countless other accolades, and he's proud to be part of what he calls the "tribe" of artists in country music. But he's concerned that tribe is being "ripped apart" right now during a time when people should be coming together.
Randy Travis It’s Just a Matter of Time (music video and lyrics)
Enjoy watching the Randy Travis "It's Just a Matter of Time" music video and see the song details here... The Randy Travis It’s Just a Matter of Time song became the third country artist to find success with the song. Randy released this song in August 1989 as the lead-off single to the album No Holdin’ Back, Travis’ version became his 10th No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart starting December 2, 1989.
Scotty McCreery Has Activated Dad Mode: See His Adorable Father-Son Moment
Scotty McCreery has been a father for less than a month, but it's safe to say he is already bonded with his son, Avery. The singer has shared several photos on social media enjoying lie with his little man, who arrived on Oct. 24, with the latest coming from a family beach trip.
Mackenzie Carpenter’s ‘Jesus I’m Jealous’ Cuts Deep [Exclusive Premiere]
Calling country newcomer Mackenzie Carpenter's new song, "Jesus I'm Jealous," a lonesome love song doesn't quite do it justice. The talented vocalist is singing of the kind of despair that hurts down to the bone. Listen to "Jesus I'm Jealous" during this exclusive Taste of Country premiere. The new song...
Eric Church Launches Solid Entertainment in Partnership With Manager John Peets
Eric Church is keeping his ever-expanding empire in-house with the creation of Solid Entertainment, a new partnership between the star and his longtime manager, John Peets. The company — conceived as an "all-inclusive enterprise," according to a press release — will oversee investments surrounding Church's various brand expansions, such as his downtown Nashville bar and venue, Chief's, his SiriusXM channel, Outsiders Radio and his mainstay merch operation and fan club, the Church Choir.
Chuck Norris Tributes ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Co-Star Clarence Gilyard
Hours after news of Walker, Texas Ranger star Clarence Gilyard's death was revealed, the show's star paid tribute to his co-worker and "dear friend." Chuck Norris' tribute is warm and personal, and comes with a photo of the two from their time on CBS. Gilyard — whose death was reported...
Watch Patty Loveless & George Jones Grace The Stage Together On ‘The George Jones Show’
Man, I wish we still lived in a time when there were good country music TV shows. The Johnny Cash Show, The Dolly Parton Show, The George Jones Show…things were different back then. One of my favorite clips from this era was when George Jones took the stage during...
Watch Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson Put the Country Spark Back Into ‘9 to 5’ During Live Duet
Kelly Clarkson earned some gold standard bragging rights earlier this year when Dolly Parton enlisted her to record a duet of the classic 1980 single “9 to 5” reimagined as a somber pop ballad for her documentary Still Working 9 to 5. Now, after the latest iteration of Kellyoke on the Kelly Clarkson Show, the host can add performing the knockout collaboration live alongside the country icon herself to her list of brag-worthy accomplishments. But Clarkson and Parton weren’t going to use the debut live performance of their duet to croon a subdued ballad about the day-to-day grind of the...
Jake Flint’s Wife Speaks Out After His Unexpected Death at 37: ‘People Aren’t Meant to Feel This Much Pain’
Jake Flint's new wife, Brenda, has opened up in public for the first time since his unexpected death at the age of 37, sharing how utterly devastated her loss has left her. The Red Dirt country artist and Oklahoma native died just hours after he married the former Brenda Wilson on Saturday (Nov. 26). His manager, Brenda Cline, turned to Facebook to share the tragic news, calling him "the funniest, most hilarious, hardest working, dedicated artist I have ever worked with in my career."
Ree Drummond and Her Husband Ladd Reach a Very Sad Milestone
It happens to every couple with kids, but Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond and her husband Ladd seem to be taking it in stride — literally. On Instagram, the reality television star and famous blogger offered a photo with her husband, taking a brisk walk on a clear Oklahoma afternoon. It's their new thing, because they needed to find a new thing. Caring for children won't be their 'thing' much longer.
Dolly Parton’s Siblings: Everything To Know About Her 11 Brothers & Sisters
Dolly Parton is a legendary country music singer/songwriter who has 11 Grammys and a few hit movies, like 9 to 5, under her belt. The “Jolene” hitmaker grew up in a one-room cabin in East Tennesse with two parents and 11 siblings. Dolly’s mother taught the 12 children...
Shania Twain Extends Her ‘Queen of Me’ Tour With Five New Dates
On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) The new shows are in Bethel, N.Y. on July 3, New Orleans, La. on July 24 and Leeds, U.K. on Sept. 28, plus Twain is now playing second-night stops in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada and Glasgow, U.K. She shared the news on social media, posting a graphic of the full tour lineup indicating the dates that are currently sold out as well as the new shows.
Jake Flint’s Family Shares Funeral Plans for Red Dirt Singer: ‘Our Hearts Are Broken Over This Tragic Loss’
Jake Flint's family have announced funeral plans for the late Red Dirt singer, days after his unexpected death at the age of 37. The country artist and Oklahoma native died in his sleep in the early morning on Sunday (Nov. 27), just hours after he married the former Brenda Wilson on Saturday (Nov. 26). His cause of death has not been determined.
Red Dirt Country Artist Jake Flint Has Died
Jake Flint, a Red Dirt country singer-songwriter hailing from Oklahoma, has died unexpectedly, according to several social media posts. Flint's manager, Brenda Cline, shared an emotional tribute to the late singer on Facebook on Sunday (Nov. 27), describing him as "the funniest, most hilarious, hardest working, dedicated artist I have ever worked with in my career."
Jason Aldean Shares a Message to Son Memphis on His 5th Birthday
Jason Aldean's son Memphis turned 5 on Thursday, Dec. 1, and the singer and his wife Brittany celebrated his birthday by sharing tributes to their little boy. Aldean marked the special day by posting a series of photos from when Memphis was a baby to now, showing how much he's grown in the past five years. The photos include smiley baby pics, vacation snaps, family Christmas pictures and a photo of Memphis giving his dad a high five at a show.
Miranda Lambert Invites Us Into Her Kitchen With New Cookbook, ‘Y’all Eat Yet?’
Ring the dinner bell, y'all! Miranda Lambert is serving up some delicious Southern recipes in her first cookbook, Y'all Eat Yet? Welcome to the Pretty B*tchin' Kitchen. Her debut cookbook will feature some of the singer's favorite recipes, including quite a few from her childhood in Texas. The book will also include some stories from Lambert's life off the road, surrounded by her close group of girlfriends.
The Dryes Bring a Traditional Sound to the Holidays With ‘Christmas Is Callin” [Exclusive Premiere]
Country duo The Dryes use their Santa mugs all year long. “We celebrate Christmas pretty hard," Derek Drye admits with a laugh in a recent interview with Taste of Country. "It's just our favorite time of year." And while the husband-and-wife duo made up of Katelyn and Derek Drye might...
Danica McKellar Gushes Over Chemistry With Co-Star Neal Bledsoe in New Movie ‘Christmas at the Drive-In’
There is an undeniable magic between Danica McKellar and Neal Bledsoe. “Well, this is the third movie we've done together, so you really get to build that chemistry,” explains McKellar in an interview with Taste of Country about her new Great American Family movie Christmas at the Drive-In, in which she co-stars once again alongside Bledsoe. “We had a great time shooting this movie and we just have a great time working together.”
Cody Johnson Hasn’t Even Had Time to Celebrate His Grammy Nomination Yet
Cody Johnson is concluding his already momentous year with a bang: Just days after bringing home two trophies at the 2022 CMA Awards, he earned his very first Grammy Awards nomination, in the Best Country Song category for his chart-topping hit, "'Til You Can't." "It's an incredible honor," the singer...
Tanya Tucker Stars In New Christmas Movie “A Nashville Country Christmas”
Tanya Tucker is jingling with Christmas spirit this year as she stars in Paramount Network’s “A Nashville Country Christmas” alongside Keith Carradine, Ana Ortiz and Olivia Sanabia. In the film, Tucker plays a country singer overwhelmed by her agent and an over-the-top Hollywood director. She runs away...
